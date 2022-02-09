Unified Development Platform
💻📱⌚📺🖥️
ReNative allows you to bootstrap, develop and deploy apps for mobile, web, TVs, desktops, consoles, wearables and more via single development environment.
Supports popular front-end frameworks like React, React Native, NextJS, Electron
To install the latest version of ReNative CLI run this command:
npm i -g rnv
To start new project, run following command:
rnv new
Visit here to get started with ReNative.
Visit here to view full documentation.
Documentation source code can be found at https://github.com/renative-org/renative-docs
ReNative community can be found on Github Discussions.
Thanks to all contributors [Contribute].
Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]