Rows n' Columns

React Components for Tabular data.

This monorepo contains

Grid - MIT Licensed Declarative Canvas Grid. Refer to Storybook for all demos.

Local development

The monorepo is managed using lerna and yarn workspaces. To get started

Clone the repository to rowsncolumns directory

git clone https://github.com/rowsncolumns/grid.git rowsncolumns

Install npm dependencies using yarn

cd rowsncolumns yarn

Compile typescript files to Javascript

yarn build

Run storybook

yarn storybook

And open http://localhost:9002/ in Chrome

All stories are located in packages/storybook directory

Watch and compile typescript