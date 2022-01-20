openbase logo
@rocket.chat/livechat

by RocketChat
1.11.0

New Livechat client written in Preact

Rocket.Chat.Livechat

Language grade: JavaScript Total alerts Storybook

Currently, it's very common to find chat pop-ups when you're browsing websites.

Those widgets, at Rocket.Chat, are called LiveChat.

LiveChat is a small and lightweight application designed to provide B2C (Business-to-customer) communication between Agents and website visitors and is developed with Preact.

Running a development environment

With your Rocket.chat running locally at http://localhost:3000

  1. Install all node dependencies.
yarn
  1. Build preact application to /build folder
yarn dev
  1. In another terminal, run webpack with hot reload at http://localhost:8080
yarn start
  1. Open this file below in your browser
widget-demo.html

OBS: For a better performance, you can run this widget-demo.html on a http server.

Different host

To select a different host on your local widget, check this configuration at /src/api.js file.

const host = window.SERVER_URL
    || queryString.parse(window.location.search).serverUrl
    || (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' ? 'http://localhost:3000' : null);

Here, you can change to your new configuration.

const host = window.SERVER_URL
    || queryString.parse(window.location.search).serverUrl
    || (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' ? 'https://your.rocketserver.com' : null);

Available CLI Commands

# install dependencies
yarn

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
yarn start

# build preact application to "build" folder
yarn dev

# build for production with minification
yarn build

# test the production build locally
yarn serve

# run tests with jest and preact-render-spy
yarn test

# run the storybook
yarn storybook

# before commit run
yarn i18n

Screens:

image image image image image image image

100
Hari Kiran KIndia9 Ratings0 Reviews
October 24, 2020
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers
Performant

super cool meteor based chat application. Bots are the great functionality available in rocket chat. APIs and integration is well documented.

0

