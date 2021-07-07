Render HTML from any SPA.
npm i tossr
const { tossr } = require('tossr')
const template = 'dist/index.html'
const script = 'dist/app.js'
const url = '/blog/ssr-is-fun'
const html = await tossr(template, script, url)
Renders an HTML page from a HTML template, an app bundle and a path
template string Html template (or path to a HTML template).
script string Bundled JS app (or path to bundled bundle JS app).
url string Path to render. Ie. /blog/breathing-oxygen-linked-to-staying-alive
options Partial<Config>? Options
Type: object
host string hostname to use while rendering. Defaults to http://jsdom.ssr
eventName string event to wait for before rendering app. Defaults to 'app-loaded'
beforeEval Eval Executed before script is evaluated.
afterEval Eval Executed after script is evaluated.
silent boolean Don't print timestamps
inlineDynamicImports boolean required for apps with dynamic imports
timeout number required for apps with dynamic imports
dev boolean disables caching of inlinedDynamicImports bundle
errorHandler function
Called before/after the app script is evaluated
Type: Function
dom object The DOM object
