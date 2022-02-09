Follow our Twitter feed to learn about upcoming updates and new releases!
Wiki.js is an open source project that has been made possible due to the generous contributions by community backers. If you are interested in supporting this project, please consider becoming a sponsor, becoming a patron, donating to our OpenCollective, via Paypal or via Ethereum (
0xe1d55c19ae86f6bcbfb17e7f06ace96bdbb22cb5).
Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your name will show up in the Contribute page of all Wiki.js installations as well as here with a link to your website! [Become a sponsor]
|
Alexander Casassovici
(@alexksso)
|
Broxen
(@broxen)
|
Dacon
(@xDacon)
|
Jay Daley
(@JayDaley)
|
Oleksii
(@idokka)
Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up in the Contribute page of all Wiki.js installations as well as here with a link to your website! [Become a sponsor]
Thank you to all our patrons! 🙏 [Become a patron]
Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Algolia for providing access to their incredible search engine.
Browserstack for providing access to their great cross-browser testing tools.
Cloudflare for providing their great CDN, SSL and advanced networking services.
DigitalOcean for providing hosting of the Wiki.js documentation site.
Icons8 for providing beautiful icon sets.
Lokalise for providing access to their great localization tool.
Netlify for providing hosting for landings and blog websites.
ngrok for providing access to their great HTTP tunneling services.
Porkbun for providing domain registration services.