rgc

@roopendra/react-google-charts

by Rakan Nimer
1.5.7 (see all)

A thin, typed, React wrapper over Google Charts Visualization and Charts API.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

53

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Google Charts

Logo

A thin, typed, React wrapper for Google Charts.

version downloads license bundle size


Quickstart   •   Docs   •   Contributing   •   Stack Overflow

Quickstart

Install this library with your favorite package manager:

yarn add react-google-charts

or

npm install --save react-google-charts

Then, import and use it:

import { Chart } from "react-google-charts";

<Chart
  chartType="ScatterChart"
  data={[["Age", "Weight"], [4, 5.5], [8, 12]]}
  width="100%"
  height="400px"
  legendToggle
/>

Docs

You can also check this step-by-step tutorial that will walk you through the creation of a full-fledged dashboard with this library.

Contributing

Contributions are very welcome. Check out CONTRIBUTING.md

Run the Storybook

git clone https://www.github.com/rakannimer/react-google-charts
cd react-google-charts
yarn
yarn start:storybook

