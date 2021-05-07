Angular components for Google Maps. (Previously known as angular2-google-maps)
Website | Demo | Twitter | Chat | API Documentation
This project is a mono repo and hosts multiple packages:
|Package
|Downloads
|@agm/core
|@agm/snazzy-info-window
|@agm/markerclusterer
|@agm/drawing
If you just want to play with AGM and don't want to set up a full project, you can use the following Plunker. It has all the dependencies to play with Angular, Typescript and of course
AGM:
» Play with Angular Google Maps on Stackblitz
AGM gets shipped via the Node Package Manager. So make sure that you have NodeJS installed.
You can install the package with the following command:
npm install @agm/core
You should also checkout the Getting started guide for further information.