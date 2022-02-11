openbase logo
@rocket.chat/fuselage-ui-kit

by RocketChat
0.31.3

React port of Rocket.Chat's design system, Fuselage

Documentation
5.1K

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Rocket.Chat

Fuselage Monorepo

PackageDescriptionVersionDependencies
📦 @rocket.chat/css-in-jsToolset to transpile and use CSS on runtimenpmdeps
📦 @rocket.chat/css-supportsMemoized and SSR-compatible facade of CSS.supports APInpmdeps
📦 @rocket.chat/emitterEvent Emitter by Rocket.Chatnpmdeps
📦 @rocket.chat/eslint-config-altESLint configuration for Rocket.Chat repositoriesnpmdeps
📦 @rocket.chat/fuselagenpmdeps
📦 @rocket.chat/fuselage-hooksReact hooks for Fuselage, Rocket.Chat's design system and UI toolkitnpmdeps
📦 @rocket.chat/fuselage-polyfillsA bundle of useful poly/ponyfills used by fuselagenpmdeps
📦 @rocket.chat/fuselage-tokensDesign tokens for Fuselage, Rocket.Chat's design systemnpmdeps
📦 @rocket.chat/fuselage-ui-kitUiKit elements for Rocket.Chat Apps built under Fuselage design systemnpmdeps
📦 @rocket.chat/iconsnpmdeps
📦 @rocket.chat/logoRocket.Chat logo packagenpmdeps
📦 @rocket.chat/memoMemoization utilitiesnpmdeps
📦 @rocket.chat/message-parserRocket.Chat parser for messagesnpmdeps
📦 @rocket.chat/mp3-encoderA LAME encoder to be used in web workersnpmdeps
📦 @rocket.chat/onboarding-uiSet of components and functions for the onboarding experience on Rocket.Chatnpmdeps
📦 @rocket.chat/peggy-loaderPeggy loader for webpacknpmdeps
📦 @rocket.chat/prettier-configPrettier configuration for Rocket.Chat repositoriesnpmdeps
📦 @rocket.chat/string-helpersHelper functions for string manipulationnpmdeps
📦 @rocket.chat/styledA simple styled API for React componentsnpmdeps
📦 @rocket.chat/stylis-logical-props-middlewareStylis middleware to handle CSS Logical Properties and their fallbacksnpmdeps
📦 @rocket.chat/ui-kitInteractive UI elements for Rocket.Chat Appsnpmdeps

