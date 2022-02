Introduction

RTK Query is an advanced data fetching and caching tool, designed to simplify common cases for loading data in a web application. It is built on top of Redux Toolkit and uses Redux internally for its architecture.

RTK Query was released in Redux Toolkit 1.6

This repo was used for early alpha development, and is now closed.

Please visit the RTK Query live docs at https://redux-toolkit.js.org/rtk-query/overview, and see https://github.com/reduxjs/redux-toolkit for issues.