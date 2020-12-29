rucken

Core and Admin UI for Angular7+ web applications based on Rucken template

Screenshots

Features

Angular - development platform for building mobile and desktop web applications using Typescript/JavaScript and other languages

ngx-bootstrap - fast and reliable Bootstrap widgets in Angular

TypeScript - superset of JS which compiles to JS, providing compile-time type checking

@nguniversal/express-engine - universal javascript support for Angular for server side rendering

jsonwebtoken - a JavaScript json web tokens implementation by auth0

ngx-permissions - permission and roles based access control for your angular(angular 2,4,5,6,7+) applications(AOT, lazy modules compatible)

ngx-cookie-service - an (AOT ready) Angular (4.2+) service for cookies. Originally based on the ng2-cookies library

ngx-dynamic-form-builder - FormBuilder + class-transformer + class-validator = dynamic form group builder for Angular7+

ngx-repository - custom repository service for Angular7+, for easy work with the REST backend, with switch on fly from REST backend to the MOCK backend with save and use all CRUD operations

ngx-bind-io - directives for auto binding Input() and Output() in Angular7+ application

fontawesome - Font Awesome 5 Angular component using SVG with JS

Usage

git clone https://github.com/rucken/core.git my-app cd my-app npm install npm run start:prod

Demo

https://rucken.github.io/core/ - Static site on GitHub Pages

https://web.rucken.ru - Server-side rendering (SSR) on VPS with Dokku

Compodoc documentations

https://rucken.github.io/core/doc/demo - Demo application documentation

https://rucken.github.io/core/doc/core - Core documentation

https://rucken.github.io/core/doc/web - Web documentation

Frontend (with core)

@rucken/core - Core with Admin UI for web application maked on Angular7+ and Bootstrap3.

@rucken/todo - Core with UI for web todo application maked on Angular7+ and Bootstrap3.

Backend

@rucken/core-nestjs - A simple application demonstrating the basic usage of permissions with NestJS (JWT, Passport, Facebook, Google+, User, Group, Permission).

@rucken/todo-nestjs - A simple todo application with NestJS (Projects, Tasks, Statuses).

Mobile

@rucken/ionic - Admin UI for Ionic4 with Angular7+ mobile application.

@rucken/todo-ionic - Admin UI for Ionic4 with Angular7+ mobile todo application

Console

@rucken/cli - Console tools to create and build Angular7+ and NestJS application based on Rucken template

License

MIT