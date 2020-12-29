rucken
Core and Admin UI for Angular7+ web applications based on Rucken template
Screenshots
Features
- Angular - development platform for building mobile and desktop web applications using Typescript/JavaScript and other languages
- ngx-bootstrap - fast and reliable Bootstrap widgets in Angular
- TypeScript - superset of JS which compiles to JS, providing compile-time type checking
- @nguniversal/express-engine - universal javascript support for Angular for server side rendering
- jsonwebtoken - a JavaScript json web tokens implementation by auth0
- ngx-permissions - permission and roles based access control for your angular(angular 2,4,5,6,7+) applications(AOT, lazy modules compatible)
- ngx-cookie-service - an (AOT ready) Angular (4.2+) service for cookies. Originally based on the ng2-cookies library
- ngx-dynamic-form-builder - FormBuilder + class-transformer + class-validator = dynamic form group builder for Angular7+
- ngx-repository - custom repository service for Angular7+, for easy work with the REST backend, with switch on fly from REST backend to the MOCK backend with save and use all CRUD operations
- ngx-bind-io - directives for auto binding Input() and Output() in Angular7+ application
- fontawesome - Font Awesome 5 Angular component using SVG with JS
Usage
git clone https://github.com/rucken/core.git my-app
cd my-app
npm install
npm run start:prod
Demo
https://rucken.github.io/core/ - Static site on GitHub Pages
https://web.rucken.ru - Server-side rendering (SSR) on VPS with Dokku
Compodoc documentations
https://rucken.github.io/core/doc/demo - Demo application documentation
https://rucken.github.io/core/doc/core - Core documentation
https://rucken.github.io/core/doc/web - Web documentation
Quick links
Frontend (with core)
@rucken/core - Core with Admin UI for web application maked on Angular7+ and Bootstrap3.
@rucken/todo - Core with UI for web todo application maked on Angular7+ and Bootstrap3.
Backend
@rucken/core-nestjs - A simple application demonstrating the basic usage of permissions with NestJS (JWT, Passport, Facebook, Google+, User, Group, Permission).
@rucken/todo-nestjs - A simple todo application with NestJS (Projects, Tasks, Statuses).
Mobile
@rucken/ionic - Admin UI for Ionic4 with Angular7+ mobile application.
@rucken/todo-ionic - Admin UI for Ionic4 with Angular7+ mobile todo application
Console
@rucken/cli - Console tools to create and build Angular7+ and NestJS application based on Rucken template
License
MIT