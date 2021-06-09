sparkline

Lightweight React sparklines ✨ 📈

Install

yarn add @rowno/sparkline npm install --save @rowno/sparkline

Example

function Spark ( ) { const lines = [ { values : [ 789 , 880 , 676 , 200 , 890 , 677 , 900 ], colors : { area : 'rgba(217, 227, 237, 0.5)' , line : '#193652' } }, { values : [ 354 , 456 , 200 , 566 , 344 , 467 , 545 ], colors : { area : 'rgba(199, 228, 255, 0.5)' , line : '#004585' } } ] return ( < Sparkline width = {56} height = {12} lines = {lines} /> ) }

Outputs:

Properties

{ width : 56 , height : 12 , lines : [{ values : [ 789 , 880 , 676 ], colors : { area : 'rgba(217, 227, 237, 0.5)' , line : '#193652' }, title : 'Allowed events' , key : 'allowed' }] }

width

Type: number (required)

Width of the sparkline.

height

Type: number (required)

Height of the sparkline.

lines

Type: array<object> (required)

Objects defining the lines to draw.

values

Type: array<number> (required)

Numbers that make up the data points of the line.

colors

Type: object

Custom colors for the line.

area

Type: string

Color of the line's filled in area.

line

Type: string

Color of the line's stroke.

title

Type: string

title of the line. Shown as a tooltip in the browser.

key

Type: any

Unique React key of the line.

License

sparkline is released under the ISC license.

Copyright © 2017, Roland Warmerdam.