openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@rollup/plugin-graphql

by rollup
1.1.0 (see all)

🍣 The one-stop shop for official Rollup plugins

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.2K

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

159

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tests cover discord libera manifesto

Rollup Plugins

🍣 The one-stop shop for official Rollup plugins

This repository houses plugins that Rollup considers critical to every day use of Rollup, plugins which the organization has adopted maintenance of, and plugins that the project recommends to its users.

Plugins Found Here

aliasDefine and resolve aliases for bundle dependencies
auto-installAutomatically install dependencies that are imported by a bundle
babelCompile your files with Babel
beepSystem beeps on errors and warnings
bubleCompile ES2015 with buble
commonjsConvert CommonJS modules to ES6
data-uriImport modules from Data URIs
dsvConvert .csv and .tsv files into JavaScript modules with d3-dsv
dynamic-import-varsResolving dynamic imports that contain variables.
eslintVerify entry point and all imported files with ESLint
graphqlConvert .gql/.graphql files to ES6 modules
htmlCreate HTML files to serve Rollup bundles
imageImport JPG, PNG, GIF, SVG, and WebP files
injectScan modules for global variables and injects import statements where necessary
jsonConvert .json files to ES6 modules
legacyAdd export declarations to legacy non-module scripts
multi-entryUse multiple entry points for a bundle
node-resolveLocate and bundle third-party dependencies in node_modules
replaceReplace strings in files while bundling
runRun your bundles in Node once they're built
stripRemove debugger statements and functions like assert.equal and console.log from your code
sucraseCompile TypeScript, Flow, JSX, etc with Sucrase
typescriptIntegration between Rollup and Typescript
urlImport files as data-URIs or ES Modules
virtualLoad virtual modules from memory
wasmImport WebAssembly code with Rollup
yamlConvert YAML files to ES6 modules

Other Packages Found Here

pluginutilsA set of utility functions commonly used by Rollup plugins

Contributing

This repository is a monorepo which leverages pnpm for dependency management.

To begin, please install pnpm:

$ npm install pnpm -g

Working with Plugin Packages

All plugin packages are kept in the /packages directory.

Adding dependencies:

$ pnpm add <package> --filter ./packages/<name>

Where <package> is the name of the NPM package you wish to add for a plugin package, and <name> is the proper name of the plugin. e.g. @rollup/plugin-beep.

Publishing:

$ pnpm publish -- <name> [flags]

Where <name> is the portion of the plugin package name following @rollup/plugin-. (e.g. beep)

The publish script performs the following actions:

  • Gathers commits from the last release tag
  • Determines the next appropriate version bump (major, minor, or patch)
  • Updates package.json
  • Generates a new ChangeLog entry
  • Updates CHANGELOG.md for the target plugin
  • Commits package.json and CHANGELOG.md, with a commit message is in the form chore(release): <name>-v<version>
  • Publishes to NPM
  • Tags the release in the form <name>-v<version> (e.g. beep-v0.1.0)
  • Pushes the commit and tag to Github
Flags

The following flags are available to modify the publish process:

  • --dry tells the script to perform a dry-run, skipping any file modifications, NPM, or Git Actions. Results from version determination and new ChangeLog additions are displayed.
  • --major, --minor, --patch can be used to force a particular type of semver bump.
  • --no-push will instruct the script not to push changes and tags to Git.
  • --no-tag will instruct the script not to tag the release.

Running Tests:

To run tests on all packages which have changes:

$ pnpm test

To run tests on a specific package:

$ pnpm test --filter ./packages/<name>

Linting:

To lint all packages which have changes:

$ pnpm lint

To lint a specific package:

$ pnpm lint --filter ./packages/<name>

Note: Scripts in the repository will run the root test and lint script on those packages which have changes. This is also how the CI pipelines function. To run either on a package outside of that pipeline, use pnpm <script> -- @rollup/plugin-<name>.

Adding Plugins

While we don't have an official procedure for adding third-party plugins to this repository, we are absolutely open to the idea. If you'd like to speak about your project being a part of this repo, please reach out to @RollupJS on Twitter.

Meta

CONTRIBUTING

LICENSE (MIT)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial