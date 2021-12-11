This library is a React.js implementation of Medium.com's image zoom that allows for images to work together for a “zooming” effect and works regardless of parent elements that have overflow: hidden or parents with transform properties.

As an added bonus, it will let you zoom anything (see the Storybook Examples for more).

Blog post announcing v4

Installation

npm i react-medium-image-zoom

or

yarn add react-medium-image-zoom

or

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-medium-image-zoom" > </ script >

Basic Usage

Uncontrolled component (default)

Import the component and the CSS, wrap whatever you want to be "zoomable" with this component, and the component will handle it's own state:

import React from 'react' import Zoom from 'react-medium-image-zoom' import 'react-medium-image-zoom/dist/styles.css' const MyComponent = () => ( < Zoom > < img alt = "that wanaka tree" src = "/path/to/thatwanakatree.jpg" width = "500" /> </ Zoom > ) export default MyComponent

You can zoom anything, so <picture> , <figure> , and even <div> elements are all valid:

<Zoom> <picture> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" srcSet="/path/to/teAraiPoint.jpg" /> <img alt="that wanaka tree" src="/path/to/thatwanakatree.jpg" width="500" /> </picture> </Zoom> // <figure> <figure> <Zoom> <img alt="that wanaka tree" src="/path/to/thatwanakatree.jpg" width="500" /> </Zoom> <figcaption>That Wanaka Tree</figcaption> </figure> // <div> that looks like a circle <Zoom> <div aria-label="A blue circle" style={{ width: 300, height: 300, borderRadius: '50%', backgroundColor: '#0099ff' }} /> </Zoom>

Controlled component ( Controlled )

Import the Controlled component and the CSS, wrap whatever you want to be "zoomable" with this component and then dictate the zoomed/unzoomed state to the component. Here, we will automatically zoom the component once the image has loaded:

import React, { useCallback, useState } from 'react' import { Controlled as ControlledZoom } from 'react-medium-image-zoom' import 'react-medium-image-zoom/dist/styles.css' const MyComponent = () => { const [isZoomed, setIsZoomed] = useState( false ) const handleImgLoad = useCallback( () => { setIsZoomed( true ) }, []) const handleZoomChange = useCallback( shouldZoom => { setIsZoomed(shouldZoom) }, []) return ( < ControlledZoom isZoomed = {isZoomed} onZoomChange = {handleZoomChange} > < img alt = "that wanaka tree" onLoad = {handleImgLoad} src = "/path/to/thatwanakatree.jpg" width = "500" /> </ ControlledZoom > ) ) export default MyComponent

The onZoomChange prop accepts a callback that will receive true or false based on events that occur (like click or scroll events) to assist you in determining when to zoom and unzoom the component.

There is also an example in the Storybook Examples of how to use a Controlled component to create a full-screen slideshow gallery.

API

Both uncontrolled & controlled components

You can pass these options to either the default or controlled components.

Prop Type Required Default Details closeText String no 'Unzoom Image' Accessible label text for when you want to unzoom openText String no 'Zoom Image' Accessible label text for when you want to zoom overlayBgColorEnd String no 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.95)' Modal overlay background color at end of zoom overlayBgColorStart String no 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0)' Modal overlay background color at start of zoom portalEl Element no document.body DOM Element to which we will append the zoom modal scrollableEl Window no window DOM Element to which we will listen for scroll events to determine if we should unzoom transitionDuration Number no 300 Transition duration in milliseconds for the component to use on zoom and unzoom. Set this to 0 to disable the animation wrapElement String no 'div' Wrapper element wrapStyle Object no null Optional style object to pass to the wrapper element. Useful when you want the <Zoom> container to be width: '100%' , for example zoomMargin Number no 0 Offset in pixels the zoomed image should be from the window ' boundaries zoomZindex Number no 2147483647 z-index value for the zoom overlay

Only the controlled component

You can pass these options to only the controlled component.

Prop Type Required Default Details isZoomed bool yes false Tell the component whether or not it should be zoomed onZoomChange Function no Function.prototype Listen for hints from the component about when you should zoom ( true value) or unzoom ( false value)

Migrating From v3 to v4

In v3, you might have code like this:

<ImageZoom image={{ src : '/path/to/bridge.jpg' , alt : 'Golden Gate Bridge' , className : 'img' , style : { width : '50em' } }} zoomImage={{ src : '/path/to/bridge-big.jpg' , alt : 'Golden Gate Bridge' }} zoomMargin={ 80 } />

In v3 , you would pass properties for your normal image that would be zoomed, and you would pass an optional zoomImage that would be a higher quality image that would replace the original image when zoomed.

The problem with v3 was that it tried to assume too many things about what it is you were trying to zoom, and this resulted in overly complex and near-unmaintainable code that had a number of bugs.

In v4 , you can zoom the bridge example above like this:

<Zoom zoomMargin={ 40 }> < img src = "/path/to/bridge.jpg" alt = "Golden Gate Bridge" className = "img" style = {{ width: ' 50em '}} /> </ Zoom >

We've removed the zoomImage functionality (there is an issue for us to consider re-adding something like it), but as it was not a primary use case for many consumers, we opted to ship v4 without it.

Please see the Controlled component ( Controlled ) section for further documentation regarding controlled components that used the isZoomed , onZoom , and onUnzoom properties.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!