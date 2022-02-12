⚡️ Lightning fast frontend build tools combining the best parts of Symfony Encore and Laravel Mix

Features

Zero config by default (seriously, you don’t even need a config file).

Modular by design. Use only what you need.

Easily implementable multi-compiler support.

Heckin’ fast.

Luxury dev tooling including semi-automated dependency management.

Supports configuration with TypeScript.

Customizable and extensible. Add new features. Swap our core components with your own.

Requirements

Node 16+

Getting started

Check out our dedicated documentation to get started.

There are also example implementations available in the /examples directory of this repo.

Available modules

Presets

Extensions

Have you produced a Bud extension and want to share it here? Please, create an issue sharing information about your project.

Want to contribute to bud.js?

Check out our development guide to get started.

Licensing

Bud is licensed MIT.

Community

Keep track of development and community news.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome from everyone.

We have contribution guidelines to help you get started.

Help support our open-source development efforts by becoming a patron.