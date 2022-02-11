openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@rushstack/heft-webpack4-plugin

by microsoft
0.3.27 (see all)

Monorepo for tools developed by the Rush Stack community

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

981

GitHub Stars

3.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

269

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

https://rushstack.io/

Zulip chat room   Build Status

The home for various projects maintained by the Rush Stack community, whose mission is to develop reusable tooling for large scale TypeScript monorepos.

  • What is Rush Stack? - learn about the mission behind these projects
  • API reference - browse API documentation for NPM packages
  • Zulip chat room - chat with the Rush Stack developers
  • Rush - a build orchestrator for large scale TypeScript monorepos
  • API Extractor - create .d.ts rollups and track your TypeScript API signatures
  • API Documenter - use TSDoc comments to publish an API documentation website

These GitHub repositories provide supplementary resources for Rush Stack:

  • rushstack-samples - a monoprepo with sample projects that illustrate various project setups, including how to use Heft with other popular JavaScript frameworks
  • rush-example - a minimal Rush repo that demonstrates the fundamentals of Rush without relying on any other Rush Stack tooling
  • rushstack-legacy - older projects that are still maintained but no longer actively developed

Published Packages

FolderVersionChangelogPackage
/apps/api-documenternpm versionchangelog@microsoft/api-documenter
/apps/api-extractornpm versionchangelog@microsoft/api-extractor
/apps/api-extractor-modelnpm versionchangelog@microsoft/api-extractor-model
/apps/heftnpm versionchangelog@rushstack/heft
/apps/rundownnpm versionchangelog@rushstack/rundown
/apps/rushnpm versionchangelog@microsoft/rush
/apps/rush-libnpm version@microsoft/rush-lib
/eslint/eslint-confignpm versionchangelog@rushstack/eslint-config
/eslint/eslint-patchnpm versionchangelog@rushstack/eslint-patch
/eslint/eslint-pluginnpm versionchangelog@rushstack/eslint-plugin
/eslint/eslint-plugin-packletsnpm versionchangelog@rushstack/eslint-plugin-packlets
/eslint/eslint-plugin-securitynpm versionchangelog@rushstack/eslint-plugin-security
/heft-plugins/heft-dev-cert-pluginnpm versionchangelog@rushstack/heft-dev-cert-plugin
/heft-plugins/heft-jest-pluginnpm versionchangelog@rushstack/heft-jest-plugin
/heft-plugins/heft-sass-pluginnpm versionchangelog@rushstack/heft-sass-plugin
/heft-plugins/heft-storybook-pluginnpm versionchangelog@rushstack/heft-storybook-plugin
/heft-plugins/heft-webpack4-pluginnpm versionchangelog@rushstack/heft-webpack4-plugin
/heft-plugins/heft-webpack5-pluginnpm versionchangelog@rushstack/heft-webpack5-plugin
/libraries/debug-certificate-managernpm versionchangelog@rushstack/debug-certificate-manager
/libraries/heft-config-filenpm versionchangelog@rushstack/heft-config-file
/libraries/load-themed-stylesnpm versionchangelog@microsoft/load-themed-styles
/libraries/node-core-librarynpm versionchangelog@rushstack/node-core-library
/libraries/package-deps-hashnpm versionchangelog@rushstack/package-deps-hash
/libraries/rig-packagenpm versionchangelog@rushstack/rig-package
/libraries/rush-sdknpm version@rushstack/rush-sdk
/libraries/stream-collatornpm versionchangelog@rushstack/stream-collator
/libraries/terminalnpm versionchangelog@rushstack/terminal
/libraries/tree-patternnpm versionchangelog@rushstack/tree-pattern
/libraries/ts-command-linenpm versionchangelog@rushstack/ts-command-line
/libraries/typings-generatornpm versionchangelog@rushstack/typings-generator
/rigs/heft-node-rignpm versionchangelog@rushstack/heft-node-rig
/rigs/heft-web-rignpm versionchangelog@rushstack/heft-web-rig
/rush-plugins/rush-amazon-s3-build-cache-pluginnpm version@rushstack/rush-amazon-s3-build-cache-plugin
/rush-plugins/rush-azure-storage-build-cache-pluginnpm version@rushstack/rush-azure-storage-build-cache-plugin
/webpack/loader-load-themed-stylesnpm versionchangelog@microsoft/loader-load-themed-styles
/webpack/loader-raw-scriptnpm versionchangelog@rushstack/loader-raw-script
/webpack/localization-pluginnpm versionchangelog@rushstack/localization-plugin
/webpack/module-minifier-pluginnpm versionchangelog@rushstack/module-minifier-plugin
/webpack/set-webpack-public-path-pluginnpm versionchangelog@rushstack/set-webpack-public-path-plugin

