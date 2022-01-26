React features to enhance using Rollbar.js in React Applications.
This SDK provides a wrapper around the base Rollbar.js SDK in order to provide an SDK that matches the intention of how to build React Apps with a declarative API, features for the latest React API like hooks and ErrorBoundaries, as well as simplify using Rollbar within a React SPA.
It is currently in a public Beta release right now as we push towards a 1.0 release that will have all of the features we want to provide full capability for using React SDK in your production apps. We expect a 1.0 release to come in the next month.
These instructions provide an addendum to the Rollbar.js Setup Instructions.
After following those 2 steps, you will be ready.
To install with
npm:
npm install @rollbar/react rollbar
To install with
yarn:
yarn add @rollbar/react rollbar
To install by adding to
package.json, add the following to your project's
package.json file:
…
"dependencies": {
"@rollbar/react": "^0.8.0",
"rollbar": "^2.24.0",
…
}
…
then run either using
npm or
yarn (or other package manager):
npm install
# OR
yarn install
The React SDK is very new and has not been given the full documentation treatment we expect to get from Rollbar Docs, but that will be coming shortly and a direct link will be put here for your reference.
In the meantime, the basic usage reference is available below.
To get you started quickly, here is an example that will get you started right away by providing the easiest and simplest usage possible:
import React from 'react';
import { Provider, ErrorBoundary } from '@rollbar/react'; // <-- Provider imports 'rollbar' for us
// same configuration you would create for the Rollbar.js SDK
const rollbarConfig = {
accessToken: 'POST_CLIENT_ITEM_ACCESS_TOKEN',
environment: 'production',
};
export default function App() {
return (
{/* Provider instantiates Rollbar client instance handling any uncaught errors or unhandled promises in the browser */}
<Provider config={rollbarConfig}>
{/* ErrorBoundary catches all React errors in the tree below and logs them to Rollbar */}
<ErrorBoundary>
// all other app providers and components - Rollbar will just work
…
</ErrorBoundary>
</Provider>
);
};
The following components are available as named imports from
@rollbar/react.
Provider Component
The
Provider component is used to wrap your React App so an instance of Rollbar will be made available within your React tree.
This is a common pattern in React using a custom React Context that is available to the
Components and
hooks from this SDK library.
The simplest way to use the
Provider is to provide a configuration as the
config prop which will instantiate an
instance of Rollbar for you and provide that to its child tree:
import React from 'react';
import { Provider } from '@rollbar/react';
// same configuration you would create for the Rollbar.js SDK
const rollbarConfig = {
accessToken: 'POST_CLIENT_ITEM_ACCESS_TOKEN',
environment: 'production',
};
export function App(props) {
return (
<Provider config={rollbarConfig}>
…
</Provider>
);
}
Sometimes you may need to instantiate an instance of Rollbar before adding it to your App tree. In that case use the
instance prop to pass it to the
Provider like this:
import React from 'react';
import Rollbar from 'rollbar';
import { Provider } from '@rollbar/react';
// same configuration you would create for the Rollbar.js SDK
const rollbarConfig = {
accessToken: 'POST_CLIENT_ITEM_ACCESS_TOKEN',
environment: 'production',
};
const rollbar = new Rollbar(rollbarConfig);
export function App(props) {
return (
<Provider instance={rollbar}>
…
</Provider>
);
}
This method will also work with the global Rollbar instance when using the
Rollbar.init(…) method.
Rollbar provides a React Native SDK which also wraps the Rollbar.js to provide React Native capabilities based on that specific environment.
To use the Rollbar React SDK with the React Native SDK, pass the instance that it generates to the
Provider's
instance prop, like this:
import React from 'react';
import { Client } from 'rollbar-react-native';
import { Provider } from '@rollbar/react';
const rollbarClient = new Client('POST_CLIENT_ITEM_ACCESS_TOKEN');
export function App(props) {
return (
<Provider instance={rollbarClient.rollbar}>
…
</Provider>
);
}
ErrorBoundary Component
Rollbar's React SDK provides a new
ErrorBoundary component which implements the interface for React's Error Boundaries
introduced in React 16.
The
ErrorBoundary is used to wrap any tree or subtree in your React App to catch React Errors and log them to Rollbar
automatically.
The
ErrorBoundary relies on the
Provider above for the instance of Rollbar, so it will utilize
whatever configuration has been provided.
You can add an
ErrorBoundary component to the top of your tree right after the
Provider with no additional props
and it will just work:
import React from 'react';
import { Provider, ErrorBoundary } from '@rollbar/react';
// same configuration you would create for the Rollbar.js SDK
const rollbarConfig = {
accessToken: 'POST_CLIENT_ITEM_ACCESS_TOKEN',
environment: 'production',
};
export function App(props) {
return (
<Provider config={rollbarConfig}>
<ErrorBoundary>
…
</ErrorBoundary>
</Provider>
);
}
props to control behavior
The
ErrorBoundary provides several
props that allow customizing the behavior of how it will report errors to
Rollbar.
These
props take either a value or a function that will be invoked with the
error and
info from the Error Boundaries
API's
componentDidCatch method (i.e. signature is
(error, info)).
import React from 'react';
import { Provider, ErrorBoundary, LEVEL_WARN } from '@rollbar/react';
// same configuration you would create for the Rollbar.js SDK
const rollbarConfig = {
accessToken: 'POST_CLIENT_ITEM_ACCESS_TOKEN',
environment: 'production',
};
export function App(props) {
return (
<Provider config={rollbarConfig}>
<ErrorBoundary level={LEVEL_WARN} errorMessage="Error in React render" extra={(error, info) => info.componentStack.includes('Experimental') ? { experiment: true } : {} }>
…
</ErrorBoundary>
</Provider>
);
}
You may also include a Fallback UI to render when the error occurs so that the User does not experience a broken/blank UI caused during the render cycle of React.
It can accept a value that is a React Component
import React from 'react';
import { Provider, ErrorBoundary, LEVEL_WARN } from '@rollbar/react';
// same configuration you would create for the Rollbar.js SDK
const rollbarConfig = {
accessToken: 'POST_CLIENT_ITEM_ACCESS_TOKEN',
environment: 'production',
};
const ErrorDisplay = ({ error, resetError }) => ( // <-- props passed to fallbackUI component
<div>
<h1>A following error has occured:</h1>
<p>{error.toString()}</p>
</div>
);
export function App(props) {
return (
<Provider config={rollbarConfig}>
<ErrorBoundary level={LEVEL_WARN} fallbackUI={ErrorDisplay}>
…
</ErrorBoundary>
</Provider>
);
}
RollbarContext Component
Use the
RollbarContext component to declaratively set the
context value used by Rollbar.js when it's sending any
messages to Rollbar.
This works for your
ErrorBoundary from above or any other log or message sent to Rollbar while the
RollbarContext
is mounted on the tree.
Like
ErrorBoundary above,
RollbarContext relies on a
Provider for an instance of a Rollbar.js client.
To use the
RollbarContext you must provide the
context prop, a
String that is used to set the context used by
Rollbar.js to the value while mounted.
import React from 'react';
import { RollbarContext } from '@rollbar/react';
function HomePage() {
return (
<RollbarContext context="home">
…
</RollbarContext>
)
}
It's useful to set the
context in Rollbar associated with areas of your application. On the server it's usually
set when a specific page is requested. For SPAs like React Apps, using
RollbarContext with your Router is one way
to achieve the same result.
Here is an example of using
RollbarContext with [React Router] if you have a top level set of routes:
import React from 'react';
import { Router, Switch, Route } from 'react-router-dom';
import { RollbarContext } from '@rollbar/react';
import { About, ContactDetails, ContactsList } from './pages';
const Routes = () => (
<Router>
<Switch>
<Route path="/about">
<RollbarContext context="/about">
<About />
</RollbarContext>
</Route>
<Route path="/contacts/:id">
<RollbarContext context="contacts/details">
<ContactDetails />
</RollbarContext>
</Route>
<Route path="/contacts">
<RollbarContext context="contacts">
<ContactsList />
</RollbarContext>
</Route>
</Switch>
</Router>
)
export default Routes;
Here's another example of using
RollbarContext within a component that manages its own route:
import React from 'react';
import { Route } from 'react-router-dom';
import { RollbarContext } from '@rollbar/react';
export default function About(props) {
return (
<Route path="/about">
<RollbarContext context="/about">
…
</RollbarContext>
</Route>
)
}
The following functions are available as named imports from
@rollbar/react.
historyContext to create
history.listener
A lot of SPAs and React Apps will use the history package to handle browser history. The
historyContext function is a helper that creates a valid listener function to receive
history changes and use those to change the Rollbar.js context.
historyContext is a factory function used to create a proper
history.listen callback
that will work for v4 and v5 of the history package.
historyContext usage
The
historyContext factory function requires an instance of Rollbar.js to wrap in order
to create the listener callback function.
By default, if no options (see below) are provided, all history updates will update the
context for Rollbar using the
location.pathname as the value.
import Rollbar from 'rollbar';
import { createBrowserHistory } from 'history';
import { Provider } from '@rollbar/react';
// same configuration you would create for the Rollbar.js SDK
const rollbarConfig = {
accessToken: 'POST_CLIENT_ITEM_ACCESS_TOKEN',
environment: 'production',
};
const rollbar = new Rollbar(rollbarConfig);
const history = createBrowserHistory();
history.listen(historyContext(rollbar));
historyContext behavior with options
The
historyContext factory function accepts
options as a 2nd argument that allow you to control the behavior
of how and when the
context will be set for the Rollbar.js client.
Use the
formatter option to provide a function that will receive the
history change event and return a
String
that you would like to be set as the
context for Rollbar.
The signature is
formatter(location, action): String where
location is history.location and
action is history.action.
The other option is
filter which you can provide to tell the
historyContext listener you create to control
which history updates will change the
context for Rollbar. All truthy values will tell the listener to make
the change. Any falsy values will skip the update.
The signature is
filter(location, action): Boolean where
location is history.location and
action is history.action.
Here's an example of using both:
import Rollbar from 'rollbar';
import { createBrowserHistory } from 'history';
import { Provider } from '@rollbar/react';
// same configuration you would create for the Rollbar.js SDK
const rollbarConfig = {
accessToken: 'POST_CLIENT_ITEM_ACCESS_TOKEN',
environment: 'production',
};
const rollbar = new Rollbar(rollbarConfig);
const ROUTE_PARAMS_RE = /\/\d+/g;
const historyListener = historyContext(rollbar, {
// optional: default uses location.pathname
formatter: (location, action) => location.pathname.replace(ROUTE_PARAMS_RE, ''),
// optional: true return sets Rollbar context
filter: (location, action) => !location.pathname.includes('admin'),
});
const unlisten = history.listen(historyListener);
The following hooks are available as named imports from
@rollbar/react for use in Functional Components making use of the
React Hooks API introduced in React 16.8.
Provider
All of these hooks below require there to be a
Provider in the React Tree as an ancestor to the component using the hook.
useRollbar hook
To consume the Rollbar.js instance directly from the
Provider in your React Tree and make use of the client API within
your [Functional Component], use the
useRollbar hook which will return the instance from the currently scoped React Context.
Here is a basic example:
import { useRollbar } from '@rollbar/react';
function ContactDetails({ contactId }) {
const rollbar = useRollbar(); // <-- must have parent Provider
const [contact, setContact] = useState();
useEffect(async () => {
try {
const { data } = await getContactFromApi(contactId);
setContact(data.contact);
} catch (error) {
rollbar.error('Error fetching contact', error, { contactId });
}
}, [contactId]);
return (
<div>
…
</div>
);
}
useRollbarContext hook
As an alternative to the
RollbarContext component, you can use the
useRollbarContext hook in your [Functional Component]
to set the
context in the Rollbar.js client provided by the
Provider above in the React Tree.
Here's an example of using it in several components:
// src/pages/HomePage.js
import { useRollbarContext } from '@rollbar/react';
function HomePage(props) {
useRollbarContext('home#index');
return (
<div>
…
</div>
);
}
// src/pages/UsersPage.js
import { useRollbarContext } from '@rollbar/react';
import UserTable from '../components/users/UserTable';
function UsersPage(props) {
useRollbarContext('users#list');
return (
<UserTable data={props.users} />
);
}
// src/pages/UserDetailsPage.js
import { useRollbarContext } from '@rollbar/react';
import UserDetails from '../components/users/UserDetails';
function UserDetailsPage(props) {
useRollbarContext('users#details');
return (
<UserDetails user={props.user} />
);
}
useRollbarPerson hook
It's very usefull in Rollbar to log the identity of a person or user using your App for 2 major reasons:
To make it convenient and easy to set the identity of a person in your React App, the
@rollbar/react package
has the
userRollbarPerson hook.
To use it, simply pass an
Object that has keys and values used to identify an individual user of your App,
and for any future events or messages logged to Rollbar will include that person data attached to the log.
Here is a simple example of using it once the current user has been determined:
import { useState } from 'react';
import { useRollbarPerson } from '@rollbar/react';
import LoggedInHome from './LoggedInHome';
import LoggedOutHome from './LoggedOutHome';
function Home() {
const [currentUser, setCurrentUser] = useState();
useRollbarPerson(currentUser);
useEffect(() => {
(async () => {
const user = await Auth.getCurrentUser();
setCurrentUser(user);
})()
});
if (currentUser != null) {
return <LoggedInHome />;
}
return <LoggedOutHome />;
}
useRollbarCaptureEvent hook
Rollbar.js already provides automated Telemetry with the default configuration
autoInstrument: true in the client
which will capture useful telemetry events and data for you.
To provide more breadcrumbs useful for identifying the cause of an item or error, you can add your own capture events
that will be included in the Telemetry of an item in Rollbar with the
useRollbarCaptureEvent hook.
The
useRollbarCaptureEvent hook is designed to capture a new event in your [Functional Component] any time the
metadata or
level you provide to the hook changes. On rerenders, no event is captured if there is not a change
to the references provided to those 2 arguments (utilizing the
dependencies array arg underneath within the call to
the built-in React
useEffect hook).
Here is an example of using
useRollbarCaptureEvent in the render cycle of a [Functional Component] to send a telemetry
event related to the data that will be rendered in the component
import { useEffect, useState } from 'react';
import { useRollbar, useRollbarCaptureEvent, LEVEL_INFO } from '@rollbar/react';
function BookDetails({ bookId }) {
const rollbar = useRollbar(); // <-- must have ancestor Provider, same with useRollbarCaptureEvent
const [book, setBook] = useState();
useEffect(async () => {
try {
const { data } = await getBook(bookId);
setBook(data.book);
} catch (error) {
rollbar.error('Error fetching book', error, { bookId }); // <-- use rollbar to log errors as normal
}
}, [bookId]);
useRollbarCaptureEvent(book, LEVEL_INFO); // <-- only fires when book changes
return (
<div>
…
</div>
)
}