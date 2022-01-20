Currently, it's very common to find chat pop-ups when you're browsing websites.
Those widgets, at Rocket.Chat, are called LiveChat.
LiveChat is a small and lightweight application designed to provide B2C (Business-to-customer) communication between Agents and website visitors and is developed with Preact.
With your Rocket.chat running locally at http://localhost:3000
yarn
/build folder
yarn dev
yarn start
widget-demo.html
OBS: For a better performance, you can run this
widget-demo.html on a http server.
To select a different host on your local widget, check this configuration at
/src/api.js file.
const host = window.SERVER_URL
|| queryString.parse(window.location.search).serverUrl
|| (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' ? 'http://localhost:3000' : null);
Here, you can change to your new configuration.
const host = window.SERVER_URL
|| queryString.parse(window.location.search).serverUrl
|| (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' ? 'https://your.rocketserver.com' : null);
# install dependencies
yarn
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
yarn start
# build preact application to "build" folder
yarn dev
# build for production with minification
yarn build
# test the production build locally
yarn serve
# run tests with jest and preact-render-spy
yarn test
# run the storybook
yarn storybook
# before commit run
yarn i18n
super cool meteor based chat application. Bots are the great functionality available in rocket chat. APIs and integration is well documented.