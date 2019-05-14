A node.js package that watches a MySQL database and runs callbacks on matched events.

This package is based on the original ZongJi and the original mysql-events modules. Please make sure that you meet the requirements described at ZongJi, like MySQL binlog etc.

Check @kuroski's mysql-events-ui for a mysql-events UI implementation.

Install

npm install @rodrigogs/mysql-events

Quick Start

const mysql = require ( 'mysql' ); const MySQLEvents = require ( '@rodrigogs/mysql-events' ); const program = async () => { const connection = mysql.createConnection({ host : 'localhost' , user : 'root' , password : 'root' , }); const instance = new MySQLEvents(connection, { startAtEnd : true , excludedSchemas : { mysql : true , }, }); await instance.start(); instance.addTrigger({ name : 'TEST' , expression : '*' , statement : MySQLEvents.STATEMENTS.ALL, onEvent : ( event ) => { console .log(event); }, }); instance.on(MySQLEvents.EVENTS.CONNECTION_ERROR, console .error); instance.on(MySQLEvents.EVENTS.ZONGJI_ERROR, console .error); }; program() .then( () => console .log( 'Waiting for database events...' )) .catch( console .error);

Check the examples

Usage

Instantiate and create a database connection using a DSN const dsn = { host : 'localhost' , user : 'username' , password : 'password' , }; const myInstance = new MySQLEvents(dsn, { });

Instantiate and create a database connection using a preexisting connection const connection = mysql.createConnection({ host : 'localhost' , user : 'username' , password : 'password' , }); const myInstance = new MySQLEvents(connection, { });

Options(the second argument) is for ZongJi options const myInstance = new MySQLEvents({ }, { serverId : 3 , startAtEnd : true , }); See more about ZongJi options #start()

start function ensures that MySQL is connected and ZongJi is running before resolving its promise myInstance.start() .then( () => console .log( 'I\'m running!' )) .catch( err => console .error( 'Something bad happened' , err)); #stop()

stop function terminates MySQL connection and stops ZongJi before resolving its promise myInstance.stop() .then( () => console .log( 'I\'m stopped!' )) .catch( err => console .error( 'Something bad happened' , err)); #pause()

pause function pauses MySQL connection until #resume() is called, this it useful when you're receiving more data than you can handle at the time myInstance.pause(); #resume()

resume function resumes a paused MySQL connection, so it starts to generate binlog events again myInstance.resume(); #addTrigger({ name, expression, statement, onEvent })

Adds a trigger for the given expression/statement and calls the onEvent function when the event happens instance.addTrigger({ name : 'MY_TRIGGER' , expression : 'MY_SCHEMA.MY_TABLE.MY_COLUMN' , statement : MySQLEvents.STATEMENTS.INSERT, onEvent : async (event) => { await doSomething(event); }, });

The name argument must be unique for each expression/statement, it will be user later if you want to remove a trigger instance.addTrigger({ name : 'MY_TRIGGER' , expression : 'MY_SCHEMA.*' , statement : MySQLEvents.STATEMENTS.ALL, ... }); instance.removeTrigger({ name : 'MY_TRIGGER' , expression : 'MY_SCHEMA.*' , statement : MySQLEvents.STATEMENTS.ALL, });

The expression argument is very dynamic, you can replace any step by * to make it wait for any schema, table or column events instance.addTrigger({ name : 'Name updates from table USERS at SCHEMA2' , expression : 'SCHEMA2.USERS.name' , ... }); instance.addTrigger({ name : 'All database events' , expression : '*' , ... }); instance.addTrigger({ name : 'All events from SCHEMA2' , expression : 'SCHEMA2.*' , ... }); instance.addTrigger({ name : 'All database events for table USERS' , expression : '*.USERS' , ... });

The statement argument indicates in which database operation an event should be triggered instance.addTrigger({ ... statement: MySQLEvents.STATEMENTS.ALL, ... }); Allowed statements

The onEvent argument is a function where the trigger events should be threated instance.addTrigger({ ... onEvent: ( event ) => { console .log(event); }, ... }); #removeTrigger({ name, expression, statement })

Removes a trigger from the current instance instance.removeTrigger({ name : 'My previous created trigger' , expression : '' , statement : MySQLEvents.STATEMENTS.INSERT, }); Instance events

MySQLEvents class emits some events related to its MySQL connection and ZongJi instance instance.on(MySQLEvents.EVENTS.CONNECTION_ERROR, (err) => console .log( 'Connection error' , err)); instance.on(MySQLEvents.EVENTS.ZONGJI_ERROR, (err) => console .log( 'ZongJi error' , err)); Available events

Tigger event object

It has the following structure:

{ type : 'INSERT | UPDATE | DELETE' , schema : 'SCHEMA_NAME' , table : 'TABLE_NAME' , affectedRows : [{ before : { column1 : 'A' , column2 : 'B' , column3 : 'C' , ... }, after : { column1 : 'D' , column2 : 'E' , column3 : 'F' , ... }, }], affectedColumns : [ 'column1' , 'column2' , 'column3' , ], timestamp : 1530645380029 , nextPosition : 1343 , binlogName : 'bin.001' , }

Make sure the database user has the privilege to read the binlog on database that you want to watch on.

LICENSE

BSD-3-Clause © Rodrigo Gomes da Silva