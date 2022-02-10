This repo contains the Backstage plugins we, at Roadie, create and maintain. These plugins are published and you can look them up on npmjs.
To get up and running with this repository, you will need to clone it off of GitHub and run an initial build.
git clone https://github.com/RoadieHQ/roadie-backstage-plugins.git
cd roadie-backstage-plugins
yarn install
yarn tsc
yarn build
You will be able to see plugins which are already integrated and installed in package.json inside
cd packages/app
folder.
Inside this repository you can add other plugins by running
// packages/app
yarn add <<plugin>>
followed by
// packages/app
yarn install
and running same command in root directory.
You should be able to run application from root directory, by running
yarn dev
More information about plugins, together with installation instructions, can be found on the link below
Jira.
- In collaboration with [American Airlines](https://github.com/AmericanAirlines)
- Contributed by [American Airlines](https://github.com/AmericanAirlines)
This repository is a place where all of the RoadieHQ plugins we are developed are integrated under
/plugins folder. Depending on the type of the plugin they are separated in frontend or backend folder. Please note the scaffolder actions are handled separately. Plugins may be used and/or modified by following steps below:
Navigate to
cd roadie-backstage-plugin/plugins
cd backend/frontend
cd selected-plugin
Plugin folders consist separate unit tests per every plugin, while general e2e tests are written under
cd roadie-backstage-plugin/packages/app/cypress/integration
folder.
In order to make E2E testing isolated from real entities, we have created
test-entity.yaml under
packages/entitites, which will be shown as sample-service entity when you start the app. This is used only for testing purposes and can be modified accordingly.
Copyright 2021 Larder Software Limited. Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0