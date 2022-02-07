openbase logo
gtd

@rocketseat/gatsby-theme-docs

by João Pedro Schmitz
3.0.0 (see all)

Easy to use Gatsby Theme to create documentation websites ⚡️🔥

Readme

Rocket Docs

Easy to use Gatsby Theme to create documentation websites ⚡️🔥

PRs welcome! License Follow @jpedroschmitz

ThemesContributingNeed help?License

Themes

🚀 gatsby-theme-docs-core: The core theme for docs websites that includes all the data structures you need.

🚀 gatsby-theme-docs: Out of the box Gatsby Theme for creating documentation websites easily and quickly.

Contributing

Thanks for being interested in contributing! We’re so glad you want to help! Please take a little bit of your time and look at our contributing guidelines and our code of conduct! All type of contributions are welcome, such as bug fixes, issues or feature requests. Also, don't forget to check the roadmap.

Need help?

If you need help, feel free to open an issue with a description of the problem you're facing or, if you prefer, you can chat with us on our forum.

Sponsors

Thanks

The following Open Source projects heavily inspire this project! Thanks, Apollo and LekoArts!

License

MIT © João Pedro

