@roadiehq/backstage-plugin-github-insights

This repo contains the Backstage plugins we, at Roadie, create and maintain. These plugins are published and you can look them up on npmjs.

Getting Started

To get up and running with this repository, you will need to clone it off of GitHub and run an initial build.

git clone https://github.com/RoadieHQ/roadie-backstage-plugins.git cd roadie-backstage-plugins

Fetch dependencies and run an initial build from root directory

yarn install yarn tsc yarn build

You will be able to see plugins which are already integrated and installed in package.json inside

cd packages/app

folder.

Inside this repository you can add other plugins by running

// packages/app yarn add <<plugin>>

followed by

// packages/app yarn install

and running same command in root directory.

You should be able to run application from root directory, by running

yarn dev

More information about plugins, together with installation instructions, can be found on the link below

Github Pull Requests.

Github Insights.

AWS Lambda.

Jira.

Datadog.

Travis CI.

Security Insights.

Buildkite.

Bugsnag.

Argo CD.

Argo CD Backend.

Structure of the repository.

This repository is a place where all of the RoadieHQ plugins we are developed are integrated under /plugins folder. Depending on the type of the plugin they are separated in frontend or backend folder. Please note the scaffolder actions are handled separately. Plugins may be used and/or modified by following steps below:

Plugins container

Navigate to

cd roadie-backstage-plugin/plugins cd backend/frontend cd selected-plugin

Plugin folders consist separate unit tests per every plugin, while general e2e tests are written under

cd roadie-backstage-plugin/packages/app/cypress/integration

folder.

Sample service

In order to make E2E testing isolated from real entities, we have created test-entity.yaml under packages/entitites , which will be shown as sample-service entity when you start the app. This is used only for testing purposes and can be modified accordingly.

cd roadie-backstage-plugin/plugins cd backend or cd frontend cd selected-plugin

Community

Discord chatroom - Get support

Contributing - Start here if you want to contribute

Give us a star ⭐️ - If you are using Backstage or think it is an interesting project, we would love a star ❤️

License

Copyright 2021 Larder Software Limited. Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0