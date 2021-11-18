React Native hook for keyboard
yarn add @rnhooks/keyboard
Note
v1.0.0and above is only supported on
react-native >= 0.65, for older
react-nativeuse the older release.
import useKeyboard from '@rnhooks/keyboard';
function App() {
const [visible, dismiss] = useKeyboard();
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text style={styles.welcome}>@rnhook/keyboard</Text>
<Text style={styles.instructions}>{visible ? 'Keyboard Visible' : 'Keyboard Not Visible'}</Text>
<Button title="Dismiss Keyboard" onPress={dismiss} />
</View>
);
}
If you like, you can configure the hook to use the
will events instead of the
did events (by default, it uses the
did events). This is useful in cases
where you want to trigger an animation before the keyboard begins dismissing:
useKeyboard({
useWillShow: true,
useWillHide: true,
})
|Name
|Default
|Type
|Description
|useWillShow
false
|boolean
|Use the
keyboardWillShow event instead.
|useWillHide
false
|boolean
|Use the
keyboardWillHide event instead.
|Name
|Default
|Type
|Description
|visible
false
|boolean
|Keyboard Visibility
|dismiss
Keyboard.dismiss
|function
|Dismiss Keyboard