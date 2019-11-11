Rocket.Chat Node.js SDK

Application interface for server methods and message stream subscriptions.

Super Quick Start (30 seconds)

Create your own working BOT for Rocket.Chat, in seconds, at glitch.com.

Quick Start

Add your own Rocket.Chat BOT, running on your favorite Linux, MacOS or Windows system.

First, make sure you have the latest version of nodeJS (nodeJS 8.x or higher).

node -v v8 .9 .3

In a project directory, add Rocket.Chat.js.SDK as dependency:

npm install @ rocket . chat / sdk --save

Next, create easybot.js with the following:

const { driver } = require ( '@rocket.chat/sdk' ); const HOST = 'myserver.com' ; const USER = 'mysuer' ; const PASS = 'mypassword' ; const BOTNAME = 'easybot' ; const SSL = true ; const ROOMS = [ 'GENERAL' , 'myroom1' ]; var myuserid; const runbot = async () => { const conn = await driver.connect( { host : HOST, useSsl : SSL}) myuserid = await driver.login({ username : USER, password : PASS}); const roomsJoined = await driver.joinRooms(ROOMS); console .log( 'joined rooms' ); const subscribed = await driver.subscribeToMessages(); console .log( 'subscribed' ); const msgloop = await driver.reactToMessages( processMessages ); console .log( 'connected and waiting for messages' ); const sent = await driver.sendToRoom( BOTNAME + ' is listening ...' ,ROOMS[ 0 ]); console .log( 'Greeting message sent' ); } const processMessages = async (err, message, messageOptions) => { if (!err) { if (message.u._id === myuserid) return ; const roomname = await driver.getRoomName(message.rid); if (message.msg.toLowerCase().startsWith(BOTNAME)) { const response = message.u.username + ', how can ' + BOTNAME + ' help you with ' + message.msg.substr(BOTNAME.length + 1 ); const sentmsg = await driver.sendToRoom(response, roomname); } } } runbot()

The above code uses async calls to login, join rooms, subscribe to message streams and respond to messages (with a callback) using provided options to filter the types of messages to respond to.

Make sure you customize the constants to your Rocket.Chat server account.

Finally, run the bot:

node easybot .js

TBD: insert screenshot of bot working on a server

Demo

There's a simple listener script provided to demonstrate functionality locally. See the source here and/or run it with yarn start .

The start script will log to console any message events that appear in its stream. It will respond to a couple specific commands demonstrating usage of the API helpers. Try messaging the bot directly one of the following:

tell everyone <something> - It will send that "something" to everyone

- It will send that "something" to everyone who's online - It will tell you who's online

Overview

Using this package third party apps can control and query a Rocket.Chat server instance, via Asteroid login and method calls as well as DDP for subscribing to stream events.

Designed especially for chat automation, this SDK makes it easy for bot and integration developers to provide the best solutions and experience for their community.

For example, the Hubot Rocketchat adapter uses this package to enable chat-ops workflows and multi-channel, multi-user, public and private interactions. We have more bot features and adapters on the roadmap and encourage the community to implement this SDK to provide adapters for their bot framework or platform of choice.

Docs

Full documentation can be generated locally using yarn docs . This isn't in a format we can publish yet, but can be useful for development.

Below is just a summary:

The following modules are exported by the SDK:

driver - Handles connection, method calls, room subscriptions (via Asteroid)

- Handles connection, method calls, room subscriptions (via Asteroid) methodCache - Manages results cache for calls to server (via LRU cache)

- Manages results cache for calls to server (via LRU cache) api - Provides a client for making requests with Rocket.Chat's REST API

Access these modules by importing them from SDK, e.g:

For Node 8 / ES5

const { driver, methodCache, api } = require ( '@rocket.chat/sdk' )

For ES6 supporting platforms

import { driver, methodCache, api } from '@rocket.chat/sdk'

Any Rocket.Chat server method can be called via driver.callMethod , driver.cacheCall or driver.asyncCall . Server methods are not fully documented, most require searching the Rocket.Chat codebase.

