



Universal SPA to SSR

Render HTML from any SPA.

Install

npm i tossr

Usage example

const { tossr } = require ( 'tossr' ) const template = 'dist/index.html' const script = 'dist/app.js' const url = '/blog/ssr-is-fun' const html = await tossr(template, script, url)

API

Table of Contents

tossr

Renders an HTML page from a HTML template, an app bundle and a path

Parameters

template string Html template (or path to a HTML template).

Html template (or path to a HTML template). script string Bundled JS app (or path to bundled bundle JS app).

Bundled JS app (or path to bundled bundle JS app). url string Path to render. Ie. /blog/breathing-oxygen-linked-to-staying-alive

Path to render. Ie. /blog/breathing-oxygen-linked-to-staying-alive options Partial<Config>? Options

Returns Promise<string>

Config

Type: object

Properties

host string hostname to use while rendering. Defaults to http://jsdom.ssr

hostname to use while rendering. Defaults to http://jsdom.ssr eventName string event to wait for before rendering app. Defaults to 'app-loaded'

event to wait for before rendering app. Defaults to 'app-loaded' beforeEval Eval Executed before script is evaluated.

Executed before script is evaluated. afterEval Eval Executed after script is evaluated.

Executed after script is evaluated. silent boolean Don't print timestamps

Don't print timestamps inlineDynamicImports boolean required for apps with dynamic imports

required for apps with dynamic imports timeout number required for apps with dynamic imports

required for apps with dynamic imports dev boolean disables caching of inlinedDynamicImports bundle

disables caching of inlinedDynamicImports bundle errorHandler function

Eval

Called before/after the app script is evaluated

Type: Function

Parameters

dom object The DOM object *

