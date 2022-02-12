openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@rokt33r/react-bootstrap

by react-bootstrap
1.0.0-beta.5 (see all)

Bootstrap components built with React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

153

GitHub Stars

20.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

478

Package

Dependencies

15

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React-Bootstrap

Bootstrap 5 components built with React.

GitHub Actions CI status Travis CI Build status npm Codecov Discord Netlify

Bootstrap compatibility

React-Bootstrap is compatible with various versions of Bootstrap. As such, you need to ensure you are using the correct combination of versions.

See the below table on which version of React-Bootstrap you should be using in your project.

Bootstrap VersionReact-Bootstrap VersionDocumentation
v5.x2.xLink
v4.x1.xLink
v3.x0.33.x (not maintained)Link

Migrating from previous versions

Bootstrap 4 to Bootstrap 5

If you would like to update React-Bootstrap within an existing project to use Bootstrap 5, please read our docs for migrating to React-Bootstrap V2.

Bootstrap 3 to Bootstrap 4

If you would like to update React-Bootstrap within an existing project to use Bootstrap 4, please read our docs for migrating to React-Bootstrap V1.

Local setup

Yarn is our package manager of choice here. Check out setup instructions here if you don't have it installed already. After that you can run yarn run bootstrap to install all the needed dependencies.

From there you can:

  • Run the tests once with yarn test (Or run them in watch mode with yarn run tdd).
  • Start a local copy of the docs site with yarn start
  • Or build a local copy of the library with yarn run build

CodeSandbox Examples

Click here to explore some React-Bootstrap CodeSandbox examples.

Click here to automatically open CodeSandbox with the React-Bootstrap CodeSandbox Examples GitHub Repository as a workspace.

Contributions

Yes please! See the contributing guidelines for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial