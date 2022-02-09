



A modern, lightweight and powerful wiki app built on NodeJS

Follow our Twitter feed to learn about upcoming updates and new releases!

Donate

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your name will show up in the Contribute page of all Wiki.js installations as well as here with a link to your website! [Become a sponsor]

Akira Suenami (@a-suenami)

Arnaud Marchand (@snuids)

Brian Douglass (@bhdouglass)

Bryon Vandiver (@asterick)

Cameron Steele (@ATechAdventurer)

Cloud Data Hosting LLC (@CloudDataHostingLLC)

CrazyMarvin (@CrazyMarvin)

David Christian Holin (@SirGibihm)

Dragan Espenschied (@despens)

Elijah Zobenko (@he110)

Ernie (@iamernie)

Fabio Ferrari (@devxops)

Florian Moss (@florianmoss)

HeavenBay (@HeavenBay)

Ian Hyzy (@ianhyzy)

Jaimyn Mayer (@jabelone)

Jay Lee (@polyglotm)

Kelly Wardrop (@dropcoded)

Loki (@binaryloki)

MaFarine (@MaFarine)

Marcilio Leite Neto (@marclneto)

Mattias Johnson (@mattiasJohnson)

Max Ricketts-Uy (@MaxRickettsUy)

Mitchell Rowton (@mrowton)

M. Scott Ford (@mscottford)

Nick Halase (@nhalase)

Nina Reynolds (@cutecycle)

Noel Cower (@nilium)

Philipp Schmitt (@pschmitt)

Robert Lanzke (@winkelement)

Sam Martin (@ABitMoreDepth)

Sean Coffey (@seanecoffey)

Stephan Kristyn (@stevek-pro)

Theodore Chu (@TheodoreChu)

Tyler Denman (@tylerguy)

Victor Bilgin (@vbilgin)

VMO Solutions (@vmosolutions)

aniketpanjwani (@aniketpanjwani)

aytaa (@aytaa)

magicpotato (@fortheday)

motoacs (@motoacs)

rburckner (@rburckner)

scorpion (@scorpion)

valantien (@valantien)

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up in the Contribute page of all Wiki.js installations as well as here with a link to your website! [Become a sponsor]

Patreon Backers

Thank you to all our patrons! 🙏 [Become a patron]

Al Romano

Alex Balabanov

Alex Zen

Arti Zirk

Brandon Curtis

Dave 'Sri' Seah

djagoo

Douglas Lassance

Ernie Reid

Etienne

Flemis Jurgenheimer

Florent

Günter Pavlas

hong

Hope

Ian

Iskander Callos

Josh Stewart

Justin Dunsworth

Keir

Loïc CRAMPON

Ludgeir Ibanez

Mark Mansur

Matt Gedigian

Patryk

Philipp Schürch

Tracey Duffy

Richeir

SmartNET.works

Stepan Sokolovskyi

Zach Maynard

张白驹

OpenCollective Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Special Thanks



Algolia for providing access to their incredible search engine.



Browserstack for providing access to their great cross-browser testing tools.



Cloudflare for providing their great CDN, SSL and advanced networking services.



DigitalOcean for providing hosting of the Wiki.js documentation site.



Icons8 for providing beautiful icon sets.



Lokalise for providing access to their great localization tool.



Netlify for providing hosting for landings and blog websites.



ngrok for providing access to their great HTTP tunneling services.



Porkbun for providing domain registration services.