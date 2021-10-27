Material Kit is a Free Bootstrap 5 UI Kit with a fresh, new design inspired by Google's material design. You asked for it, so we built it. It's a great pleasure to introduce to you the material concepts in an easy to use and beautiful set of components. Along with the restyling of the Bootstrap elements, you will find three fully-coded example pages, to help you design your next project.
Material Kit makes use of light, surface, and movement. It uses a deliberate color choice, edge-to-edge imagery, and large scale typography. The general layout resembles sheets of paper following multiple different layers so that the depth and order are obvious. The navigation stays mainly on the left and the actions on the right.
This new design has elements that have been the result of research regarding ink and paper and the way objects and materials interact in real life. The result is a beautiful and consistent set of elements that can get you started with your next project. Material Kit is a great tool if you are looking to create a web presence for your Android application and need to be consistent, leaving the impression of visually similar elements. It is also a great resource in its own right, looking gorgeous and helping you build your web pages.
npm i material-kit
bower install material-kit.
git clone https://github.com/creativetimofficial/material-kit.git.
The documentation for the Material Kit is hosted at our website.
Within the download you'll find the following directories and files:
material-kit
├── assets
│ ├── css/
│ ├── fonts/
│ ├── img/
│ ├── js
│ │ ├── core
│ │ ├── plugins
│ │ └── material-kit.min.js
│ └── scss
│ ├── material-kit/
│ └── material-kit.scss
├── docs
│ ├── documentation.html
├── pages/
├── sections/
├── CHANGELOG.md
├── gulpfile.js
├── package.json
├── presentation.html
At present, we officially aim to support the last two versions of the following browsers:
We use GitHub Issues as the official bug tracker for the Material Kit. Here are some advices for our users that want to report an issue:
Copyright 2021 Creative Tim (https://www.creative-tim.com/?ref=mk2-github-readme)
Licensed under MIT (https://github.com/creativetimofficial/material-kit/blob/master/LICENSE.md)