Driver methods use an Asteroid DDP connection. See its own docs for more advanced methods that can be called from the driver.asteroid interface.

Rocket.Chat REST API calls can be made via api.get or api.post , with parameters defining the endpoint, payload and if authorization is required (respectively). See the REST API docs for details.

Some common requests for user queries are made available as simple helpers under api.users , such as api.users.onlineIds() which returns the user IDs of all online users. Run ts-node src/utils/users.ts for a demo of user query outputs.

MESSAGE OBJECTS

The Rocket.Chat message schema can be found here: https://rocket.chat/docs/developer-guides/schema-definition/

The structure for messages in this package matches that schema, with a TypeScript interface defined here: https://github.com/RocketChat/Rocket.Chat.js.SDK/blob/master/src/config/messageInterfaces.ts

The driver.prepareMessage method (documented below) provides a helper for simple message creation and the message module can also be imported to create new Message class instances directly if detailed attributes are required.

DRIVER METHODS

Connects to a Rocket.Chat server

Options accepts host and timeout attributes

and attributes Can return a promise, or use error-first callback pattern

Resolves with an Asteroid instance

Unsubscribe, logout, disconnect from Rocket.Chat

Returns promise

Login to Rocket.Chat via Asteroid

Accepts object with username and/or email and password

and/or and Uses defaults from env ROCKETCHAT_USER and ROCKETCHAT_PASSWORD

and Returns promise

Resolves with logged in user ID

Logout current user via Asteroid

Returns promise

Subscribe to Meteor subscription

Accepts parameters for Rocket.Chat streamer

Returns promise

Resolves with subscription instance (with ID)

Cancel a subscription

Accepts a subscription instance

Returns promise

Cancel all current subscriptions

Returns promise

Shortcut to subscribe to user's message stream

Uses .subscribe arguments with defaults topic: stream-room-messages roomId: __my_messages__

arguments with defaults Returns a subscription instance

Once a subscription is created, using driver.subscribeToMessages() this method can be used to attach a callback to changes in the message stream.

Fires callback with every change in subscriptions.

Uses error-first callback pattern

Second argument is the changed item

Third argument is additional attributes, such as roomType

For example usage, see the Rocket.Chat Hubot adapter's receive function, which is bound as a callback to this method: https://github.com/RocketChat/hubot-rocketchat/blob/convert-es6/index.js#L97-L193

Proxy for reactToMessages with some filtering of messages based on config. This is a more user-friendly method for bots to subscribe to a message stream.

Fires callback after filters run on subscription events.

Uses error-first callback pattern

Second argument is the changed item

Third argument is additional attributes, such as roomType

Accepts options object, that parallels respond filter env variables:

options.rooms : respond to messages in joined rooms

options.allPublic : respond to messages on all channels

options.dm : respond to messages in DMs with the SDK user

options.livechat : respond to messages in Livechat rooms

options.edited : respond to edited messages

If rooms are given as option or set in the environment with ROCKETCHAT_ROOM but have not been joined yet this method will join to those rooms automatically.

If allPublic is true, the rooms option will be ignored.

Wraps server method calls to always be async

Accepts a method name and params (array or single param)

Returns a Promise

Call server method with methodCache

Accepts a method name and single param (used as cache key)

Returns a promise

Resolves with server results or cached if still valid

Implements either asyncCall or cacheCall if cache exists

Accepts a method name and params (array or single param)

Outcome depends on if methodCache.create was done for the method

Replace the default log, e.g. with one from a bot framework

Accepts class or object with debug , info , warn , error methods.

