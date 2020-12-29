A simple application demonstrating the basic usage of permissions with NestJS (JWT, Passport, Facebook, Google+, User, Group, Permission) based on Rucken template
ng g @nrwl/schematics:node-app app-name --framework nestjs
ng g @nestjs/schematics:library lib-name
git clone --recursive https://github.com/rucken/core-nestjs.git
develop._env to
develop.env and set environments for use (on Windows copy with IDE)
npm install to install project dependencies
npm run build to install project dependencies
npm run start:prod to fire up prod server (
npm run start:dev - dev server)
http://localhost:5000/swagger
https://core-nestjs.rucken.ru - Application with Sqlite Database on VPS with Dokku
http://localhost:5000/swagger
https://core-nestjs.rucken.ru/swagger
JWT <token_generated_on_login>
http://localhost:5000/docs
https://core-nestjs.rucken.ru/docs
@rucken/core - Core with Admin UI for web application maked on Angular7+ and Bootstrap3.
@rucken/todo - Core with UI for web todo application maked on Angular7+ and Bootstrap3.
@rucken/core-nestjs - A simple application demonstrating the basic usage of permissions with NestJS (JWT, Passport, Facebook, Google+, User, Group, Permission).
@rucken/todo-nestjs - A simple todo application with NestJS (Projects, Tasks, Statuses).
@rucken/ionic - Admin UI for Ionic4 with Angular7+ mobile application.
@rucken/todo-ionic - Admin UI for Ionic4 with Angular7+ mobile todo application
@rucken/cli - Console tools to create and build Angular7+ and NestJS application based on Rucken template
MIT