Lightweight React sparklines ✨ 📈
yarn add @rowno/sparkline
# or
npm install --save @rowno/sparkline
function Spark() {
const lines = [
{
values: [789, 880, 676, 200, 890, 677, 900],
colors: {
area: 'rgba(217, 227, 237, 0.5)',
line: '#193652'
}
}, {
values: [354, 456, 200, 566, 344, 467, 545],
colors: {
area: 'rgba(199, 228, 255, 0.5)',
line: '#004585'
}
}
]
return (
<Sparkline
width={56}
height={12}
lines={lines}
/>
)
}
Outputs:
{
width: 56,
height: 12,
lines: [{
values: [789, 880, 676],
colors: {
area: 'rgba(217, 227, 237, 0.5)',
line: '#193652'
},
title: 'Allowed events',
key: 'allowed'
}]
}
Type:
number (required)
Width of the sparkline.
Type:
number (required)
Height of the sparkline.
Type:
array<object> (required)
Objects defining the lines to draw.
Type:
array<number> (required)
Numbers that make up the data points of the line.
Type:
object
Custom colors for the line.
Type:
string
Color of the line's filled in area.
Type:
string
Color of the line's stroke.
Type:
string
title of the line. Shown as a tooltip in the browser.
Type:
any
Unique React
key of the line.
sparkline is released under the ISC license.
Copyright © 2017, Roland Warmerdam.