Unpublished Local Projects

FolderDescription
/build-tests-samples/heft-node-basic-tutorial(Copy of sample project) Building this project is a regression test for Heft
/build-tests-samples/heft-node-jest-tutorial(Copy of sample project) Building this project is a regression test for Heft
/build-tests-samples/heft-node-rig-tutorial(Copy of sample project) Building this project is a regression test for Heft
/build-tests-samples/heft-storybook-react-tutorial(Copy of sample project) Building this project is a regression test for Heft
/build-tests-samples/heft-storybook-react-tutorial-storykitStorybook build dependencies for heft-storybook-react-tutorial
/build-tests-samples/heft-web-rig-app-tutorial(Copy of sample project) Building this project is a regression test for Heft
/build-tests-samples/heft-web-rig-library-tutorial(Copy of sample project) Building this project is a regression test for Heft
/build-tests-samples/heft-webpack-basic-tutorial(Copy of sample project) Building this project is a regression test for Heft
/build-tests-samples/packlets-tutorial(Copy of sample project) Building this project is a regression test for @rushstack/eslint-plugin-packlets
/build-tests/api-documenter-testBuilding this project is a regression test for api-documenter
/build-tests/api-extractor-lib1-testBuilding this project is a regression test for api-extractor
/build-tests/api-extractor-lib2-testBuilding this project is a regression test for api-extractor
/build-tests/api-extractor-lib3-testBuilding this project is a regression test for api-extractor
/build-tests/api-extractor-scenariosBuilding this project is a regression test for api-extractor
/build-tests/api-extractor-test-01Building this project is a regression test for api-extractor
/build-tests/api-extractor-test-02Building this project is a regression test for api-extractor
/build-tests/api-extractor-test-03Building this project is a regression test for api-extractor
/build-tests/api-extractor-test-04Building this project is a regression test for api-extractor
/build-tests/eslint-7-testThis project contains a build test to validate ESLint 7 compatibility with the latest version of @rushstack/eslint-config (and by extension, the ESLint plugin)
/build-tests/heft-action-pluginThis project contains a Heft plugin that adds a custom action
/build-tests/heft-action-plugin-testThis project exercises a custom Heft action
/build-tests/heft-copy-files-testBuilding this project tests copying files with Heft
/build-tests/heft-example-plugin-01This is an example heft plugin that exposes hooks for other plugins
/build-tests/heft-example-plugin-02This is an example heft plugin that taps the hooks exposed from heft-example-plugin-01
/build-tests/heft-fastify-testThis project tests Heft support for the Fastify framework for Node.js services
/build-tests/heft-jest-reporters-testThis project illustrates configuring Jest reporters in a minimal Heft project
/build-tests/heft-minimal-rig-testThis is a minimal rig package that is imported by the 'heft-minimal-rig-usage-test' project
/build-tests/heft-minimal-rig-usage-testA test project for Heft that resolves its compiler from the 'heft-minimal-rig-test' package
/build-tests/heft-node-everything-esm-module-testBuilding this project tests every task and config file for Heft when targeting the Node.js runtime when configured to use ESM module support
/build-tests/heft-node-everything-testBuilding this project tests every task and config file for Heft when targeting the Node.js runtime
/build-tests/heft-parameter-pluginThis project contains a Heft plugin that adds a custom parameter to built-in actions
/build-tests/heft-parameter-plugin-testThis project exercises a built-in Heft action with a custom parameter
/build-tests/heft-sass-testThis project illustrates a minimal tutorial Heft project targeting the web browser runtime
/build-tests/heft-typescript-composite-testBuilding this project tests behavior of Heft when the tsconfig.json file uses project references.
/build-tests/heft-web-rig-library-testA test project for Heft that exercises the '@rushstack/heft-web-rig' package
/build-tests/heft-webpack4-everything-testBuilding this project tests every task and config file for Heft when targeting the web browser runtime using Webpack 4
/build-tests/heft-webpack5-everything-testBuilding this project tests every task and config file for Heft when targeting the web browser runtime using Webpack 5
/build-tests/install-test-workspace
/build-tests/localization-plugin-test-01Building this project exercises @microsoft/localization-plugin. This tests that the plugin works correctly without any localized resources.
/build-tests/localization-plugin-test-02Building this project exercises @microsoft/localization-plugin. This tests that the loader works correctly with the exportAsDefault option unset.
/build-tests/localization-plugin-test-03Building this project exercises @microsoft/localization-plugin. This tests that the plugin works correctly with the exportAsDefault option set to true.
/build-tests/rush-amazon-s3-build-cache-plugin-integration-testTests connecting to an amazon S3 endpoint
/build-tests/rush-project-change-analyzer-testThis is an example project that uses rush-lib's ProjectChangeAnalyzer to
/build-tests/set-webpack-public-path-plugin-webpack4-testBuilding this project tests the set-webpack-public-path-plugin using Webpack 4
/build-tests/ts-command-line-testBuilding this project is a regression test for ts-command-line
/libraries/rushellExecute shell commands using a consistent syntax on every platform
/repo-scripts/doc-plugin-rush-stackAPI Documenter plugin used with the rushstack.io website
/repo-scripts/generate-api-docsUsed to generate API docs for the rushstack.io website
/repo-scripts/repo-toolboxUsed to execute various operations specific to this repo
/rush-plugins/rush-litewatch-pluginAn experimental alternative approach for multi-project watch mode
/rush-plugins/rush-serve-pluginA Rush plugin that hooks into a rush action and serves output folders from all projects in the repository.

Contributor Notice

This repo welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This repo has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial