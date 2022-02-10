Essential React custom hooks ⚓ to super charge your components!

List of all hooks

useBoundingclientrect - getBoundingClientRect hook for React.

useBoundingclientrectRef - A hook that tracks the boundingclientrect of an element. It returns a callbackRef so that the element node if changed is easily tracked.

useCountdown - Count down to a target timestamp and call callbacks every second (or provided peried)

useCounter - Counter hook for React.

useDebounce - Debounce hook for react

useDidMount - componentDidMount hook for React

useDidUpdate - componentDidUpdate hook for react

useDimensionsRef - Easily grab dimensions of an element with a ref using this hook

useDocumentEventListener - A react hook to an event listener to the document object

useEffectOnceWhen - Runs a callback effect atmost one time when a condition becomes true

useEventListenerRef - A react hook to add an event listener to a ref

useForkRef - A hook that can combine two refs(mutable or callbackRefs) into a single callbackRef

useFreshRef - Avoid stale state in callbacks with this hook. Auto updates values using a ref.

useFreshTick - Like use-fresh-ref but specifically for functions

useFullscreen - Use full screen api for making beautiful and emersive experinces.

useGeolocation - A hook to provide the geolocation info on client side.

useInViewRef - Simple hook that monitors element enters or leave the viewport that's using Intersection Observer API.

useInput - Input hook for React.

useIntersectionObserverRef - A hook to register an intersection observer listener.

useInterval - setInterval hook for React.

useIntervalWhen - Sets an interval immediately when a condition is true

useIsomorphicEffect - A hook that resolves to useEffect on the server and useLayoutEffect on the client.

useKey - keypress, keyup and keydown event handlers as hooks for react.

useKeyBindings - useKeyBindings can bind multiple keys to multiple callbacks and fire the callbacks on key press.

useKeyRef - Very similar useKey but it returns a ref

useKeys - A hook which allows to setup callbacks when a combination of keys are pressed at the same time.

useLifecycleLogger - A react hook that console logs parameters as component transitions through lifecycles.

useLocalstorage - Localstorage hook for React. Syncs with localstorage values across components and browser windows automatically. Sets and retrieves a key from localStorage and subscribes to it for updates across windows.

useLocalstorageState - UseState but auto updates values to localStorage

useMapState - A react hook to manage state in a key value pair map.

useMediaMatch - Signal whether or not a media query is currently matched.

useMergeRefs - Merges any number of refs into a single ref

useMouse - Mouse position hook for React.

useMultiSelectableList - A custom hook to easily select multiple values from a list

useMutationObserver - Mutation Observer hook for React.

useMutationObserverRef - A hook that tracks mutations of an element. It returns a callbackRef.

useNavigatorLanguage - Navigator Language hook for React.

useOnWindowResize - A React hook for adding an event listener for window resize

useOnWindowScroll - A React hook for adding an event listener for window scroll

useOnline - Online status hook for React.

useOutsideClick - Outside click(for a ref) event as hook for React.

useOutsideClickRef - A hook that can track a click event outside a ref. Returns a callbackRef.

usePrevious - Access the previous value of a variable with this React hook

usePreviousDifferent - usePreviousDifferent returns the last different value of a variable

usePreviousImmediate - usePreviousImmediate returns the previous value of a variable even if it was the same or different

useQueueState - A React hook that manages state in the form of a queue

useRaf - A continuously running requestAnimationFrame hook for React

useSelect - Select values from a list easily. List selection hook for react.

useSelectableList - Easily select a single value from a list of values. very useful for radio buttons, select inputs etc.

useSessionstorage - Session storage react hook. Easily manage session storage values.

useSessionstorageState - useState but syncs with sessionstorage

useStackState - A React hook that manages state in the form of a stack

useThrottle - Throttle custom hook for React

useTimeout - setTimeout hook for react.

useTimeoutWhen - Takes a callback and fires it when a condition is true

useToggle - Toggle (between booleans or custom data)hook for React.

useUndoState - Drop in replacement for useState hook but with undo functionality.

useUpdateEffect - An useEffect that does not run on first render

useVisibilitySensor - Visibility sensor hook for React.

useWillUnmount - componentWillUnmount lifecycle as hook for React.

useWindowEventListener - Adds an event listener to window

useWindowScrollPosition - A React hook to get the scroll position of the window

useWindowSize - Window size hook for React.

Features

✅ Collection of 63 hooks as standalone modules.

✅ Standalone package with all the hooks at one place

✅ CommonJS, UMD and ESM Support

Installation

npm i -s rooks

Import any hook from "rooks" and start using them!

import { useDidMount } from "rooks" ;

Usage

function App ( ) { useDidMount( () => { alert( "mounted" ); }); return ( < div className = "App" > < h1 > Hello CodeSandbox </ h1 > < h2 > Start editing to see some magic happen! </ h2 > </ div > ); }

Standalone Package

Package containing all the hooks is over here. - Docs and Npm Install

License

MIT

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):