openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@roots/bud-sass

by roots
4.7.0-10 (see all)

⚡️ Lightning fast webpack framework combining the best parts of Laravel Mix and Symfony Encore

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

559

GitHub Stars

134

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bud

MIT License npm Follow Roots

bud.js

⚡️ Lightning fast frontend build tools combining the best parts of Symfony Encore and Laravel Mix

Features

  • Zero config by default (seriously, you don’t even need a config file).
  • Modular by design. Use only what you need.
  • Easily implementable multi-compiler support.
  • Heckin’ fast.
  • Luxury dev tooling including semi-automated dependency management.
  • Supports configuration with TypeScript.
  • Customizable and extensible. Add new features. Swap our core components with your own.

bud.js build

Requirements

  • Node 16+

Getting started

Check out our dedicated documentation to get started.

There are also example implementations available in the /examples directory of this repo.

Available modules

Presets

NameUsageLatest
@roots/bud-preset-recommend📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-preset-wordpress📚 Usagenpm

Extensions

NameUsageLatest
@roots/bud-babel📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-compress📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-criticalcss📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-emotion📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-entrypoints📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-esbuild📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-eslint📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-imagemin📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-library📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-mdx📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-postcss📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-prettier📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-purgecss📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-react📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-sass📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-solid📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-stylelint📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-tailwindcss📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-terser📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-typescript📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-vue📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-wordpress-dependencies📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-wordpress-externals📚 Usagenpm
@roots/bud-wordpress-manifests📚 Usagenpm

Have you produced a Bud extension and want to share it here? Please, create an issue sharing information about your project.

Want to contribute to bud.js?

Check out our development guide to get started.

Licensing

Bud is licensed MIT.

Community

Keep track of development and community news.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome from everyone.

We have contribution guidelines to help you get started.

Sponsors

Help support our open-source development efforts by becoming a patron.

KM Digital Carrot C21 Redwood Realty WordPress.com Pantheon

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial