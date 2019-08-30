Direct IO helpers for block devices and regular files on FreeBSD, Linux, macOS and Windows. #mechanical-sympathy
npm install @ronomon/direct-io
Direct memory access bypasses the filesystem cache and avoids memory copies to and from kernel space, writing and reading directly to and from the disk device cache. File I/O is done directly to and from user space buffers regardless of whether the file descriptor is a block device or regular file. To enable direct memory access, use the following open flag or method according to the platform:
O_DIRECT (FreeBSD, Linux, Windows)
Provide as a flag to
fs.open() when opening a block device or regular file to
enable direct memory access.
On Windows,
O_DIRECT is supported as of
libuv 1.16.0
(i.e. Node 9.2.0 and up), where
O_DIRECT is mapped to
FILE_FLAG_NO_BUFFERING.
setF_NOCACHE(fd, value, callback) (macOS)
Turns data caching off or on for an open file descriptor for a block device or regular file:
value of
1 turns data caching off (this is the nearest equivalent of
O_DIRECT on macOS).
value of
0 turns data caching back on.
Turning data caching off with
F_NOCACHE will not purge any previously cached
pages.
Subsequent direct reads will continue to return cached pages if they exist, and
concurrent processes may continue to populate the cache through non-direct
reads. To ensure direct reads on macOS (for example when data scrubbing) you
should set
F_NOCACHE as soon as possible to avoid populating the cache.
Alternatively, if you want to ensure initial boot conditions with a cold disk
buffer cache, you can purge the entire cache for all files using
sudo purge.
This will affect system performance.
When writing or reading to and from a block device or regular file using direct
memory access, you need to make sure that your buffer is aligned correctly or
you may receive an
EINVAL error or be switched back silently to non-DMA mode.
To be aligned correctly, the address of the allocated memory must be a multiple
of
alignment, i.e. the physical sector size (not logical sector size) of the
block device. Buffers allocated using Node's
Buffer.alloc() and related
methods will not meet these alignment requirements. Use
getAlignedBuffer() to
create aligned buffers:
getAlignedBuffer(size, alignment) (FreeBSD, Linux, macOS, Windows)
Returns an aligned buffer:
size must be greater than 0, and a multiple of the physical sector size of
the block device (typically 512 bytes or 4096 bytes).
size must be at most
require('buffer').kMaxLength bytes.
alignment must be at least 8 bytes for portability between 32-bit and 64-bit
systems.
alignment must be a power of two, and a multiple of the physical sector size
of the block device.
alignment must be at most 4194304 bytes for a safe arbitrary upper bound.
getBlockDevice() below to get the actual physical sector size of
the block device.
Buffer class and have the same methods and
properties, except that they are also aligned.
posix_memalign
or
_aligned_malloc
depending on the platform).
memset() when allocated for safety.
free() or
_aligned_free() depending on the
platform.
getAlignedBuffer() should be used judiciously as the algorithm that realizes
the alignment constraint can incur significant memory overhead.
Further reading:
Direct memory access will write directly to the disk device cache but not
necessarily to the disk device storage medium. To ensure that your data is
flushed from the disk device cache to the disk device storage medium, you should
also open the block device or regular file using the
O_DSYNC or
O_SYNC
open flags. These are the equivalent of calling
fs.fdatasync() or
fs.fsync()
respectively after every write, but with less system call overhead, and with the
advantage that they encourage the disk device to do real work during the
fs.write() call, which can be useful when overlapping compute-intensive work
with IO.
Some systems implement the
O_DSYNC and
O_SYNC open flags by setting the
Force Unit Access (FUA) flag, which works for SCSI
but
not for
EIDE and SATA drivers.
Conversely, some systems have had bugs where calling
fs.fdatasync()
or
fs.fsync() on a regular file would force a flush only if the page cache was
dirty, so that bypassing the page cache using
O_DIRECT meant the disk device
cache was never flushed.
This means that the
O_DSYNC and
O_SYNC open flags are not sufficient on
their own, but should be combined with
fs.fdatasync() or
fs.fsync() for
durability or write barriers. This does not mean that these open flags are not
useful. As we have already seen, they can reduce the latency of the eventual
fsync call, eliminating latency spikes.
O_DSYNC (FreeBSD, Linux, macOS, Windows)
Flushes all data and only required associated metadata to the underlying hardware.
O_SYNC (FreeBSD, Linux, macOS, Windows)
Flushes all data and any associated metadata to the underlying hardware.
To understand the difference between
O_DSYNC and
O_SYNC, consider two pieces
of file metadata: the file modification timestamp and the file length. All write
operations will update the file modification timestamp, but only writes that add
data to the end of the file will change the file length. The last modification
timestamp is not required to ensure that the data can be read back successfully,
but the file length is needed. Thus,
O_DSYNC will only flush updates to the
file length metadata, whereas
O_SYNC will also flush the file modification
timestamp metadata.
On Windows, synchronous writes are supported as of
libuv 1.16.0
(i.e. Node 9.2.0 and up), where
O_DSYNC and
O_SYNC are both mapped to
FILE_FLAG_WRITE_THROUGH.
Node's
fs.fstat() will not work at all for a block device on Windows, and will
not report the correct size for a block device on other platforms. You should
use
getBlockDevice() instead:
getBlockDevice(fd, callback) (FreeBSD, Linux, macOS, Windows)
Returns an object with the following properties:
logicalSectorSize - The size of a logical sector in bytes. Some drives will
advertise a backwards compatible logical sector size of 512 bytes while their
physical sector size is in fact 4096 bytes.
physicalSectorSize - The size of a physical sector in bytes. You should use
this to decide on the
size and
alignment parameters when getting aligned
buffers so that reads and writes are always a multiple of the physical sector
size. Some virtual devices may report a
physicalSectorSize of 0 bytes.
size - The total size of the block device in bytes.
serialNumber - The serial number reported by the device. (FreeBSD, Linux)
You will need sudo or administrator privileges to open a block device. You can
use
fs.open(path, flags) to open a block device, where the path you provide
will depend on the platform:
/dev/sda (FreeBSD, Linux)
/dev/disk1 (macOS)
\\.\PhysicalDrive1 (Windows)
You can use these shell commands to see which block devices are available:
$ camcontrol devlist (FreeBSD)
$ lsblk (Linux)
$ diskutil list (macOS)
$ wmic diskdrive list brief (Windows)
Windows has
special restrictions
concerning writing to block devices. You must lock the block device by providing
the
O_EXLOCK flag when opening the file descriptor, or else by calling
setFSCTL_LOCK_VOLUME() after opening the file descriptor. On other platforms
it is good practice to lock the block device by providing either the
O_EXCL or
O_EXLOCK flag when opening the file descriptor:
O_EXCL (Linux)
Provide as a flag to
fs.open() when opening a block device to obtain an
exclusive mandatory (and not just advisory) lock. When opening a regular file,
behavior is undefined. In general, the behavior of
O_EXCL is undefined if it
is used without
O_CREAT. There is one exception: on Linux 2.6 and later,
O_EXCL can be used without
O_CREAT if the path refers to a block device. If
the block device is in use by the system e.g. if it is mounted,
fs.open() will
fail with an
EBUSY error.
O_EXLOCK (macOS, Windows)
Provide as a flag to
fs.open() when opening a block device or regular file to
obtain an exclusive mandatory (and not just advisory) lock.
On macOS, when opening a regular file with
O_EXLOCK,
fs.open() will block
until any existing lock is released. While adding
O_NONBLOCK can avoid this,
it also introduces other IO semantics. Using
O_EXLOCK should therefore be
limited to opening a block device on macOS. If the block device is in use by the
system, i.e. it is mounted,
fs.open() will fail with an
EBUSY error.
On Windows,
O_EXLOCK is supported as of libuv 1.17.0
(i.e. Node 9.3.0 and up), where
O_EXLOCK is mapped to an
exclusive sharing mode
of 0. If the block device or regular file is already open,
fs.open() will fail
with an
EBUSY error.
setFSCTL_LOCK_VOLUME(fd, value, callback) (Windows)
Locks a block device on Windows if not in use:
value of
1 locks the block device using
FSCTL_LOCK_VOLUME.
value of
0 unlocks the block device using
FSCTL_UNLOCK_VOLUME
if it was previously locked.
fs.close(), or indirectly when the process terminates.
FSCTL_DISMOUNT_VOLUME control code functions similarly but does not check for
open files before dismounting.
setFlock(fd, value, callback) (FreeBSD, Linux, macOS)
Apply or remove an advisory lock on an open regular file:
value of
1 locks the regular file using
flock(LOCK_EX | LOCK_NB).
value of
0 unlocks the regular file using
flock(LOCK_UN).
fs.close(), or indirectly when the process terminates.
The write performance of various block sizes and open flags can vary across operating systems and between hard drives and solid state drives. Use the included write benchmark to benchmark various block sizes and open flags on the local file system (by default) or on a specific block device or regular file:
WARNING: The write benchmark will erase the contents of the specified block device or regular file if any.
[sudo] node benchmark.js [device|file]
$ sudo node benchmark.js /dev/sda
4096 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED | 2461.54 MB/s
4096 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED + ALIGNED | 1855.07 MB/s
4096 | /dev/sda | O_DIRECT | 58.69 MB/s
4096 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC | 122.84 MB/s
4096 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 120.87 MB/s
4096 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 57.92 MB/s
4096 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC | 120.08 MB/s
4096 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + ALIGNED | 121.79 MB/s
4096 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 59.70 MB/s
4096 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC | 0.44 MB/s
4096 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 0.47 MB/s
4096 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 0.47 MB/s
4096 | /dev/sda | FSYNC | 0.47 MB/s
4096 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + ALIGNED | 0.47 MB/s
4096 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 0.47 MB/s
4096 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC | 0.47 MB/s
4096 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + ALIGNED | 0.47 MB/s
4096 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + O_DIRECT | 0.47 MB/s
4096 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC | 0.47 MB/s
4096 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + ALIGNED | 0.46 MB/s
4096 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + O_DIRECT | 0.47 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED | 3121.95 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED + ALIGNED | 3047.62 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | O_DIRECT | 88.58 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC | 123.43 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 120.30 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 87.55 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC | 120.08 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + ALIGNED | 121.44 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 90.01 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC | 0.91 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 0.93 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 0.93 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | FSYNC | 0.93 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + ALIGNED | 0.92 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 0.92 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC | 0.93 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + ALIGNED | 0.92 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + O_DIRECT | 0.93 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC | 0.93 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + ALIGNED | 0.92 MB/s
8192 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + O_DIRECT | 0.92 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED | 3878.79 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED + ALIGNED | 3657.14 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | O_DIRECT | 125.74 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC | 120.98 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 119.85 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 121.90 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC | 121.56 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + ALIGNED | 120.53 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 121.79 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC | 1.84 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 1.84 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 1.84 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | FSYNC | 1.85 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + ALIGNED | 1.84 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 1.81 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC | 1.84 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + ALIGNED | 1.84 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + O_DIRECT | 1.84 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC | 1.83 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + ALIGNED | 1.81 MB/s
16384 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + O_DIRECT | 1.84 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED | 3657.14 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED + ALIGNED | 4129.03 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | O_DIRECT | 128.39 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC | 120.98 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 123.31 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 121.56 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC | 122.02 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + ALIGNED | 120.64 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 121.67 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC | 3.63 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 3.64 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 3.62 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | FSYNC | 3.62 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + ALIGNED | 3.62 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 3.62 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC | 3.62 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + ALIGNED | 3.63 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + O_DIRECT | 3.62 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC | 3.63 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + ALIGNED | 3.62 MB/s
32768 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + O_DIRECT | 3.63 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED | 4000.00 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED + ALIGNED | 4000.00 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | O_DIRECT | 128.13 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC | 120.08 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 120.08 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 120.64 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC | 122.96 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + ALIGNED | 122.72 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 121.10 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC | 7.06 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 7.04 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 7.07 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | FSYNC | 7.06 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + ALIGNED | 7.05 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 7.05 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC | 7.02 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + ALIGNED | 7.05 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + O_DIRECT | 7.04 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC | 7.04 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + ALIGNED | 7.02 MB/s
65536 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + O_DIRECT | 7.05 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED | 3764.71 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED + ALIGNED | 4000.00 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | O_DIRECT | 131.55 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC | 118.19 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 120.30 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 121.33 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC | 119.18 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + ALIGNED | 120.75 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 120.87 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC | 13.32 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 13.37 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 13.36 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | FSYNC | 13.38 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + ALIGNED | 13.39 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 13.37 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC | 13.39 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + ALIGNED | 13.36 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + O_DIRECT | 13.38 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC | 13.38 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + ALIGNED | 13.38 MB/s
131072 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + O_DIRECT | 13.37 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED | 3764.71 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED + ALIGNED | 3368.42 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | O_DIRECT | 128.13 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC | 120.08 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 120.64 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 123.79 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC | 122.49 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + ALIGNED | 115.11 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 122.84 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC | 23.96 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 24.14 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 24.37 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | FSYNC | 24.31 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + ALIGNED | 24.30 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 24.22 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC | 24.23 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + ALIGNED | 24.22 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + O_DIRECT | 24.17 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC | 24.27 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + ALIGNED | 24.38 MB/s
