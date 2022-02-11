📦 @rocket.chat/css-in-js Toolset to transpile and use CSS on runtime

📦 @rocket.chat/css-supports Memoized and SSR-compatible facade of CSS.supports API

📦 @rocket.chat/emitter Event Emitter by Rocket.Chat

📦 @rocket.chat/eslint-config-alt ESLint configuration for Rocket.Chat repositories

📦 @rocket.chat/fuselage-hooks React hooks for Fuselage, Rocket.Chat's design system and UI toolkit

📦 @rocket.chat/fuselage-polyfills A bundle of useful poly/ponyfills used by fuselage

📦 @rocket.chat/fuselage-tokens Design tokens for Fuselage, Rocket.Chat's design system

📦 @rocket.chat/fuselage-ui-kit UiKit elements for Rocket.Chat Apps built under Fuselage design system

📦 @rocket.chat/message-parser Rocket.Chat parser for messages

📦 @rocket.chat/mp3-encoder A LAME encoder to be used in web workers

📦 @rocket.chat/onboarding-ui Set of components and functions for the onboarding experience on Rocket.Chat

📦 @rocket.chat/peggy-loader Peggy loader for webpack

📦 @rocket.chat/prettier-config Prettier configuration for Rocket.Chat repositories

📦 @rocket.chat/string-helpers Helper functions for string manipulation

📦 @rocket.chat/styled A simple styled API for React components

📦 @rocket.chat/stylis-logical-props-middleware Stylis middleware to handle CSS Logical Properties and their fallbacks