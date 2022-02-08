roslibjs

The Standard ROS JavaScript Library

For full documentation, see the ROS wiki or check out some working demos.

JSDoc can be found on the Robot Web Tools website.

This project is released as part of the Robot Web Tools effort.

Usage

Pre-built files can be found in either roslib.js or roslib.min.js.

Alternatively, you can use the current release via the Robot Web Tools CDN: (full) | (min)

Troubleshooting

Check that connection is established. You can listen to error and connection events to report them to console. See examples/simple.html for a complete example: ros.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { console .log( error ); }); ros.on( 'connection' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Connection made!' ); }); Check that you have the websocket server is running on port 9090. Something like this should do: netstat -a | grep 9090

Dependencies

roslibjs has a number of dependencies. You will need to run:

npm install

Depending on your build environment.

Build

Checkout CONTRIBUTING.md for details on building.

License

roslibjs is released with a BSD license. For full terms and conditions, see the LICENSE file.

Authors

See the AUTHORS.md file for a full list of contributors.