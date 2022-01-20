Currently, it's very common to find chat pop-ups when you're browsing websites.

Those widgets, at Rocket.Chat, are called LiveChat.

LiveChat is a small and lightweight application designed to provide B2C (Business-to-customer) communication between Agents and website visitors and is developed with Preact.

Running a development environment

With your Rocket.chat running locally at http://localhost:3000



Install all node dependencies.

yarn

Build preact application to /build folder

yarn dev

In another terminal, run webpack with hot reload at http://localhost:8080

yarn start

Open this file below in your browser

widget-demo.html

OBS: For a better performance, you can run this widget-demo.html on a http server.

Different host

To select a different host on your local widget, check this configuration at /src/api.js file.

const host = window .SERVER_URL || queryString.parse( window .location.search).serverUrl || (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' ? 'http://localhost:3000' : null );

Here, you can change to your new configuration.

const host = window .SERVER_URL || queryString.parse( window .location.search).serverUrl || (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' ? 'https://your.rocketserver.com' : null );

Available CLI Commands