CSSType

TypeScript and Flow definitions for CSS, generated by data from MDN. It provides autocompletion and type checking for CSS properties and values.

TypeScript

import * as CSS from 'csstype' ; const style: CSS.Properties = { colour: 'white' , textAlign: 'middle' , };

Flow

import * as CSS from 'csstype' ; const style: CSS.Properties<> = { colour : 'white' , textAlign : 'middle' , };

Further examples below will be in TypeScript!

Getting started

$ npm install csstype

Table of content

Style types

Properties are categorized in different uses and in several technical variations to provide typings that suits as many as possible.

Default Hyphen Fallback HyphenFallback All Properties PropertiesHyphen PropertiesFallback PropertiesHyphenFallback Standard StandardProperties StandardPropertiesHyphen StandardPropertiesFallback StandardPropertiesHyphenFallback Vendor VendorProperties VendorPropertiesHyphen VendorPropertiesFallback VendorPropertiesHyphenFallback Obsolete ObsoleteProperties ObsoletePropertiesHyphen ObsoletePropertiesFallback ObsoletePropertiesHyphenFallback Svg SvgProperties SvgPropertiesHyphen SvgPropertiesFallback SvgPropertiesHyphenFallback

Categories:

All - Includes Standard , Vendor , Obsolete and Svg

- Includes , , and Standard - Current properties and extends subcategories StandardLonghand and StandardShorthand (e.g. StandardShorthandProperties )

- Current properties and extends subcategories and (e.g. ) Vendor - Vendor prefixed properties and extends subcategories VendorLonghand and VendorShorthand (e.g. VendorShorthandProperties )

- Vendor prefixed properties and extends subcategories and (e.g. ) Obsolete - Removed or deprecated properties

- Removed or deprecated properties Svg - SVG-specific properties

Variations:

Default - JavaScript (camel) cased property names

- JavaScript (camel) cased property names Hyphen - CSS (kebab) cased property names

- CSS (kebab) cased property names Fallback - Also accepts array of values e.g. string | string[]

At-rule types

At-rule interfaces with descriptors.

TypeScript: These will be found in the AtRule namespace, e.g. AtRule.Viewport .

Flow: These will be prefixed with AtRule$ , e.g. AtRule$Viewport .

Default Hyphen Fallback HyphenFallback @counter-style CounterStyle CounterStyleHyphen CounterStyleFallback CounterStyleHyphenFallback @font-face FontFace FontFaceHyphen FontFaceFallback FontFaceHyphenFallback @viewport Viewport ViewportHyphen ViewportFallback ViewportHyphenFallback

Pseudo types

String literals of pseudo classes and pseudo elements

Pseudos Extends: AdvancedPseudos Function-like pseudos e.g. :not(:first-child) . The string literal contains the value excluding the parenthesis: :not . These are separated because they require an argument that results in infinite number of variations. SimplePseudos Plain pseudos e.g. :hover that can only be one variation.



Generics

All interfaces has two optional generic argument to define length and time: CSS.Properties<TLength = string | 0, TTime = string>

Length is the first generic parameter and defaults to string | 0 because 0 is the only length where the unit identifier is optional. You can specify this, e.g. string | number , for platforms and libraries that accepts any numeric value as length with a specific unit. const style: CSS.Properties<string | number> = { width: 100, };

is the first generic parameter and defaults to because is the only length where the unit identifier is optional. You can specify this, e.g. , for platforms and libraries that accepts any numeric value as length with a specific unit. Time is the second generic argument and defaults to string . You can specify this, e.g. string | number , for platforms and libraries that accepts any numeric value as length with a specific unit. const style: CSS.Properties<string | number, number> = { transitionDuration: 1000, };

Usage

import * as CSS from 'csstype' ; const style: CSS.Properties = { width: '10px' , margin: '1em' , };

In some cases, like for CSS-in-JS libraries, an array of values is a way to provide fallback values in CSS. Using CSS.PropertiesFallback instead of CSS.Properties will add the possibility to use any property value as an array of values.

