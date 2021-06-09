openbase logo
@rowno/sparkline

by Roland Warmerdam
4.0.0 (see all)

Lightweight React sparklines ✨ 📈

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

611

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

sparkline

Build Status Dependency Status

Lightweight React sparklines ✨ 📈

Example sparkline

Install

yarn add @rowno/sparkline
# or
npm install --save @rowno/sparkline

Example

function Spark() {
  const lines = [
    {
      values: [789, 880, 676, 200, 890, 677, 900],
      colors: {
        area: 'rgba(217, 227, 237, 0.5)',
        line: '#193652'
      }
    }, {
      values: [354, 456, 200, 566, 344, 467, 545],
      colors: {
        area: 'rgba(199, 228, 255, 0.5)',
        line: '#004585'
      }
    }
  ]

  return (
    <Sparkline
      width={56}
      height={12}
      lines={lines}
      />
  )
}

Outputs: Example output

Properties

{
  width: 56,
  height: 12,
  lines: [{
    values: [789, 880, 676],
    colors: {
      area: 'rgba(217, 227, 237, 0.5)',
      line: '#193652'
    },
    title: 'Allowed events',
    key: 'allowed'
  }]
}

width

Type: number (required)

Width of the sparkline.

height

Type: number (required)

Height of the sparkline.

lines

Type: array<object> (required)

Objects defining the lines to draw.

values

Type: array<number> (required)

Numbers that make up the data points of the line.

colors

Type: object

Custom colors for the line.

area

Type: string

Color of the line's filled in area.

line

Type: string

Color of the line's stroke.

title

Type: string

title of the line. Shown as a tooltip in the browser.

key

Type: any

Unique React key of the line.

License

sparkline is released under the ISC license.

Copyright © 2017, Roland Warmerdam.

