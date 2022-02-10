A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.

Description

@nestjs/serve-static package for Nest, useful to serve static content like Single Page Applications (SPA). However, if you are building MVC application or want to serve assets files (images, docs), use the useStaticAssets() method (read more here) instead.

Installation

$ npm i --save @nestjs/serve-static

Example

See full example here.

Usage

Simply import ServeStaticModule in your Nest application.

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { join } from 'path' ; import { ServeStaticModule } from '@nestjs/serve-static' ; ({ imports: [ ServeStaticModule.forRoot({ rootPath: join(__dirname, '..' , 'client' ) }) ] }) export class ApplicationModule {}

API Spec

The forRoot() method takes an options object with a few useful properties.

Property Type Description rootPath string Static files root directory. Default: "client" serveRoot string Root path under which static app will be served. Default: "" renderPath string / RegExp Path to render static app (concatenated with the serveRoot value). Default: * (wildcard - all paths). Note: RegExp is not supported by the @nestjs/platform-fastify . exclude string[] Paths to exclude when serving the static app. WARNING! Not supported by fastify . If you use fastify , you can exclude routes using regexp (set the renderPath to a regular expression) instead. serveStaticOptions Object Serve static options (static files)

