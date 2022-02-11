Carbon Design System

Carbon is an open-source design system built by IBM. With the IBM Design Language as its foundation, the system consists of working code, design tools and resources, human interface guidelines, and a vibrant community of contributors.

Getting started

If you're just getting started, check out carbon-components . If you're looking for React components, take a look at carbon-components-react .

We also have community-contributed components for the following technologies:

If you're trying to find something specific, here's a full list of packages that we support!

Package name Description carbon-components Component styles and Vanilla JavaScript carbon-components-react React components @carbon/elements IBM Design Language elements like colors, type, iconography, and more @carbon/colors Work with IBM Design Language colors @carbon/grid Build layouts using the new 16 column grid system @carbon/icons Iconography assets. We also offer support in: React, Angular, Vue, and Svelte @carbon/pictograms Pictogram assets. We also offer support in: React and Svelte @carbon/layout Layout-based units and spacing scale @carbon/motion Productive and expressive motion curves @carbon/themes Color tokens available in the Carbon Design System, like $interactive-01 @carbon/type New type tokens used alongside IBM Plex

📚 Documentation

🙌 Contributing

We're always looking for contributors to help us fix bugs, build new features, or help us improve the project documentation. If you're interested, definitely check out our Contributing Guide and our Developer Guide! 👀

Contributors

📝 License

Licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.