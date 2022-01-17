Rockpack is a simple solution for creating React Application with Server Side Rendering, bundling, linting, testing.

Rockpack The main goal is to reduce project setup time from weeks to 5 minutes.

Getting Started:

Rockpack will help if:

Beginners. With the help of Rockpack, any newbie to React can deploy a project of any complexity in a few minutes, with configured webpack, eslint, jest, etc. Rockpack supports the most popular types of React application with the project structure, Server Side Rendering, optimizations, and has the necessary dependencies.

Rockpack supports most of the webpack best practices configurations, eslint rules, jest, typescript and will work great even on large projects Startup. If you need to quickly check an idea without wasting time on unfolding and setting up the project.

If you need to quickly check an idea without wasting time on unfolding and setting up the project. Library or React Component. If you want to write a UMD library or React component, with support for the esm/cjs build as well as the minified version.

Fast setup

Legacy projects or modular use. Rockpack is a modular platform, you can only use what you need. Please see every modules' readme.

Also, pay attention to module iSSR. This tiny module helps you to move your React application to Server-Side Rendering. Please see articles:

Motivation

Working on many React projects, we are faced with the same type of routine tasks. We answer questions every time:

How to set up an efficient build system with support for many formats and Typescript we need

Which linter's rules should be on the project for comfortable work

How to set up Jest that it works with Babel or Typescript

How to make server-side rendering to work with existing solutions - Redux, Apollo and other

How to set up Webpack for server-side rendering and get production ready artifact and cool dev server

Every time we spend weeks on these routine tasks.

Using Rockpack you can deploy your project in minutes and start writing really useful code.

Rockpack modules overview

Rockpack consists of modules. Let's consider them in more detail:

this is create-react-app on steroids.

Rockpack provides the best practice to set up your application. Project structure has feature based approach (see article here).

Supports the following types of applications:

React SPA - Redux, Thunk, React-Router, CSS Modules, @loadable, project structure etc. React-Router Redux Redux Toolkit Redux-Thunk React-Helmet @loadable/components is being used for split your code into SSR application

- Redux, Thunk, React-Router, CSS Modules, @loadable, project structure etc. React SPA + SSR - SSR, SEO, Redux, Thunk, React-Router, CSS Modules, @loadable, project structure etc. Koa is being used for the server iSSR is being used for effect handling in the server side React-Router Redux Redux Toolkit Redux-Thunk React-Helmet-Async @loadable/components is being used for split your code into SSR application

- SSR, SEO, Redux, Thunk, React-Router, CSS Modules, @loadable, project structure etc. React Component - Configured webpack to create React component (for NPM publishing).

- Configured webpack to create React component (for NPM publishing). UMD Library - Configured webpack to create UMD library (vanilla JS, for NPM publishing).

All types of applications support:

Import of many file formats. List of formats

Image optimization, SVG Optimization

Loading SVG files as React components

CSS/SCSS/Less modules

Babel or TS; TS support for CSS/SCSS/Less modules

PostCSS Autoprefixer

SEO Optimizations, React optimizations, Antd optimizations

Support for settings via Dotenv and Dotenv safe

Bundle Analyzer, Statoscope

GraphQL support

Full list of features see here

Additionally, for each type of application, you can install:

Configured ESLint with best practices rules @rockpack/codestyle

Customized Jest with additions @rockpack/tester

This is React bundler (based on Webpack) using a set of necessary loaders, plugins and using the best practices out of the box.

@rockpack/compiler can help you with:

Compile your React application (TS/Babel)

Compile React Component or VanillaJS UMD library (TS/Babel)

Nodejs backend (TS/Babel)

Markup html files

Compile isomorphic (Server-side rendering) application (TS/Babel)

Bundle Analyzer, Statoscope (TS/Babel)

This is Jest with cool config, add-ons and fully compatible with TS / Babel.

This is an efficiently customized Eslint with many best practical rules and additions.

In order to get more detailed info please follow each module links.

Rockpack is completely free project. We are always open to collaboration and contributors.

Alternatives

The Rockpack project was inspired by:

Why do we need Rockpack...?

...if we have create-react-app or other?

Rockpack provides a very easy way to get started with @rockpack/starter . Just one command allows you to set up your application with support for TypeScript, Jest, Eslint, SSR and more.

provides a very easy way to get started with . Just one command allows you to set up your application with support for TypeScript, Jest, Eslint, SSR and more. Rockpack is very flexible. You can design the architecture as you like, use different libraries and solutions, for example, for state management.

is very flexible. You can design the architecture as you like, use different libraries and solutions, for example, for state management. Rockpack doesn't add any magic. This is a set of best practices and libraries for automating the start of a project.

doesn't add any magic. This is a set of best practices and libraries for automating the start of a project. Rockpack has the option of modular integration into legacy project.

has the option of modular integration into legacy project. Rockpack has the ability to modify the webpack.config without "eject" with the ability to update Rockpack .

has the ability to modify the webpack.config without "eject" with the ability to update . Rockpack uses only existing modules and approaches and don't reinventing the wheel.

The MIT License

Copyright (c) Aleksandrov Sergey

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the “Software”), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED “AS IS”, WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.