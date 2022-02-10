openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@roadiehq/backstage-plugin-github-pull-requests

by RoadieHQ
1.2.2 (see all)

All Backstage plugins created by Roadie.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

17

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This repo contains the Backstage plugins we, at Roadie, create and maintain. These plugins are published and you can look them up on npmjs.

Getting Started

To get up and running with this repository, you will need to clone it off of GitHub and run an initial build.

git clone https://github.com/RoadieHQ/roadie-backstage-plugins.git
cd roadie-backstage-plugins

Fetch dependencies and run an initial build from root directory

yarn install
yarn tsc
yarn build

You will be able to see plugins which are already integrated and installed in package.json inside

cd packages/app

folder.

Inside this repository you can add other plugins by running 

// packages/app
yarn add <<plugin>>

followed by 

// packages/app
yarn install

and running same command in root directory.

You should be able to run application from root directory, by running

yarn dev

More information about plugins, together with installation instructions, can be found on the link below

Github Pull Requests.

Github Insights.

AWS Lambda.

Jira.

Datadog.

Travis CI.

Security Insights.

Buildkite.

Bugsnag.

Argo CD.

- In collaboration with [American Airlines](https://github.com/AmericanAirlines)

Argo CD Backend.

- Contributed by [American Airlines](https://github.com/AmericanAirlines)

Structure of the repository.

This repository is a place where all of the RoadieHQ plugins we are developed are integrated under /plugins folder. Depending on the type of the plugin they are separated in frontend or backend folder. Please note the scaffolder actions are handled separately. Plugins may be used and/or modified by following steps below:

Plugins container

Navigate to 

cd roadie-backstage-plugin/plugins
cd backend/frontend 
cd selected-plugin

Plugin folders consist separate unit tests per every plugin, while general e2e tests are written under 

cd roadie-backstage-plugin/packages/app/cypress/integration

folder.

Sample service

In order to make E2E testing isolated from real entities, we have created test-entity.yaml under packages/entitites, which will be shown as sample-service entity when you start the app. This is used only for testing purposes and can be modified accordingly.

cd roadie-backstage-plugin/plugins
cd backend or cd frontend 
cd selected-plugin

Plugin folders consist of separate unit tests for each plugin, while general E2E tests are written under 

cd roadie-backstage-plugin/packages/app/cypress/integration

folder.

Community

  • Discord chatroom - Get support
  • Contributing - Start here if you want to contribute
  • Give us a star ⭐️ - If you are using Backstage or think it is an interesting project, we would love a star ❤️

License

Copyright 2021 Larder Software Limited. Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial