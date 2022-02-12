⚡️ Lightning fast frontend build tools combining the best parts of Symfony Encore and Laravel Mix
Check out our dedicated documentation to get started.
There are also example implementations available in the /examples directory of this repo.
|Name
|Usage
|Latest
|@roots/bud-preset-recommend
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-preset-wordpress
|📚 Usage
|Name
|Usage
|Latest
|@roots/bud-babel
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-compress
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-criticalcss
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-emotion
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-entrypoints
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-esbuild
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-eslint
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-imagemin
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-library
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-mdx
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-postcss
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-prettier
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-purgecss
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-react
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-sass
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-solid
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-stylelint
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-tailwindcss
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-terser
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-typescript
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-vue
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-wordpress-dependencies
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-wordpress-externals
|📚 Usage
|@roots/bud-wordpress-manifests
|📚 Usage
Have you produced a Bud extension and want to share it here? Please, create an issue sharing information about your project.
Check out our development guide to get started.
Bud is licensed MIT.
Keep track of development and community news.
Contributions are welcome from everyone.
We have contribution guidelines to help you get started.
Help support our open-source development efforts by becoming a patron.