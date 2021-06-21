A
<YouTube /> component for React Native.
Uses YoutubePlayer-in-WKWebView for iOS and YouTube Android Player API for Android and exposes much of the API, as declaratively as possible, into React Native.
Having problems with Android? Please read this first
Important!!! - This README is for v2. Latest README for v1 can be found here
Install the latest version to your
package.json:
$ npm install react-native-youtube -S
React Native automatically connects this native module to your iOS and Android projects. On Android this linking is supported with Gradle and is done automatically after installation. On iOS the linking is done by Cocoapods, without the need to add this library to the
Podfile, Just run
pod install after installation.
IMPORTANT! (Android Only): The Android implementation of this component needs to have the official YouTube app installed on the device. Otherwise the user will be prompted to install / activate the app, and an error event will be triggered with
SERVICE_MISSING/
SERVICE_DISABLED.
Open AppDelegate.m and add :
#import <AVFoundation/AVFoundation.h>
[[AVAudioSession sharedInstance] setCategory:AVAudioSessionCategoryPlayback error: nil]; in your didFinishLaunchingWithOptions method
<YouTube
videoId="KVZ-P-ZI6W4" // The YouTube video ID
play // control playback of video with true/false
fullscreen // control whether the video should play in fullscreen or inline
loop // control whether the video should loop when ended
onReady={e => this.setState({ isReady: true })}
onChangeState={e => this.setState({ status: e.state })}
onChangeQuality={e => this.setState({ quality: e.quality })}
onError={e => this.setState({ error: e.error })}
style={{ alignSelf: 'stretch', height: 300 }}
/>
import YouTube from 'react-native-youtube';
apiKey (string, Android): Your YouTube developer API Key. This parameter is required. More Info.
videoId (string): The YouTube video ID to play. Can be changed while mounted to change the video playing.
videoIds (strings array): YouTube video IDs to be played as an interactive playlist. Can be changed while mounted. Overridden at start by
videoId.
playlistId (string): A YouTube Playlist's ID to play as an interactive playlist.
Can be changed while mounted. Overridden at start by
videoId and
videoIds.
play (boolean): Controls playback of video with
true/
false. Setting it as
true in the beginning itself makes the video autoplay on loading. Default:
false.
loop (boolean): Loops the video. Default:
false.
fullscreen (boolean): Controls whether the video should play inline or in fullscreen. Default:
false.
controls (number): Sets the player's controls scheme. Supported values are
0,
1,
2. Default:
1. On iOS the numbers conform to These Parameters. On Android the mapping is
0 = CHROMELESS,
1 = DEFAULT,
2 = MINIMAL (More Info).
showFullscreenButton (boolean): Show or hide Fullscreen button. Default:
true.
showinfo (boolean, iOS): Setting the parameter's value to false causes the player to not display information like the video title and uploader before the video starts playing. Default:
true.
modestbranding (boolean, iOS): This parameter lets you use a YouTube player that does not show a YouTube logo. Default:
false.
origin (string, iOS): This parameter provides an extra security measure for the iFrame API.
rel (boolean, iOS): Show related videos at the end of the video. Default:
true.
resumePlayAndroid (boolean, Android): Makes the video resume playback after the app resumes from background. Default:
true.
The iOS implementation of this player uses the official YouTube iFrame under the hood, so most parameters behavior can be further understood here.
onReady: Called once when the video player is setup.
onChangeState: Sends the current state of the player on
e.state. Common values are
buffering/
playing/
paused and more (on Android there is also a
seeking state that comes with the location of the playback in seconds on
e.currentTime).
onChangeQuality: Sends the current quality of video playback on
e.quality.
onError: Sends any errors before and during video playback on
e.error.
onChangeFullscreen: Called when the player enters or exits the fullscreen mode on
e.isFullscreen.
onProgress (iOS): Called every 500ms with the time progress of the playback on
e.currentTime.
seekTo(seconds): Seeks to a specified time in the video.
nextVideo(): Skip to next video on a playlist (
videoIds or
playlistId). When
loop is true, will skip to the first video from the last. If called on a single video, will restart the video.
previousVideo(): opposite of
nextVideo().
playVideoAt(index): Will start playing the video at
index (zero-based) position in a playlist (
videoIds or
playlistId. Not supported for
playlistId on Android).
getVideosIndex(): Returns a Promise that results with the
index (zero-based) number of the video currently played in a playlist (
videoIds or
playlistId. Not supported for
playlistId on Android) or errors with an errorMessage string.
getCurrentTime(): Returns a Promise that results with the
currentTime of the played video (in seconds) or errors with an errorMessage string. Should be used as an alternative for Android to
onProgress event on iOS.
getDuration(): Returns a Promise that results with the
duration of the played video (in seconds) or errors with an errorMessage string. Should be used as an alternative for Android to
onProgress event on iOS.
reloadIframe() (iOS): Specific props (
fullscreen,
modestbranding,
showinfo,
rel,
controls,
origin) can only be set at mounting and initial loading of the underlying WebView that holds the YouTube iFrame (Those are
<iframe> parameters). If you want to change one of them during the lifecycle of the component, you should know the usability cost of loading the WebView again, and use this method right after the component received the updated prop.
Standalone iOS player Uses XCDYoutubeKit (Warning: XCDYoutubeKit doesn't conform to YouTube's Terms Of Use). Add the next line to your
Podfile and run
pod install inside
/ios folder:
pod 'XCDYouTubeKit', '~> 2.8'
import { YouTubeStandaloneIOS } from 'react-native-youtube';
YouTubeStandaloneIOS.playVideo('KVZ-P-ZI6W4')
.then(message => console.log(message))
.catch(errorMessage => console.error(errorMessage));
YouTubeStandaloneIOS.playVideo(videoId) (Static)
A static method that returns a Promise to launch a standalone YouTube player with a specific video.
videoId (string): The YouTube Video ID to play. Required.
import { YouTubeStandaloneAndroid } from 'react-native-youtube';
YouTubeStandaloneAndroid.playVideo({
apiKey: 'YOUR_API_KEY', // Your YouTube Developer API Key
videoId: 'KVZ-P-ZI6W4', // YouTube video ID
autoplay: true, // Autoplay the video
startTime: 120, // Starting point of video (in seconds)
})
.then(() => console.log('Standalone Player Exited'))
.catch(errorMessage => console.error(errorMessage));
YouTubeStandaloneAndroid.playVideo(options) (Static)
A static method that returns a Promise to launch a standalone YouTube player with a specific video.
options is an object with properties:
apiKey (string): Your developer YouTube API key. Required.
videoId (string): The YouTube Video ID to play. Required.
autoplay (boolean): Should the video start automatically, Default:
false.
lightboxMode (boolean): Should the video play inside a lightbox instead of fullscreen. Default:
false.
startTime (number): Optional starting time of the video (in seconds). Default:
0.
YouTubeStandaloneAndroid.playVideos(options) (Static)
A static method that returns a Promise to launch a standalone YouTube player with a specific video.
options is an object with properties:
apiKey (string): Your developer YouTube API key. Required.
videoIds (strings array): The list of video IDs to be played. Required.
autoplay (boolean): Should the video start automatically, Default:
false.
lightboxMode (boolean): Should the video play inside a lightbox instead of fullscreen. Default:
false.
startIndex (number): The index position of the video to play first. Default:
0.
startTime (number): Optional starting time of the video (in seconds). Default:
0.
YouTubeStandaloneAndroid.playPlaylist(options) (Static)
A static method that returns a Promise to launch a standalone YouTube player with a specific video.
options is an object with properties:
apiKey (string): Your developer YouTube API key. Required.
playlistId (string): The YouTube Playlist ID to play. Required.
autoplay (boolean): Should the video start automatically, Default:
false.
lightboxMode (boolean): Should the video play inside a lightbox instead of fullscreen. Default:
false.
startIndex (number): The index position of the video to play first. Default:
0.
startTime (number): Optional starting time of the video (in seconds). Default:
0.
UNAUTHORIZED_OVERLAY and
PLAYER_VIEW_TOO_SMALL on Android
The Android version of this component is based on the official Java YouTube Android Player API which limits the ability to cover player view, or render it too small. Some React Native components such as navigation ones can interfere with these limitations in unpredictable ways. This issue is discussed in #161.
videoId /
videoIds /
playlistId while the component is mounted in Android
The Android API has bugs when props that identify the videos are changed during the lifecycle of the native component. For now it is recommended to re-mount a new
<YouTube /> instance each time there is a need to replace the video or playlist of a player. Also, looping through a
playlist or
videoIds is broken due to the underlying library's bugs.
<YouTube /> instances on Android
The YouTube API for Android is a singleton. What it means is that unlike the iOS implementation, no two players can be mounted and play a video at the same time. If you have two scenes that happen to live together, or come one after the other (such as when navigating to a new scene), The new
<YouTube /> Will take the focus of the singleton and play the video, but after being unmounted, the older mounted
<YouTube /> will not be able to take the role back, and will need to be re-mounted.
This repository includes an example project that can be used for trying, developing and testing all functionalities on a dedicated clean app project.
First, copy the git repository and install the React-Native project inside
/example:
$ git clone https://github.com/davidohayon669/react-native-youtube.git
$ cd react-native-youtube/example
$ npm install
For iOS, also install the Cocoapods
$ cd ios
$ pod install
Then build and run with
react-native run-ios /
react-native run-android or your preferred IDE.
To be able to directly test your changes with the example app, re-install the package from the root directory with
npm run install-root after each change. This command packs the root directory into an npm package
.tar file and installs it locally to the example app.
MIT License