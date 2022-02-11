A thin, typed, React wrapper for Google Charts.
Install this library with your favorite package manager:
yarn add react-google-charts
or
npm install --save react-google-charts
Then, import and use it:
import { Chart } from "react-google-charts";
<Chart
chartType="ScatterChart"
data={[["Age", "Weight"], [4, 5.5], [8, 12]]}
width="100%"
height="400px"
legendToggle
/>
You can also check this step-by-step tutorial that will walk you through the creation of a full-fledged dashboard with this library.
Contributions are very welcome. Check out CONTRIBUTING.md
git clone https://www.github.com/rakannimer/react-google-charts
cd react-google-charts
yarn
yarn start:storybook