262144 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + O_DIRECT | 24.19 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED | 3657.14 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED + ALIGNED | 4000.00 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | O_DIRECT | 131.01 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC | 122.96 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 121.56 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 123.43 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC | 121.90 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + ALIGNED | 121.67 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 124.88 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC | 40.87 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 40.86 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 40.87 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | FSYNC | 40.97 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + ALIGNED | 40.70 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 40.61 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC | 40.86 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + ALIGNED | 40.73 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + O_DIRECT | 41.04 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC | 40.87 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + ALIGNED | 40.82 MB/s
524288 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + O_DIRECT | 40.92 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED | 3657.14 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED + ALIGNED | 4129.03 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | O_DIRECT | 131.96 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC | 120.98 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 121.90 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 124.51 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC | 121.90 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + ALIGNED | 115.42 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 123.67 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC | 61.99 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 62.38 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 61.60 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | FSYNC | 61.96 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + ALIGNED | 61.90 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 61.60 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC | 62.44 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + ALIGNED | 61.84 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + O_DIRECT | 61.87 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC | 61.72 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + ALIGNED | 61.60 MB/s
1048576 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + O_DIRECT | 62.38 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED | 3555.56 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED + ALIGNED | 4000.00 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | O_DIRECT | 128.64 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC | 122.61 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 120.30 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 122.84 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC | 120.08 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + ALIGNED | 122.61 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 123.31 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC | 61.72 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 62.11 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 61.87 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | FSYNC | 61.48 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + ALIGNED | 62.11 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 62.14 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC | 61.72 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + ALIGNED | 62.11 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + O_DIRECT | 62.44 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC | 62.20 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + ALIGNED | 61.90 MB/s
2097152 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + O_DIRECT | 62.11 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED | 3459.46 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED + ALIGNED | 3764.71 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | O_DIRECT | 129.95 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC | 120.08 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 121.21 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 123.67 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC | 123.67 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + ALIGNED | 122.14 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 122.96 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC | 83.39 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 82.85 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 83.82 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | FSYNC | 83.06 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + ALIGNED | 82.90 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 82.85 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC | 83.06 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + ALIGNED | 83.82 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + O_DIRECT | 82.47 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC | 82.63 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + ALIGNED | 82.10 MB/s
4194304 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + O_DIRECT | 81.58 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED | 2612.24 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED + ALIGNED | 2976.74 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | O_DIRECT | 132.09 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC | 115.52 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 121.10 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 119.18 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC | 117.32 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + ALIGNED | 120.75 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 119.07 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC | 100.23 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 98.92 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 94.67 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | FSYNC | 94.81 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + ALIGNED | 95.31 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 95.31 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC | 93.64 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + ALIGNED | 96.39 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + O_DIRECT | 95.88 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC | 93.70 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + ALIGNED | 97.64 MB/s
8388608 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + O_DIRECT | 94.60 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED | 1939.39 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED + ALIGNED | 2723.40 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | O_DIRECT | 130.61 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC | 121.67 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 114.80 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 123.55 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC | 120.98 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + ALIGNED | 122.61 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 124.03 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC | 111.21 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 112.68 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 110.34 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | FSYNC | 111.30 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + ALIGNED | 112.78 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 111.89 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC | 108.20 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + ALIGNED | 111.79 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + O_DIRECT | 111.99 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC | 106.67 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + ALIGNED | 111.89 MB/s
16777216 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + O_DIRECT | 111.01 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED | 2245.61 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | BUFFERED + ALIGNED | 2461.54 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | O_DIRECT | 127.62 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC | 118.19 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 120.75 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 121.56 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC | 118.74 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + ALIGNED | 121.21 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | AMORTIZED_FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 123.55 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC | 113.58 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + ALIGNED | 116.58 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | FDATASYNC + O_DIRECT | 115.84 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | FSYNC | 115.52 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + ALIGNED | 115.32 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | FSYNC + O_DIRECT | 116.05 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC | 116.68 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + ALIGNED | 116.47 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | O_DSYNC + O_DIRECT | 116.26 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC | 114.59 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + ALIGNED | 116.36 MB/s
33554432 | /dev/sda | O_SYNC + O_DIRECT | 116.05 MB/s