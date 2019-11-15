This documentation refers to the stable version of Adonis Bull, for Adonis v4.x
Using Bull with Adonis shouldn't be hard. It shouldn't require dozens of steps to configure it. That's why adonis-bull exists. It provides an easy way to use queues when developing applications with AdonisJS.
adonis install @rocketseat/adonis-bull
Register the Bull commands at
start/app.js
const aceProviders = ['@rocketseat/adonis-bull/providers/Command']
Register the Bull provider at
start/app.js
const providers = [
//...
'@rocketseat/adonis-bull/providers/Bull',
]
Create a file with the
jobs that will be processed at
start/jobs.js:
module.exports = ['App/Jobs/UserRegisterEmail']
Add the config file at
config/bull.js:
'use strict'
const Env = use('Env')
module.exports = {
// redis connection
connection: Env.get('BULL_CONNECTION', 'bull'),
bull: {
redis: {
host: '127.0.0.1',
port: 6379,
password: null,
db: 0,
keyPrefix: '',
},
},
remote: 'redis://redis.example.com?password=correcthorsebatterystaple',
}
In the above file you can define redis connections, there you can pass all
Bull queue configurations described here.
Create a file to initiate
Bull at
preloads/bull.js:
const Bull = use('Rocketseat/Bull')
Bull.process()
// Optionally you can start BullBoard:
.ui(9999, 'localhost') // http://localhost:9999
// You don't need to specify either port or hostname, the default port number is 9999 and the default hostname is localhost
Add .preLoad in server.js to initialize the bull preload
new Ignitor(require('@adonisjs/fold'))
.appRoot(__dirname)
.preLoad('preloads/bull') // Add This Line
.fireHttpServer()
.catch(console.error)
Create a class that mandatorily has the methods
key and
handle.
The
key method is the unique identification of each job. It has to be a
static get method.
The
handle is the method that contains the functionality of your
job.
const Mail = use('Mail')
class UserRegisterEmail {
static get key() {
return 'UserRegisterEmail-key'
}
async handle(job) {
const { data } = job // the 'data' variable has user data
await Mail.send('emails.welcome', data, (message) => {
message
.to(data.email)
.from('<from-email>')
.subject('Welcome to yardstick')
})
return data
}
}
module.exports = UserRegisterEmail
You can use the
connection static get method to specify which connection your
job will work.
class UserRegisterEmail {
// ...
static get connection() {
return 'remote'
}
}
The package has support for all events triggered in the bull, just add "on" and complete with the name of the event
Ex:
onCompleted(),
onActive(),
onWaiting() and etc.
class UserRegisterEmail {
...
onCompleted(job, result) {}
onActive(job) {}
...
}
module.exports = UserRegisterEmail;
You can share the
job of any
controller,
hook or any other place you might like:
const User = use('App/Models/User')
const Bull = use('Rocketseat/Bull')
const Job = use('App/Jobs/UserRegisterEmail')
class UserController {
store ({ request, response }) {
const data = request.only(['email', 'name', 'password'])
const user = await User.create(data)
Bull.add(Job.key, user)
}
}
module.exports = UserController
Sometimes it is necessary to schedule a job instead of shooting it imediately. You should use
schedule for that:
const User = use('App/Models/User')
const Bull = use('Rocketseat/Bull')
const Job = use('App/Jobs/HolidayOnSaleEmail')
class HolidayOnSaleController {
store ({ request, response }) {
const data = request.only(['date', 'product_list']) // 2019-11-15 12:00:00
const products = await ProductOnSale.create(data)
Bull.schedule(Job.key, products, data.date)
}
}
module.exports = HolidayOnSaleController
This
job will be sent only on the specific date, wich for example here is on November 15th at noon.
When finishing a date, never use past dates because it will cause an error.
other ways of using
schedule:
Bull.schedule(key, data, new Date('2019-11-15 12:00:00'))
Bull.schedule(key, data, '2 hours') // 2 hours from now
Bull.schedule(key, data, 60 * 1000) // 1 minute from now.
You can use the own
Bull configs to improve your job:
Bull.add(key, data, {
repeat: {
cron: '0 30 12 * * WED,FRI',
},
})
This
job will be run at 12:30 PM, only on wednesdays and fridays.
To have a bigger control over errors that might occur on the line, the events that fail can be manipulated at the file
App/Exceptions/QueueHandler.js:
const Sentry = use('Sentry')
class QueueHandler {
async report(error, job) {
Sentry.configureScope((scope) => {
scope.setExtra(job)
})
Sentry.captureException(error)
}
}
module.exports = QueueHandler
