@rmwc/formfield

by James Friedman
6.1.4 (see all)

A React wrapper for Material Design (Web) Components

Readme

tests codecov npm npm npm Chat Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

RMWC - React Material Web Components

💥 Attention: This project is currently receiving limited support. Issues may not be responded too. If you're interested in helping with maintenance and becoming a contributor or maintainer, please message me.

RMWC is a React UI Kit built on Google's official Material Components Web library v5.x.x https://rmwc.io/

Features:

  • Uses Google's official material-components-web library
  • Includes Addon components for ones missing from the official spec
  • Works in React 16.8.x and up
  • First class Typescript Support
  • Server side rendering support
  • Individually packaged and released components

Try it in the Code Sandbox

Like this project? Try out some of my others 😎

Recent updates

v6.0.0 is here! Check out the migration guide https://opencollective.com/rmwc/updates/6-0-0-the-hooks-edition

TL;DR

  • npm i rmwc@latest or npm i @rmwc/button@latest.
  • Embracing React Hooks
  • New components, and latest updates from Google.

View all release notes 👉 https://opencollective.com/rmwc/updates

View the changelog for detailed updates: https://github.com/jamesmfriedman/rmwc/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md

Goals

  • To create the thinnest, lightest, and spec compliant wrapper around Google Material Design Components for the Web https://material.io/components/web/
  • To utilize the Foundation javascript classes from material-components-web
  • To be as unobtrusive and sensible as possible.
  • To fill the gaps in material-components-web with custom React community driven components.

Installation

  • npm i rmwc --save or yarn add rmwc

Additional information is available in the Installation Guide

Usage

Read the docs on how to Usage

Why?

Read the docs on Methodology

About Breaking Changes

RMWC avoids them at all costs! Read the docs on Methodology

To run the tests

  • On MacOS Sierra and higher, install watchman to fix a filesystem issue with Jest. brew install watchman
  • npm test

To run the docs / contribute

  • git clone https://github.com/jamesmfriedman/rmwc.git
  • cd rmwc
  • npm install
  • npm start

Contributions

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

