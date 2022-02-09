TAPi18next.addResourceBundle(lang, projectName, translations);)
The Apps-Engine is Rocket.Chat's plugin framework - it provides the APIs for Rocket.Chat Apps to interact with the host system.
Currently, a Rocket.Chat App can:
Some features the Engine allows Apps to use:
When developing new functionalities, you need to integrate the local version of the Apps-Engine with your local version of Rocket.Chat.
First of all, make sure you've installed all required packages and compiled the changes you've made to the Apps-Engine, since that is what Rocket.Chat will execute:
npm install
npm run compile
Now, you need to setup a local Rocket.Chat server, so head to the project's README for instructions on getting started (if you haven't already). Make sure to actually clone the repo, since you will probably need to add some code to it in order to make your new functionality work.
After that,
cd into Rocket.Chat folder and run:
meteor npm install PATH_TO_APPS_ENGINE
Where
PATH_TO_APPS_ENGINE is the path to the Apps-Engine repo you've cloned.
That's it! Now when you start Rocket.Chat with the
meteor command, it will use your local Apps-Engine instead of the one on NPM :)
Whenever you make changes to the engine, run
npm run compile again - meteor will take care of restarting the server due to the changes.
Unable to resolve some modules:
"@rocket.chat/apps-engine/definition/AppStatus" in
/Users/dev/rocket.chat/Rocket.Chat/app/apps/client/admin/helpers.js (web.browser)
If you notice problems related to these missing modules, consider running:
meteor npm install --save @rocket.chat/apps-engine
Simply restart the meteor process and it should be fixed.
meteor npm install PATH_TO_APPS_ENGINE will cause the following error :-
npm ERR! code ENOENT
npm ERR! syscall rename
npm ERR! path PATH_TO_ROCKETCHAT/node_modules/.staging/@rocket.chat/apps-engine-c7135600/node_modules/@babel/code-frame
npm ERR! dest PATH_TO_ROCKETCHAT/node_modules/.staging/@babel/code-frame-f3697825
npm ERR! errno -2
npm ERR! enoent ENOENT: no such file or directory, rename 'PATH_TO_ROCKETCHAT/node_modules/.staging/@rocket.chat/apps-engine-c7135600/node_modules/@babel/code-frame' -> 'PATH_TO_ROCKETCHAT/node_modules/.staging/@babel/code-frame-f3697825'
npm ERR! enoent This is related to npm not being able to find a file.
npm ERR! enoent
Here
PATH_TO_ROCKETCHAT is the path to the main rocketchat server repo in your system
To correct this we reinstall the package once again deleting the previous package
~/Rocket.Chat$ rm -rf node_modules/@rocket.chat/apps-engine
~/Rocket.Chat$ cd PATH_TO_APP_ENGINE
~/Rocket.Chat.Apps-engine$ npm install
~/Rocket.Chat.Apps-engine$ cd PATH_TO_ROCKETCHAT
~/Rocket.Chat$ meteor npm install ../Rocket.Chat.Apps-engine
src/server/storage/AppStorage
src/server/storage/AppLogStorage
src/server/bridges/*
Makes great usage of TypeScript and decorators: https://github.com/alsatian-test/alsatian/wiki
npm run unit-tests
npm run check-coverage
npm run view-coverage
Handlers are essentially "listeners" for different events, except there are various ways to handle an event.
When something happens there is
pre and
post handlers.
The set of
pre handlers happens before the event is finalized.
The set of
post handlers happens after the event is finalized.
With that said, the rule of thumb is that if you are going to modify, extend, or change the data backing the event then that should be done in the
pre handlers. If you are simply wanting to listen for when something happens and not modify anything, then the
post is the way to go.
The order in which they happen is:
Here is an explanation of what each of them means:
To update or generate the documentation, please commit your changes first and then in a second commit provide the updated documentation.
