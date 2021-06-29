RMWC - React Material Web Components

💥 Attention: This project is currently receiving limited support. Issues may not be responded too. If you're interested in helping with maintenance and becoming a contributor or maintainer, please message me.

RMWC is a React UI Kit built on Google's official Material Components Web library v5.x.x https://rmwc.io/

Features:

Uses Google's official material-components-web library

Uses Google's official material-components-web library Includes Addon components for ones missing from the official spec

Includes Addon components for ones missing from the official spec Works in React 16.8.x and up

Works in React 16.8.x and up First class Typescript Support

First class Typescript Support Server side rendering support

Server side rendering support Individually packaged and released components

Try it in the Code Sandbox

Javascript Sandbox https://codesandbox.io/s/rmwc-sandbox-o0s0d

Typescript Sandbox https://codesandbox.io/s/rmwc-typescript-sandbox-y7516

v6.0.0 is here! Check out the migration guide https://opencollective.com/rmwc/updates/6-0-0-the-hooks-edition

TL;DR

npm i rmwc@latest or npm i @rmwc/button@latest .

or . Embracing React Hooks

New components, and latest updates from Google.

View all release notes 👉 https://opencollective.com/rmwc/updates

View the changelog for detailed updates: https://github.com/jamesmfriedman/rmwc/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md

Goals

To create the thinnest, lightest, and spec compliant wrapper around Google Material Design Components for the Web https://material.io/components/web/

To utilize the Foundation javascript classes from material-components-web

To be as unobtrusive and sensible as possible.

To fill the gaps in material-components-web with custom React community driven components.

Installation

npm i rmwc --save or yarn add rmwc

Additional information is available in the Installation Guide

Usage

Read the docs on how to Usage

Read the docs on Methodology

About Breaking Changes

RMWC avoids them at all costs! Read the docs on Methodology

To run the tests

On MacOS Sierra and higher, install watchman to fix a filesystem issue with Jest. brew install watchman

npm test

To run the docs / contribute

git clone https://github.com/jamesmfriedman/rmwc.git

cd rmwc

npm install

npm start

Contributions

