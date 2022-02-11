|Package
|Description
|Version
|Dependencies
@rocket.chat/css-in-js
|Toolset to transpile and use CSS on runtime
@rocket.chat/css-supports
|Memoized and SSR-compatible facade of CSS.supports API
@rocket.chat/emitter
|Event Emitter by Rocket.Chat
@rocket.chat/eslint-config-alt
|ESLint configuration for Rocket.Chat repositories
@rocket.chat/fuselage
@rocket.chat/fuselage-hooks
|React hooks for Fuselage, Rocket.Chat's design system and UI toolkit
@rocket.chat/fuselage-polyfills
|A bundle of useful poly/ponyfills used by fuselage
@rocket.chat/fuselage-tokens
|Design tokens for Fuselage, Rocket.Chat's design system
@rocket.chat/fuselage-ui-kit
|UiKit elements for Rocket.Chat Apps built under Fuselage design system
@rocket.chat/icons
@rocket.chat/logo
|Rocket.Chat logo package
@rocket.chat/memo
|Memoization utilities
@rocket.chat/message-parser
|Rocket.Chat parser for messages
@rocket.chat/mp3-encoder
|A LAME encoder to be used in web workers
@rocket.chat/onboarding-ui
|Set of components and functions for the onboarding experience on Rocket.Chat
@rocket.chat/peggy-loader
|Peggy loader for webpack
@rocket.chat/prettier-config
|Prettier configuration for Rocket.Chat repositories
@rocket.chat/string-helpers
|Helper functions for string manipulation
@rocket.chat/styled
|A simple styled API for React components
@rocket.chat/stylis-logical-props-middleware
|Stylis middleware to handle CSS Logical Properties and their fallbacks
@rocket.chat/ui-kit
|Interactive UI elements for Rocket.Chat Apps