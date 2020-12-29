A simple application demonstrating the basic usage of permissions with NestJS (JWT, Passport, Facebook, Google+, User, Group, Permission) based on Rucken template

Screenshots

Features

NestJS - a JS backend framework providing architecture out of the box with a syntax similar to Angular

TypeORM - ORM for TypeScript and JavaScript (ES7, ES6, ES5). Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MS SQL Server, Oracle, WebSQL databases.

TypeScript - superset of JS which compiles to JS, providing compile-time type checking

Passport - a popular library used to implement JavaScript authentication (Facebook, Google+)

jsonwebtoken - a JavaScript json web tokens implementation by auth0

@nrwl/schematics - Angular CLI power-ups for modern development, example usage: ng g @nrwl/schematics:node-app app-name --framework nestjs

@nestjs/schematics - Nest architecture element generation based on Angular schematics, example usage: ng g @nestjs/schematics:library lib-name

Usage

clone or fork repository git clone --recursive https://github.com/rucken/core-nestjs.git

make sure you have node.js installed version 11+

copy develop._env to develop.env and set environments for use (on Windows copy with IDE)

copy develop._env to develop.env and set environments for use (on Windows copy with IDE)

run npm install to install project dependencies

run npm run build

to fire up prod server ( - dev server) Open browser to http://localhost:5000/swagger

Demo

https://core-nestjs.rucken.ru - Application with Sqlite Database on VPS with Dokku

Users

user with admin group: admin@admin.com, password: 12345678

user with user group: user1@user1.com, password: 12345678

user with user group: user2@user2.com, password: 12345678

Swagger

Typedoc documentations

Frontend (with core)

@rucken/core - Core with Admin UI for web application maked on Angular7+ and Bootstrap3.

@rucken/todo - Core with UI for web todo application maked on Angular7+ and Bootstrap3.

Backend

@rucken/core-nestjs - A simple application demonstrating the basic usage of permissions with NestJS (JWT, Passport, Facebook, Google+, User, Group, Permission).

@rucken/todo-nestjs - A simple todo application with NestJS (Projects, Tasks, Statuses).

Mobile

@rucken/ionic - Admin UI for Ionic4 with Angular7+ mobile application.

@rucken/todo-ionic - Admin UI for Ionic4 with Angular7+ mobile todo application

Console

@rucken/cli - Console tools to create and build Angular7+ and NestJS application based on Rucken template

License

MIT