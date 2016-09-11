openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dek

@rstacruz/deku

by Anthony Short
2.0.0-rc6-13-g5adfbd4 (see all)

Render interfaces using pure functions and virtual DOM

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

3.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Deku

version version js-standard-style npm downloads discord

Deku is a library for rendering interfaces using pure functions and virtual DOM.

Instead of using classes and local state, Deku just uses functions and pushes the responsibility of all state management and side-effects onto tools like Redux. It also aims to support only modern browsers to keep things simple.

It can be used in place of libraries like React and works well with Redux and other libraries in the React ecosystem.

Deku consists of 5 modules packaged together for convenience:

  • element: Create virtual elements.
  • diff: Compute the difference between two virtual elements. You can use this if you're creating a custom renderer.
  • dom: Create DOM elements from virtual elements and update them using the result of a diff. You'll only use this directly if you're building your own app creator.
  • string: Render a HTML string from virtual elements.
  • createApp: Kickstart an app for the browser.

Installation

npm install --save deku

We support the latest two versions of each browser. This means we only support IE10+.

Sauce Test Status

Example

/** @jsx element */
import {element, createApp} from 'deku'
import {createStore} from 'redux'
import reducer from './reducer'

// Dispatch an action when the button is clicked
let log = dispatch => event => {
  dispatch({
    type: 'CLICKED'
  })
}

// Define a state-less component
let MyButton = {
  render: ({ props, children, dispatch }) => {
    return <button onClick={log(dispatch)}>{children}</button>
  }
}

// Create a Redux store to handle all UI actions and side-effects
let store = createStore(reducer)

// Create an app that can turn vnodes into real DOM elements
let render = createApp(document.body, store.dispatch)

// Update the page and add redux state to the context
render(
  <MyButton>Hello World!</MyButton>,
  store.getState()
)

Documentation

You can read the documentation online.

License

The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2015 Anthony Short

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial