Application interface for server methods and message stream subscriptions.
Create your own working BOT for Rocket.Chat, in seconds, at glitch.com.
Add your own Rocket.Chat BOT, running on your favorite Linux, MacOS or Windows system.
First, make sure you have the latest version of nodeJS (nodeJS 8.x or higher).
node -v
v8.9.3
In a project directory, add Rocket.Chat.js.SDK as dependency:
npm install @rocket.chat/sdk --save
Next, create easybot.js with the following:
const { driver } = require('@rocket.chat/sdk');
// customize the following with your server and BOT account information
const HOST = 'myserver.com';
const USER = 'mysuer';
const PASS = 'mypassword';
const BOTNAME = 'easybot'; // name bot response to
const SSL = true; // server uses https ?
const ROOMS = ['GENERAL', 'myroom1'];
var myuserid;
// this simple bot does not handle errors, different message types, server resets
// and other production situations
const runbot = async () => {
const conn = await driver.connect( { host: HOST, useSsl: SSL})
myuserid = await driver.login({username: USER, password: PASS});
const roomsJoined = await driver.joinRooms(ROOMS);
console.log('joined rooms');
// set up subscriptions - rooms we are interested in listening to
const subscribed = await driver.subscribeToMessages();
console.log('subscribed');
// connect the processMessages callback
const msgloop = await driver.reactToMessages( processMessages );
console.log('connected and waiting for messages');
// when a message is created in one of the ROOMS, we
// receive it in the processMesssages callback
// greets from the first room in ROOMS
const sent = await driver.sendToRoom( BOTNAME + ' is listening ...',ROOMS[0]);
console.log('Greeting message sent');
}
// callback for incoming messages filter and processing
const processMessages = async(err, message, messageOptions) => {
if (!err) {
// filter our own message
if (message.u._id === myuserid) return;
// can filter further based on message.rid
const roomname = await driver.getRoomName(message.rid);
if (message.msg.toLowerCase().startsWith(BOTNAME)) {
const response = message.u.username +
', how can ' + BOTNAME + ' help you with ' +
message.msg.substr(BOTNAME.length + 1);
const sentmsg = await driver.sendToRoom(response, roomname);
}
}
}
runbot()
The above code uses async calls to login, join rooms, subscribe to message streams and respond to messages (with a callback) using provided options to filter the types of messages to respond to.
Make sure you customize the constants to your Rocket.Chat server account.
Finally, run the bot:
node easybot.js
There's a simple listener script provided to demonstrate functionality locally.
See the source here and/or run it with
yarn start.
The start script will log to console any message events that appear in its stream. It will respond to a couple specific commands demonstrating usage of the API helpers. Try messaging the bot directly one of the following:
tell everyone <something> - It will send that "something" to everyone
who's online - It will tell you who's online
Using this package third party apps can control and query a Rocket.Chat server instance, via Asteroid login and method calls as well as DDP for subscribing to stream events.
Designed especially for chat automation, this SDK makes it easy for bot and integration developers to provide the best solutions and experience for their community.
For example, the Hubot Rocketchat adapter uses this package to enable chat-ops workflows and multi-channel, multi-user, public and private interactions. We have more bot features and adapters on the roadmap and encourage the community to implement this SDK to provide adapters for their bot framework or platform of choice.
Full documentation can be generated locally using
yarn docs.
This isn't in a format we can publish yet, but can be useful for development.
Below is just a summary:
The following modules are exported by the SDK:
driver - Handles connection, method calls, room subscriptions (via Asteroid)
methodCache - Manages results cache for calls to server (via LRU cache)
api - Provides a client for making requests with Rocket.Chat's REST API
Access these modules by importing them from SDK, e.g:
For Node 8 / ES5
const { driver, methodCache, api } = require('@rocket.chat/sdk')
For ES6 supporting platforms
import { driver, methodCache, api } from '@rocket.chat/sdk'
Any Rocket.Chat server method can be called via
driver.callMethod,
driver.cacheCall or
driver.asyncCall. Server methods are not fully
documented, most require searching the Rocket.Chat codebase.
Driver methods use an Asteroid DDP connection. See its own docs for
more advanced methods that can be called from the
driver.asteroid interface.
Rocket.Chat REST API calls can be made via
api.get or
api.post, with
parameters defining the endpoint, payload and if authorization is required
(respectively). See the REST API docs for details.
Some common requests for user queries are made available as simple helpers under
api.users, such as
api.users.onlineIds() which returns the user IDs of all
online users. Run
ts-node src/utils/users.ts for a demo of user query outputs.
The Rocket.Chat message schema can be found here: https://rocket.chat/docs/developer-guides/schema-definition/
The structure for messages in this package matches that schema, with a TypeScript interface defined here: https://github.com/RocketChat/Rocket.Chat.js.SDK/blob/master/src/config/messageInterfaces.ts
The
driver.prepareMessage method (documented below) provides a helper for
simple message creation and the
message module can also be imported to create
new
Message class instances directly if detailed attributes are required.
driver.connect(options[, cb])
Connects to a Rocket.Chat server
host and
timeout attributes
driver.disconnect()
Unsubscribe, logout, disconnect from Rocket.Chat
driver.login([credentials])
Login to Rocket.Chat via Asteroid
username and/or
email and
password
ROCKETCHAT_USER and
ROCKETCHAT_PASSWORD
driver.logout()
Logout current user via Asteroid
driver.subscribe(topic, roomId)
Subscribe to Meteor subscription
driver.unsubscribe(subscription)
Cancel a subscription
driver.unsubscribeAll()
Cancel all current subscriptions
driver.subscribeToMessages()
Shortcut to subscribe to user's message stream
.subscribe arguments with defaults
stream-room-messages
__my_messages__
driver.reactToMessages(callback)
Once a subscription is created, using
driver.subscribeToMessages() this method
can be used to attach a callback to changes in the message stream.
Fires callback with every change in subscriptions.
roomType
For example usage, see the Rocket.Chat Hubot adapter's receive function, which is bound as a callback to this method: https://github.com/RocketChat/hubot-rocketchat/blob/convert-es6/index.js#L97-L193
driver.respondToMessages(callback, options)
Proxy for
reactToMessages with some filtering of messages based on config.
This is a more user-friendly method for bots to subscribe to a message stream.
Fires callback after filters run on subscription events.
roomType
Accepts options object, that parallels respond filter env variables:
If rooms are given as option or set in the environment with
ROCKETCHAT_ROOM
but have not been joined yet this method will join to those rooms automatically.
If
allPublic is true, the
rooms option will be ignored.
driver.asyncCall(method, params)
Wraps server method calls to always be async
driver.cacheCall(method, key)
Call server method with
methodCache
driver.callMethod(method, params)
Implements either
asyncCall or
cacheCall if cache exists
methodCache.create was done for the method
driver.useLog(logger)
Replace the default log, e.g. with one from a bot framework
debug,
info,
warn,
error methods.
driver.getRoomId(name)
Get ID for a room by name
driver.getRoomName(id)
Get name for a room by ID
driver.getDirectMessageRoomId(username)
Get ID for a DM room by its recipient's name
driver.joinRoom(room)
Join the logged in user into a room
driver.joinRooms(rooms)
As above, with array of room names/IDs
driver.prepareMessage(content[, roomId])
Structure message content for sending
driver.sendMessage(message)
Send a prepared message object (with pre-defined room ID)
driver.sendToRoomId(content, roomId)
Prepare and send string/s to specified room ID
driver.sendToRoom(content, room)
As above, with room name instead of ID
driver.sendDirectToUser(content, username)
As above, with username for DM instead of ID
LRU is used to cache results from the server, to reduce unnecessary calls for data that is unlikely to change, such as room IDs. Utility methods and env vars allow configuring, creating and resetting caches for specific methods.
methodCache.use(instance)
Set the instance to call methods on, with cached results
methodCache.create(method[, options])
Setup a cache for a method call
max Maximum size of cache
maxAge Maximum age of cache
methodCache.call(method, key)
Get results of a prior method call or call and cache
methodCache.has(method)
Checking if method has been cached
methodCache.get(method, key)
Get results of a prior method call
methodCache.reset(method[, key])
Reset a cached method call's results
methodCache.resetAll()
Reset cached results for all methods
We've included an API client to make it super simple for bots and apps consuming the SDK to call the Rocket.Chat REST API endpoints.
By default, it will attempt to login with the same defaults or env config as
the driver, but the
.login method could be used manually prior to requests to
use different credentials.
If a request is made to an endpoint requiring authentication, before login is called, it will attempt to login first and keep the response token for later.
Bots and apps should manually call the API
.logout method on shutdown if they
have used the API.
api.loggedIn()
Returns boolean status of existing login
api.post(endpoint, data[, auth, ignore])
Make a POST request to the REST API
endpoint - The API resource ID, e.g.
channels.info
data - Request payload object to send, e.g. { roomName: 'general' }
auth - If authorisation is required (defaults to true)
api.get(endpoint, data[, auth, ignore])
Make a GET request to the REST API
endpoint - The API endpoint resource ID, e.g.
users.list
data - Params (converted to query string), e.g. { fields: { 'username': 1 } }
auth - If authorisation is required (defaults to true)
api.login([user])
Perform login with default or given credentials
user object with
.username and
.password properties.
api.logout()
Logout the current user. Returns promise
api.currentLogin
Exported property with details of the current API session
.result - The login request result
.username - The logged in user's username
.userId - The logged in user's ID
.authToken - The current auth token
api.userFields
Exported property for user query helper default fields
{ name: 1, username: 1, status: 1, type: 1 }
api.users.all([fields])
Helper for querying all users
api.users.allNames()
Helper for querying all usernames
api.users.allIDs()
Helper for querying all user IDs
api.users.online([fields])
Helper for querying online users
api.users.onlineNames()
Helper for querying online usernames
api.users.onlineIds()
Helper for querying online user IDs
A local instance of Rocket.Chat is required for unit tests to confirm connection and subscription methods are functional. And it helps to manually run your SDK interactions (i.e. bots) locally while in development.
yarn add @rocket.chat/sdk
or
npm install --save @rocket.chat/sdk
ES6 module, using async
import * as rocketchat from '@rocket.chat/sdk'
const asteroid = await rocketchat.driver.connect({ host: 'localhost:3000' })
console.log('connected', asteroid)
ES5 module, using callback
const rocketchat = require('@rocket.chat/sdk')
rocketchat.driver.connect({ host: 'localhost:3000' }, function (err, asteroid) {
if (err) console.error(err)
else console.log('connected', asteroid)
})
|Env var
|Description
ROCKETCHAT_URL*
|URL of the Rocket.Chat to connect to
ROCKETCHAT_USER*
|Username for bot account login
ROCKETCHAT_PASSWORD*
|Password for bot account login
ROCKETCHAT_AUTH
|Set to 'ldap' to enable LDAP login
ROCKETCHAT_USE_SSL
|Force bot to connect with SSL
ROCKETCHAT_ROOM
|Respond listens in the named channel/s (can be csv)
LISTEN_ON_ALL_PUBLIC
|true/false, respond listens in all public channels
RESPOND_TO_LIVECHAT
|true/false, respond listens in livechat
RESPOND_TO_DM
|true/false, respond listens to DMs with bot
RESPOND_TO_EDITED
|true/false, respond listens to edited messages
INTEGRATION_ID
|ID applied to message object to integration source
|Advanced configs
ROOM_CACHE_SIZE
|Size of cache (LRU) for room (ID or name) lookups
ROOM_CACHE_MAX_AGE
|Max age of cache for room lookups
DM_ROOM_CACHE_SIZE
|Size of cache for Direct Message room lookups
DM_ROOM_CACHE_MAX_AGE
|Max age of cache for DM lookups
|Test configs
ADMIN_USERNAME
|Admin user password for API
ADMIN_PASS
|Admin user password for API
These are only required in test and development, assuming in production they will be passed from the adapter implementing this package.
ROCKETCHAT_ROOM is ignored when using
LISTEN_ON_ALL_PUBLIC. This option also
allows the bot to listen and respond to messages from all private groups where
the bot's user has been added as a member.
Clone and run a new instance of Rocket.Chat locally, using either the internal mongo or a dedicated local mongo for testing, so you won't affect any other Rocket.Chat development you might do locally.
The following will provision a default admin user on build, so it can be used to access the API, allowing SDK utils to prepare for and clean up tests.
git clone https://github.com/RocketChat/Rocket.Chat.git rc-sdk-test
cd rc-sdk-test
meteor npm install
export ADMIN_PASS=pass; export ADMIN_USERNAME=sdk; export MONGO_URL='mongodb://localhost:27017/rc-sdk-test'; meteor
Using
yarn to run local tests and build scripts is recommended.
Do
npm install -g yarn if you don't have it. Then setup the project:
git clone https://github.com/RocketChat/Rocket.Chat.js.SDK.git
cd Rocket.Chat.js.SDK
yarn
yarn test runs tests and coverage locally (pretest does lint)
yarn test:debug runs tests without coverage, breaking for debug attach
yarn start run locally from source, to allow manual testing of streams
yarn docs generates API docs locally, then
open docs/index.html
yarn build runs tests, coverage, compiles, and tests package for publishing
yarn test:package uses package-preview to make sure the published node
package can be required and run only with defined dependencies, to avoid errors
that might pass locally due to existing global dependencies or symlinks.
yarn:hook is run on git push hooks to prevent publishing with failing tests,
but won't change coverage to avoid making any working copy changes after commit.
The node scripts in
utils are used to prepare for and clean up after test
interactions. They use the Rocket.Chat API to create a bot user and a mock human
user for the bot to interact with. It is always advised to only run tests with
a connection to a clean local or re-usable container instance of Rocket.Chat.
Configs are included in source for VS Code using Wallaby or Mocha Sidebar.