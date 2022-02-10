openbase logo
@royli/serve-static

by nestjs
2.1.1

Serve static websites (SPA's) using Nest framework (node.js) 🥦

Overview

5

253

Last Commit

12d ago

13

Dependencies

1

MIT

Not Found

No?

Readme

Nest Logo

A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.

Description

@nestjs/serve-static package for Nest, useful to serve static content like Single Page Applications (SPA). However, if you are building MVC application or want to serve assets files (images, docs), use the useStaticAssets() method (read more here) instead.

Installation

$ npm i --save @nestjs/serve-static

Example

See full example here.

Usage

Simply import ServeStaticModule in your Nest application.

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { join } from 'path';
import { ServeStaticModule } from '@nestjs/serve-static';

@Module({
  imports: [
    ServeStaticModule.forRoot({
      rootPath: join(__dirname, '..', 'client')
    })
  ]
})
export class ApplicationModule {}

API Spec

The forRoot() method takes an options object with a few useful properties.

PropertyTypeDescription
rootPathstringStatic files root directory. Default: "client"
serveRootstringRoot path under which static app will be served. Default: ""
renderPathstring / RegExpPath to render static app (concatenated with the serveRoot value). Default: * (wildcard - all paths). Note: RegExp is not supported by the @nestjs/platform-fastify.
excludestring[]Paths to exclude when serving the static app. WARNING! Not supported by fastify. If you use fastify, you can exclude routes using regexp (set the renderPath to a regular expression) instead.
serveStaticOptionsObjectServe static options (static files)

Support

Nest is an MIT-licensed open source project. It can grow thanks to the sponsors and support by the amazing backers. If you'd like to join them, please read more here.

License

Nest is MIT licensed.

