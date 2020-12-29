openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@rucken/core-nestjs

by rucken
1.0.12 (see all)

A simple application demonstrating the basic usage of permissions with NestJS (JWT, Passport, Facebook, Google+, User, Group, Permission)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

369

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rucken-core-nestjs

Greenkeeper badge NPM version Build Status Appveyor CI dependencies-release

Deploy

A simple application demonstrating the basic usage of permissions with NestJS (JWT, Passport, Facebook, Google+, User, Group, Permission) based on Rucken template

Screenshots

Features

  • NestJS - a JS backend framework providing architecture out of the box with a syntax similar to Angular
  • TypeORM - ORM for TypeScript and JavaScript (ES7, ES6, ES5). Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MS SQL Server, Oracle, WebSQL databases.
  • TypeScript - superset of JS which compiles to JS, providing compile-time type checking
  • Passport - a popular library used to implement JavaScript authentication (Facebook, Google+)
  • jsonwebtoken - a JavaScript json web tokens implementation by auth0
  • @nrwl/schematics - Angular CLI power-ups for modern development, example usage: ng g @nrwl/schematics:node-app app-name --framework nestjs
  • @nestjs/schematics - Nest architecture element generation based on Angular schematics, example usage: ng g @nestjs/schematics:library lib-name

Usage

  • clone or fork repository git clone --recursive https://github.com/rucken/core-nestjs.git
  • make sure you have node.js installed version 11+
  • copy develop._env to develop.env and set environments for use (on Windows copy with IDE)
  • run npm install to install project dependencies
  • run npm run build to install project dependencies
  • run npm run start:prod to fire up prod server (npm run start:dev - dev server)
  • Open browser to http://localhost:5000/swagger

Demo

https://core-nestjs.rucken.ru - Application with Sqlite Database on VPS with Dokku

Users

Swagger

Typedoc documentations

Frontend (with core)

@rucken/core - Core with Admin UI for web application maked on Angular7+ and Bootstrap3.

@rucken/todo - Core with UI for web todo application maked on Angular7+ and Bootstrap3.

Backend

@rucken/core-nestjs - A simple application demonstrating the basic usage of permissions with NestJS (JWT, Passport, Facebook, Google+, User, Group, Permission).

@rucken/todo-nestjs - A simple todo application with NestJS (Projects, Tasks, Statuses).

Mobile

@rucken/ionic - Admin UI for Ionic4 with Angular7+ mobile application.

@rucken/todo-ionic - Admin UI for Ionic4 with Angular7+ mobile todo application

Console

@rucken/cli - Console tools to create and build Angular7+ and NestJS application based on Rucken template

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial