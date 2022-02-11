ts-migrate is a tool for helping migrate code to TypeScript. It takes a JavaScript, or a partial TypeScript, project in and gives a compiling TypeScript project out.
ts-migrate is intended to accelerate the TypeScript migration process. The resulting code will pass the build, but a followup is required to improve type safety. There will be lots of
// @ts-expect-error, and
any that will need to be fixed over time. In general, it is a lot nicer than starting from scratch.
ts-migrate is designed as a set of plugins so that it can be pretty customizable for different use-cases. Potentially, more plugins can be added for addressing things like improvements of type quality or libraries-related things (like prop-types in React).
Plugins are combined into migration configs. We currently have two main migration configs:
These configs can be moved out of the default script, and people can add custom configs with a different set of plugins for their needs.
You can find instructions on how to install and run ts-migrate in the main package. If you find any issues or have ideas for improvements, we welcome your contributions!
Check out the blog post about ts-migrate!
|Folder
|Version
|Package
|packages/ts-migrate
|ts-migrate
|packages/ts-migrate-plugins
|ts-migrate-plugins
|packages/ts-migrate-server
|ts-migrate-server
|Folder
|Description
|packages/ts-migrate-example
|basic example of usage of the ts-migrate-server with a writing a custom simple plugin
|
Brie Bunge
|
Sergii Rudenko
|
John Haytko
|
Elliot Sachs
|
Joe Lencioni
MIT, see LICENSE for details.