@nestjs/serve-static package for Nest, useful to serve static content like Single Page Applications (SPA). However, if you are building MVC application or want to serve assets files (images, docs), use the
useStaticAssets() method (read more here) instead.
$ npm i --save @nestjs/serve-static
See full example here.
Simply import
ServeStaticModule in your Nest application.
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { join } from 'path';
import { ServeStaticModule } from '@nestjs/serve-static';
@Module({
imports: [
ServeStaticModule.forRoot({
rootPath: join(__dirname, '..', 'client')
})
]
})
export class ApplicationModule {}
The
forRoot() method takes an options object with a few useful properties.
|Property
|Type
|Description
rootPath
|string
|Static files root directory. Default:
"client"
serveRoot
|string
|Root path under which static app will be served. Default:
""
renderPath
|string / RegExp
|Path to render static app (concatenated with the
serveRoot value). Default: * (wildcard - all paths). Note:
RegExp is not supported by the
@nestjs/platform-fastify.
exclude
|string[]
|Paths to exclude when serving the static app. WARNING! Not supported by
fastify. If you use
fastify, you can exclude routes using regexp (set the
renderPath to a regular expression) instead.
serveStaticOptions
|Object
|Serve static options (static files)