, , , methods. Returns nothing

Get ID for a room by name

Accepts name or ID string

Is cached

Returns a promise

Resolves with room ID

Get name for a room by ID

Accepts ID string

Is cached

Returns a promise

Resolves with room name

Get ID for a DM room by its recipient's name

Accepts string username

Returns a promise

Resolves with room ID

Join the logged in user into a room

Accepts room name or ID string

Returns a promise

As above, with array of room names/IDs

Structure message content for sending

Accepts a message object or message text string

Optionally addressing to room ID with second param

Returns a message object

Send a prepared message object (with pre-defined room ID)

Accepts a message object

Returns a promise that resolves to sent message object

Prepare and send string/s to specified room ID

Accepts message text string or array of strings

Returns a promise or array of promises that resolve to sent message object/s

As above, with room name instead of ID

As above, with username for DM instead of ID

Creates DM room if it doesn't exist

METHOD CACHE

LRU is used to cache results from the server, to reduce unnecessary calls for data that is unlikely to change, such as room IDs. Utility methods and env vars allow configuring, creating and resetting caches for specific methods.

Set the instance to call methods on, with cached results

Accepts an Asteroid instance (or possibly other classes)

Returns nothing

Setup a cache for a method call

Accepts method name and cache options object, such as: max Maximum size of cache maxAge Maximum age of cache



Get results of a prior method call or call and cache

Accepts method name to call and key as single param

Only methods with a single string argument can be cached (currently) due to the usage of this argument as the index for the cached results.

Checking if method has been cached

Accepts method name

Returns bool

Get results of a prior method call

Accepts method name and key (argument method called with)

Returns results at key

Reset a cached method call's results

Accepts a method name, optional key

If key given, clears only that result set

Returns bool

Reset cached results for all methods

Returns nothing

API CLIENT

We've included an API client to make it super simple for bots and apps consuming the SDK to call the Rocket.Chat REST API endpoints.

By default, it will attempt to login with the same defaults or env config as the driver, but the .login method could be used manually prior to requests to use different credentials.

If a request is made to an endpoint requiring authentication, before login is called, it will attempt to login first and keep the response token for later.

Bots and apps should manually call the API .logout method on shutdown if they have used the API.

Returns boolean status of existing login

Make a POST request to the REST API

endpoint - The API resource ID, e.g. channels.info

- The API resource ID, e.g. data - Request payload object to send, e.g. { roomName: 'general' }

- Request payload object to send, e.g. { roomName: 'general' } auth - If authorisation is required (defaults to true)

- If authorisation is required (defaults to true) Returns promise

Make a GET request to the REST API

endpoint - The API endpoint resource ID, e.g. users.list

- The API endpoint resource ID, e.g. data - Params (converted to query string), e.g. { fields: { 'username': 1 } }

- Params (converted to query string), e.g. { fields: { 'username': 1 } } auth - If authorisation is required (defaults to true)

- If authorisation is required (defaults to true) Returns promise

Perform login with default or given credentials

user object with .username and .password properties.

object with and properties. Returns promise, resolves with login result

Logout the current user. Returns promise

Exported property with details of the current API session

.result - The login request result

- The login request result .username - The logged in user's username

- The logged in user's username .userId - The logged in user's ID

- The logged in user's ID .authToken - The current auth token

Exported property for user query helper default fields

Defaults to { name: 1, username: 1, status: 1, type: 1 }

See https://rocket.chat/docs/developer-guides/rest-api/query-and-fields-info/

Helper for querying all users

Optional fields object (see fields docs link above)

Returns promise, resolves with array of user objects

Helper for querying all usernames

Returns promise, resolves with array of usernames

Helper for querying all user IDs

Returns promise, resolves with array of IDs

Helper for querying online users

Optional fields object (see fields docs link above)

Returns promise, resolves with array of user objects

Helper for querying online usernames

Returns promise, resolves with array of usernames

Helper for querying online user IDs

Returns promise, resolves with array of IDs

Development

A local instance of Rocket.Chat is required for unit tests to confirm connection and subscription methods are functional. And it helps to manually run your SDK interactions (i.e. bots) locally while in development.

