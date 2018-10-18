openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sty

@ronilaukkarinen/stylefmt

by Masaaki Morishita
6.2.2 (see all)

stylefmt is a tool that automatically formats stylesheets.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

45

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Modern CSS Formatter


Build Status NPM Version Downloads Dependency Status License Gitter


stylefmt is a tool that automatically formats CSS according to stylelint rules.

stylefmt'd code is:

  • easier to write : never worry about minor formatting concerns while hacking away.
  • easier to read : when all code looks the same you need not mentally convert others' formatting style into something you can understand.
  • easier to maintain : mechanical changes to the source don't cause unrelated changes to the file's formatting; diffs show only the real changes.
  • uncontroversial : never have a debate about spacing or brace position ever again!

NOTICE: Consider other tools before adopting stylefmt

If you are using stylefmt with stylelint configuration to format according to its rules, you can now use stylelint's --fix option (from v7.11.0) to autofix.

Another on the other hand, prettier supports to format not only JavaScript but also CSS, SCSS and Less code.

Features

  • Supports the latest CSS syntax: Including custom properties, range context for media features, calc() and nesting.
  • Understands CSS-like syntaxes: stylefmt is powered by PostCSS, so it understands any syntax that PostCSS can parse, including SCSS.
  • Works well with stylelint: stylelint is a mighty, modern CSS linter. stylefmt can understand the formatting rules specified in your stylelint configuration file (.stylelintrc).

Examples

Future CSS syntax (cssnext)

Input (input.css):

/* custom properties */
:root{--fontSize: 1rem;
  --mainColor       :#12345678;
--highlightColor:hwb(190, 35%, 20%);
}

/* custom media queries */
@custom-media

--viewport-medium(width<=50rem);

/* some var() & calc() */
body{color:var(--mainColor);
    font-size:var(--fontSize);
 line-height: calc(var(--fontSize) * 1.5);
padding: calc((var(--fontSize) / 2) + 1px)}

/* custom media query usage */
@media (--viewport-medium) {
body {font-size: calc(var(--fontSize) * 1.2); }
}

/* custom selectors */
@custom-selector :--heading h1,h2,h3,    h4,h5,h6;
:--heading { margin-top:0 }

/* colors stuff */
a{
color:var(--highlightColor);
    transition:color 1s;
}
a:hover{color  :gray(255,50%) }
a:active{color : rebeccapurple }
a:any-link { color:color(var(--highlightColor) blackness(+20%)) }

/* font stuff */
h2 {font-variant-caps:small-caps;
}table{font-variant-numeric: lining-nums;
}

/* filters */
.blur{filter:blur(4px)}.sepia{
filter: sepia(.8);}

Yield:

/* custom properties */
:root {
  --fontSize: 1rem;
  --mainColor: #12345678;
  --highlightColor: hwb(190, 35%, 20%);
}

/* custom media queries */
@custom-media --viewport-medium (width <= 50rem);

/* some var() & calc() */
body {
  color: var(--mainColor);
  font-size: var(--fontSize);
  line-height: calc(var(--fontSize) * 1.5);
  padding: calc((var(--fontSize) / 2) + 1px);
}

/* custom media query usage */
@media (--viewport-medium) {
  body {
    font-size: calc(var(--fontSize) * 1.2);
  }
}

/* custom selectors */
@custom-selector :--heading h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6;

:--heading {
  margin-top: 0;
}

/* colors stuff */
a {
  color: var(--highlightColor);
  transition: color 1s;
}

a:hover {
  color: gray(255, 50%);
}

a:active {
  color: rebeccapurple;
}

a:any-link {
  color: color(var(--highlightColor) blackness(+20%));
}

/* font stuff */
h2 {
  font-variant-caps: small-caps;
}

table {
  font-variant-numeric: lining-nums;
}

/* filters */
.blur {
  filter: blur(4px);
}

.sepia {
  filter: sepia(.8);
}

SCSS syntax

Input (input.scss):

// mixin for clearfix


        @mixin      clearfix    ()      { &:before,
  &:after {
                content:" ";
    display              : table;  }

  &:after        {clear: both;}
   }.class
{
       padding:10px;@include        clearfix();}
     .base {  color: red;  }

// placeholder
%base
{


padding: 12px
}

.foo{
@extend      .base;}

.bar
      {     @extend            %base;

}

Yield:

// mixin for clearfix
@mixin clearfix () {
  &:before,
  &:after {
    content: " ";
    display: table;
  }

  &:after {
    clear: both;
  }
}

.class {
  padding: 10px;
  @include clearfix();
}

.base {
  color: red;
}

// placeholder
%base {
  padding: 12px;
}

.foo {
  @extend .base;
}

.bar {
  @extend %base;
}

Installation

$ npm install stylefmt

Usage

in Command Line

CLI Help:

$ stylefmt --help

Usage: stylefmt [options] input-name [output-name]

Options:

  -b, --config-basedir   Path to the directory that relative paths defining "extends"
  -c, --config           Path to a specific configuration file (JSON, YAML, or CommonJS)
  -d, --diff             Output diff against original file
  -r, --recursive        Format list of space seperated files(globs) in place
  -v, --version          Output the version number
  -h, --help             Output usage information
  -i, --ignore-path      Path to a file containing patterns that describe files to ignore.
  --stdin-filename       A filename to assign stdin input.

stylefmt can also read a file from stdin if there are no input-file as argument in CLI.

$ cat input.css | stylefmt --stdin-filename input.css

in Node.js

var fs = require('fs');
var postcss = require('postcss');
var scss = require('postcss-scss'); // when you use scss syntax
var stylefmt = require('stylefmt');

var css = fs.readFileSync('input.css', 'utf-8');

postcss([
  stylefmt
]).process(css, {
    from: 'input.css',
    syntax: scss
  })
  .then(function (result) {
    result.css; // formatted code
  });

in Task Runners

We can use stylefmt in Grunt, gulp, and Fly.

stylelint rules that stylefmt can handle

stylefmt ❤️ stylelint

stylefmt supports the following stylelint rules:

and we can also format from the other stylelint's configration files or packages (e.g. stylelint-config-standard, stylelint-config-suitcss and so on) using extends property.

Default formatting rules (without stylelint config file)

Basic

  • 2 spaces indentation
  • require 1 space between a simple selector and combinator
  • require 1 space between selectors and {
  • require new line after {
  • disallow any spaces between property and :
  • require 1 space between : and values
  • require new line after declarations
  • require ; in last declaration
  • require 1 space between values and !important
  • disallow any spaces between ! and important
  • leave 1 blank line between rules
  • leave 1 blank line between rules in atrules
  • disallow any blank lines between @import

for nested selector syntax

  • leave 1 line between declarations and nested rules

SCSS

  • require 1 space between @mixin and mixin name
  • require 1 space between mixin name and (
  • require 1 space between @extend and base rules
  • require 1 space between @include and mixin name
  • disallow any spaces between $variable and :
  • require 1 space between : and name of variable

Option projects

Editor plugins

for Task Runners

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Masaaki Morishita

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial