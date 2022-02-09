openbase logo
@ruibaby/wiki

by Requarks
2.5.171 (see all)

Wiki.js | A modern and powerful wiki app built on Node.js

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

34

GitHub Stars

15.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

148

License

AGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Wiki.js

Release License
Build + Publish Quality Gate Status Maintainability Rating Security Rating Standard - JavaScript Style Guide
A modern, lightweight and powerful wiki app built on NodeJS

Follow our Twitter feed to learn about upcoming updates and new releases!

Gold Tier Sponsors

GitHub Sponsors

OpenCollective Sponsors

Patreon Backers

OpenCollective Backers

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Special Thanks

Algolia
Algolia for providing access to their incredible search engine.

Browserstack
Browserstack for providing access to their great cross-browser testing tools.

Cloudflare
Cloudflare for providing their great CDN, SSL and advanced networking services.

DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean for providing hosting of the Wiki.js documentation site.

Icons8
Icons8 for providing beautiful icon sets.

Lokalise
Lokalise for providing access to their great localization tool.

Netlify
Netlify for providing hosting for landings and blog websites.

ngrok
ngrok for providing access to their great HTTP tunneling services.

Porkbun
Porkbun for providing domain registration services.

100
Alternatives

Tutorials