Use as Dependency

yarn add @ rocket . chat / sdk

or

npm install --save @ rocket . chat / sdk

ES6 module, using async

import * as rocketchat from '@rocket.chat/sdk' const asteroid = await rocketchat.driver.connect({ host : 'localhost:3000' }) console .log( 'connected' , asteroid)

ES5 module, using callback

const rocketchat = require ( '@rocket.chat/sdk' ) rocketchat.driver.connect({ host : 'localhost:3000' }, function ( err, asteroid ) { if (err) console .error(err) else console .log( 'connected' , asteroid) })

Settings

Env var Description ROCKETCHAT_URL * URL of the Rocket.Chat to connect to ROCKETCHAT_USER * Username for bot account login ROCKETCHAT_PASSWORD * Password for bot account login ROCKETCHAT_AUTH Set to 'ldap' to enable LDAP login ROCKETCHAT_USE_SSL Force bot to connect with SSL ROCKETCHAT_ROOM Respond listens in the named channel/s (can be csv) LISTEN_ON_ALL_PUBLIC true/false, respond listens in all public channels RESPOND_TO_LIVECHAT true/false, respond listens in livechat RESPOND_TO_DM true/false, respond listens to DMs with bot RESPOND_TO_EDITED true/false, respond listens to edited messages INTEGRATION_ID ID applied to message object to integration source Advanced configs ROOM_CACHE_SIZE Size of cache (LRU) for room (ID or name) lookups ROOM_CACHE_MAX_AGE Max age of cache for room lookups DM_ROOM_CACHE_SIZE Size of cache for Direct Message room lookups DM_ROOM_CACHE_MAX_AGE Max age of cache for DM lookups Test configs ADMIN_USERNAME Admin user password for API ADMIN_PASS Admin user password for API

These are only required in test and development, assuming in production they will be passed from the adapter implementing this package.

ROCKETCHAT_ROOM is ignored when using LISTEN_ON_ALL_PUBLIC . This option also allows the bot to listen and respond to messages from all private groups where the bot's user has been added as a member.

Installing Rocket.Chat

Clone and run a new instance of Rocket.Chat locally, using either the internal mongo or a dedicated local mongo for testing, so you won't affect any other Rocket.Chat development you might do locally.

The following will provision a default admin user on build, so it can be used to access the API, allowing SDK utils to prepare for and clean up tests.

git clone https://github.com/RocketChat/Rocket.Chat.git rc-sdk-test cd rc-sdk-test meteor npm install export ADMIN_PASS=pass; export ADMIN_USERNAME=sdk; export MONGO_URL= 'mongodb://localhost:27017/rc-sdk-test' ; meteor

Using yarn to run local tests and build scripts is recommended.

Do npm install -g yarn if you don't have it. Then setup the project:

git clone https: cd Rocket .Chat .js .SDK yarn

Test and Build Scripts

yarn test runs tests and coverage locally (pretest does lint)

runs tests and coverage locally (pretest does lint) yarn test:debug runs tests without coverage, breaking for debug attach

runs tests without coverage, breaking for debug attach yarn start run locally from source, to allow manual testing of streams

run locally from source, to allow manual testing of streams yarn docs generates API docs locally, then open docs/index.html

generates API docs locally, then yarn build runs tests, coverage, compiles, and tests package for publishing

runs tests, coverage, compiles, and tests package for publishing yarn test:package uses package-preview to make sure the published node package can be required and run only with defined dependencies, to avoid errors that might pass locally due to existing global dependencies or symlinks.

yarn:hook is run on git push hooks to prevent publishing with failing tests, but won't change coverage to avoid making any working copy changes after commit.

Integration Tests

The node scripts in utils are used to prepare for and clean up after test interactions. They use the Rocket.Chat API to create a bot user and a mock human user for the bot to interact with. It is always advised to only run tests with a connection to a clean local or re-usable container instance of Rocket.Chat.

Debugging

Configs are included in source for VS Code using Wallaby or Mocha Sidebar.