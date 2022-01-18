openbase logo
@rob3000/nestjs-kafka

by Robert Shepherd
1.6.0 (see all)

NestJS integration with KafkaJS

Readme

Nest Logo KafkaJS Logo

NestJS + KafkaJS

Integration of KafkaJS with NestJS to build event driven microservices.

Setup

Import and add the KafkaModule to the imports array of the module for which you would like to use Kafka.

Synchronous Module Initialization

Register the KafkaModule synchronous with the register() method:

@Module({
  imports: [
    KafkaModule.register([
      {
        name: 'HERO_SERVICE',
        options: {
          client: {
            clientId: 'hero',
            brokers: ['localhost:9092'],
          },
          consumer: {
            groupId: 'hero-consumer'
          }
        }
      },
    ]),
  ]
  ...
})

Asynchronous Module Initialization

Register the KafkaModule asynchronous with the registerAsync() method:

import { ConfigModule, ConfigService } from '@nestjs/config';

@Module({
  imports: [
    ConfigModule.forRoot(),
    KafkaModule.registerAsync(['HERO_SERVICE'], {
            useFactory: async (configService: ConfigService) => {
                const broker = this.configService.get('broker');
                return [
                    {
                        name: 'HERO_SERVICE',
                        options: {
                              clientId: 'hero',
                              brokers: [broker],
                            },
                            consumer: {
                              groupId: 'hero-consumer'
                            }
                        }
                    }
                ];
            },
            inject: [ConfigService]
        })
  ]
  ...
})

Full settings can be found:

ConfigOptions
clienthttps://kafka.js.org/docs/configuration
consumerhttps://kafka.js.org/docs/consuming#options
producerhttps://kafka.js.org/docs/producing#options
serializer
deserializer
consumeFromBeginningtrue/false

Subscribing

Subscribing to a topic to accept messages.

export class Consumer {
  constructor(
    @Inject('HERO_SERVICE') private client: KafkaService
  ) {}

  onModuleInit(): void {
    this.client.subscribeToResponseOf('hero.kill.dragon', this)
  }

  @SubscribeTo('hero.kill.dragon')
  async getWorld(data: any, key: any, offset: number, timestamp: number, partition: number, headers: IHeaders): Promise<void> {
    ...
  }

}

Producing

Send messages back to kafka.

const TOPIC_NAME = 'hero.kill.dragon';

export class Producer {
  constructor(
    @Inject('HERO_SERVICE') private client: KafkaService
  ) {}

  async post(message: string = 'Hello world'): Promise<RecordMetadata[]> {
    const result = await this.client.send({
      topic: TOPIC_NAME,
      messages: [
        {
          key: '1',
          value: message
        }
      ]
    });

    return result;
  }

}

Schema Registry support.

By default messages are converted to JSON objects were possible. If you're using AVRO you can add the SchemaRegistry deserializer to convert the messages. This uses the KafkaJS Schema-registry module

In your module.ts:


@Module({
  imports: [
    KafkaModule.register([
      {
        name: 'HERO_SERVICE',
        options: {
          client: {
            clientId: 'hero',
            brokers: ['localhost:9092'],
          },
          consumer: {
            groupId: 'hero-consumer'
          }
        },
        deserializer: new KafkaAvroResponseDeserializer({
          host: 'http://localhost:8081'
        }),
        serializer: new KafkaAvroRequestSerializer({
          config: {
            host: 'http://localhost:8081/'
          },
          schemas: [
            {
              topic: 'test.topic',
              key: join(__dirname, 'key-schema.avsc'),
              value: join(__dirname, 'value-schema.avsc')
            }
          ],
        }),
      },
    ]),
  ]
  ...
})

See the e2e test for example.

TODO

  • Tests

PRs Welcome ❤️

