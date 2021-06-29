💥 Attention: This project is currently receiving limited support. Issues may not be responded too. If you're interested in helping with maintenance and becoming a contributor or maintainer, please message me.
RMWC is a React UI Kit built on Google's official Material Components Web library v5.x.x https://rmwc.io/
Features:
- Javascript Sandbox https://codesandbox.io/s/rmwc-sandbox-o0s0d
- Typescript Sandbox https://codesandbox.io/s/rmwc-typescript-sandbox-y7516
v6.0.0 is here! Check out the migration guide https://opencollective.com/rmwc/updates/6-0-0-the-hooks-edition
TL;DR
npm i rmwc@latest or
npm i @rmwc/button@latest.
View all release notes 👉 https://opencollective.com/rmwc/updates
View the changelog for detailed updates: https://github.com/jamesmfriedman/rmwc/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md
npm i rmwc --save or
yarn add rmwc
Additional information is available in the Installation Guide
Read the docs on how to Usage
Read the docs on Methodology
RMWC avoids them at all costs! Read the docs on Methodology
brew install watchman
npm test
git clone https://github.com/jamesmfriedman/rmwc.git
cd rmwc
npm install
npm start
