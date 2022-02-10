openbase logo
@rooks/use-raf

by Bhargav Ponnapalli
4.11.2 (see all)

Essential React custom hooks ⚓ to super charge your components!

Essential React custom hooks ⚓ to super charge your components!

List of all hooks

  • useBoundingclientrect - getBoundingClientRect hook for React.
  • useBoundingclientrectRef - A hook that tracks the boundingclientrect of an element. It returns a callbackRef so that the element node if changed is easily tracked.
  • useCountdown - Count down to a target timestamp and call callbacks every second (or provided peried)
  • useCounter - Counter hook for React.
  • useDebounce - Debounce hook for react
  • useDidMount - componentDidMount hook for React
  • useDidUpdate - componentDidUpdate hook for react
  • useDimensionsRef - Easily grab dimensions of an element with a ref using this hook
  • useDocumentEventListener - A react hook to an event listener to the document object
  • useEffectOnceWhen - Runs a callback effect atmost one time when a condition becomes true
  • useEventListenerRef - A react hook to add an event listener to a ref
  • useForkRef - A hook that can combine two refs(mutable or callbackRefs) into a single callbackRef
  • useFreshRef - Avoid stale state in callbacks with this hook. Auto updates values using a ref.
  • useFreshTick - Like use-fresh-ref but specifically for functions
  • useFullscreen - Use full screen api for making beautiful and emersive experinces.
  • useGeolocation - A hook to provide the geolocation info on client side.
  • useInViewRef - Simple hook that monitors element enters or leave the viewport that's using Intersection Observer API.
  • useInput - Input hook for React.
  • useIntersectionObserverRef - A hook to register an intersection observer listener.
  • useInterval - setInterval hook for React.
  • useIntervalWhen - Sets an interval immediately when a condition is true
  • useIsomorphicEffect - A hook that resolves to useEffect on the server and useLayoutEffect on the client.
  • useKey - keypress, keyup and keydown event handlers as hooks for react.
  • useKeyBindings - useKeyBindings can bind multiple keys to multiple callbacks and fire the callbacks on key press.
  • useKeyRef - Very similar useKey but it returns a ref
  • useKeys - A hook which allows to setup callbacks when a combination of keys are pressed at the same time.
  • useLifecycleLogger - A react hook that console logs parameters as component transitions through lifecycles.
  • useLocalstorage - Localstorage hook for React. Syncs with localstorage values across components and browser windows automatically. Sets and retrieves a key from localStorage and subscribes to it for updates across windows.
  • useLocalstorageState - UseState but auto updates values to localStorage
  • useMapState - A react hook to manage state in a key value pair map.
  • useMediaMatch - Signal whether or not a media query is currently matched.
  • useMergeRefs - Merges any number of refs into a single ref
  • useMouse - Mouse position hook for React.
  • useMultiSelectableList - A custom hook to easily select multiple values from a list
  • useMutationObserver - Mutation Observer hook for React.
  • useMutationObserverRef - A hook that tracks mutations of an element. It returns a callbackRef.
  • useNavigatorLanguage - Navigator Language hook for React.
  • useOnWindowResize - A React hook for adding an event listener for window resize
  • useOnWindowScroll - A React hook for adding an event listener for window scroll
  • useOnline - Online status hook for React.
  • useOutsideClick - Outside click(for a ref) event as hook for React.
  • useOutsideClickRef - A hook that can track a click event outside a ref. Returns a callbackRef.
  • usePrevious - Access the previous value of a variable with this React hook
  • usePreviousDifferent - usePreviousDifferent returns the last different value of a variable
  • usePreviousImmediate - usePreviousImmediate returns the previous value of a variable even if it was the same or different
  • useQueueState - A React hook that manages state in the form of a queue
  • useRaf - A continuously running requestAnimationFrame hook for React
  • useSelect - Select values from a list easily. List selection hook for react.
  • useSelectableList - Easily select a single value from a list of values. very useful for radio buttons, select inputs etc.
  • useSessionstorage - Session storage react hook. Easily manage session storage values.
  • useSessionstorageState - useState but syncs with sessionstorage
  • useStackState - A React hook that manages state in the form of a stack
  • useThrottle - Throttle custom hook for React
  • useTimeout - setTimeout hook for react.
  • useTimeoutWhen - Takes a callback and fires it when a condition is true
  • useToggle - Toggle (between booleans or custom data)hook for React.
  • useUndoState - Drop in replacement for useState hook but with undo functionality.
  • useUpdateEffect - An useEffect that does not run on first render
  • useVisibilitySensor - Visibility sensor hook for React.
  • useWillUnmount - componentWillUnmount lifecycle as hook for React.
  • useWindowEventListener - Adds an event listener to window
  • useWindowScrollPosition - A React hook to get the scroll position of the window
  • useWindowSize - Window size hook for React.

Features

✅ Collection of 63 hooks as standalone modules.

✅ Standalone package with all the hooks at one place

✅ CommonJS, UMD and ESM Support

Installation

npm i -s rooks

Import any hook from "rooks" and start using them!

import { useDidMount } from "rooks";

Usage

function App() {
  useDidMount(() => {
    alert("mounted");
  });
  return (
    <div className="App">
      <h1>Hello CodeSandbox</h1>
      <h2>Start editing to see some magic happen!</h2>
    </div>
  );
}

Standalone Package

License

MIT

Contributors ✨

All Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Bhargav Ponnapalli
💻 🚧
anil kumar chaudhary
💻
Qiwei Yang
💻 🚧
maciek_grzybek
💻
Harsh Zalavadiya
💻
B V K MAHIJENDRA
💻
Braxton Christensen
💻

Hansel
💻
Harshil Parmar
💻
Lionel
💻
Max Stoiber
💻
Michael Moore
💻
Rajas Paranjpe
💻
Mahendra Choudhary
💻

Nghia Pham
💻
Akshay Kadam (A2K)
💻
Alex Golubtsov
💻
Arman
💻
Branden Visser
💻
Brian Steere
💻
Cal Courtney
💻

Chris Milson
💻
Cong Zhang
💻
Daniel Holmes
💻
Fernando Beck
💻
Josh Davenport
💻
MARCEL
💻
Neilor Caldeira
💻

Tobias Lins
💻
Tsvetan
💻
Wei Zhu
💻
Yakko Majuri
💻
Frank Hellwig
💻
Austin Peterson
💻
thodubois
💻

wes christiansen
💻
CJ Patoilo
💻
mar1u50
💻
Ayushman Gupta
💻
Rafael Ferreira
💻
Kristinn Thor Johannsson
💻
Michael Moore
💻

Trevor Blades
💻
official_dulin
💻
Billy Mosis Priambodo
💻
Stafford Williams
💻