import * as CSS from 'csstype' ; const style: CSS.PropertiesFallback = { display: [ '-webkit-flex' , 'flex' ], color: 'white' , };

There's even string literals for pseudo selectors and elements.

import * as CSS from 'csstype' ; const pseudos: { [P in CSS.SimplePseudos]?: CSS.Properties } = { ':hover' : { display: 'flex' , }, };

Hyphen cased (kebab cased) properties are provided in CSS.PropertiesHyphen and CSS.PropertiesHyphenFallback . It's not not added by default in CSS.Properties . To allow both of them, you can simply extend with CSS.PropertiesHyphen or/and CSS.PropertiesHyphenFallback .

import * as CSS from 'csstype' ; interface Style extends CSS.Properties, CSS.PropertiesHyphen {} const style: Style = { 'flex-grow' : 1 , 'flex-shrink' : 0 , 'font-weight' : 'normal' , backgroundColor: 'white' , };

Adding type checked CSS properties to a HTMLElement .

import * as CSS from 'csstype' ; const style: CSS.Properties = { color: 'red' , margin: '1em' , }; let button = document .createElement( 'button' ); Object .assign(button.style, style);

What should I do when I get type errors?

The goal is to have as perfect types as possible and we're trying to do our best. But with CSS Custom Properties, the CSS specification changing frequently and vendors implementing their own specifications with new releases sometimes causes type errors even if it should work. Here's some steps you could take to get it fixed:

If you're using CSS Custom Properties you can step directly to step 3.

First of all, make sure you're doing it right. A type error could also indicate that you're not 😉 Some CSS specs that some vendors has implemented could have been officially rejected or haven't yet received any official acceptance and are therefor not included

If you're using TypeScript, type widening could be the reason you get Type 'string' is not assignable to... errors Have a look in issues to see if an issue already has been filed. If not, create a new one. To help us out, please refer to any information you have found. Fix the issue locally with TypeScript (Flow further down): The recommended way is to use module augmentation . Here's a few examples: import * as CSS from 'csstype' ; declare module 'csstype' { interface Properties { WebkitRocketLauncher?: string ; '--theme-color' ?: 'black' | 'white' ; [index: string ]: any ; } }

The alternative way is to use type assertion. Here's a few examples: const style: CSS.Properties = { [ 'WebkitRocketLauncher' as any ]: 'launching' , [ '--theme-color' as any ]: 'black' , }; Fix the issue locally with Flow: Use type assertion. Here's a few examples: const style: $Exact<CSS.Properties<*>> = { [( 'WebkitRocketLauncher' : any)]: 'launching' , [( '--theme-color' : any)]: 'black' , };

Version 3.0

All property types are exposed with namespace

TypeScript: Property.AlignContent (was AlignContentProperty before)

Flow: Property$AlignContent

TypeScript: (was before) Flow: All at-rules are exposed with namespace

TypeScript: AtRule.FontFace (was FontFace before)

Flow: AtRule$FontFace

TypeScript: (was before) Flow: Data types are NOT exposed

E.g. Color and Box . Because the generation of data types may suddenly be removed or renamed.

E.g. and . Because the generation of data types may suddenly be removed or renamed. TypeScript hack for autocompletion

Uses (string & {}) for literal string unions and (number & {}) for literal number unions (related issue). Utilize PropertyValue<T> to unpack types from e.g. (string & {}) to string .

Uses for literal string unions and for literal number unions (related issue). Utilize to unpack types from e.g. to . New generic for time

Read more on the "Generics" section.

Read more on the "Generics" section. Flow types improvements

Flow Strict enabled and exact types are used.

Contributing

Never modify index.d.ts and index.js.flow directly. They are generated automatically and committed so that we can easily follow any change it results in. Therefor it's important that you run $ git config merge.ours.driver true after you've forked and cloned. That setting prevents merge conflicts when doing rebase.

Commands