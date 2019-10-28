Signale

Highly configurable logging utility

Description

Hackable and configurable to the core, signale can be used for logging purposes, status reporting, as well as for handling the output rendering process of other node modules and applications.

Highlights

19 out-of-the-box loggers

Hackable to the core

Clean and beautiful output

Integrated timers

Custom pluggable loggers

TypeScript support

Interactive and regular modes

Secrets & sensitive information filtering

Filename, date and timestamp support

Scoped loggers and timers

Scaled logging levels mechanism

String interpolation support

Multiple configurable writable streams

Simple and minimal syntax

Globally configurable through package.json

Overridable configuration per file and logger

Contents

Install

Yarn

yarn add signale

NPM

npm install signale

Usage

Default Loggers

Import signale and start using any of the default loggers.

View all of the available loggers.

await

complete

error

debug

fatal

fav

info

note

pause

pending

star

start

success

wait

warn

watch

log

const signale = require ( 'signale' ); signale.success( 'Operation successful' ); signale.debug( 'Hello' , 'from' , 'L59' ); signale.pending( 'Write release notes for %s' , '1.2.0' ); signale.fatal( new Error ( 'Unable to acquire lock' )); signale.watch( 'Recursively watching build directory...' ); signale.complete({ prefix : '[task]' , message : 'Fix issue #59' , suffix : '(@klauscfhq)' });

Custom Loggers

To create a custom logger define an options object yielding a types field with the logger data and pass it as argument to a new signale instance.

const {Signale} = require ( 'signale' ); const options = { disabled : false , interactive : false , logLevel : 'info' , scope : 'custom' , secrets : [], stream : process.stdout, types : { remind : { badge : '**' , color : 'yellow' , label : 'reminder' , logLevel : 'info' }, santa : { badge : '🎅' , color : 'red' , label : 'santa' , logLevel : 'info' } } }; const custom = new Signale(options); custom.remind( 'Improve documentation.' ); custom.santa( 'Hoho! You have an unused variable on L45.' );

Here is an example where we override the default error and success loggers.

const {Signale} = require ( 'signale' ); const options = { types : { error : { badge : '!!' , label : 'fatal error' }, success : { badge : '++' , label : 'huge success' } } }; const signale = new Signale(); signale.error( 'Default Error Log' ); signale.success( 'Default Success Log' ); const custom = new Signale(options); custom.error( 'Custom Error Log' ); custom.success( 'Custom Success Log' );

The options object can hold any of the following attributes: disabled , interactive , logLevel , secrets , stream , scope and types .

disabled

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Disables the logging functionality of all loggers belonging to the created instance.

interactive

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Switches all loggers belonging to the created instance into the interactive mode.

logLevel

Type: String

Default: 'info'

Sets the general logging level of the created instance. Can be one of the following:

'info' - Displays all messages from all loggers.

- Displays all messages from all loggers. 'timer' - Displays messages only from the time , timeEnd , debug , warn , error & fatal loggers.

- Displays messages only from the , , , , & loggers. 'debug' - Displays messages only from the debug , warn , error & fatal loggers.

- Displays messages only from the , , & loggers. 'warn' - Displays messages only from the warn , error & fatal loggers.

- Displays messages only from the , & loggers. 'error' - Displays messages only from the error & fatal loggers.

secrets

Type: (String|Number)[]

Default: []

An array holding secrets/sensitive-information to be removed from the body and metadata of to-be-logged messages and replaced with the default '[secure]' string.

stream

Type: stream.Writable|stream.Writable[]

Default: process.stdout

Destination to which the data is written, can be a single valid Writable stream or an array holding multiple valid Writable streams.

scope

Type: String|String[]

Name of the scope the logger is reporting from.

types

Type: Object

Holds the configuration of the custom and default loggers.

Additionally, the configuration object of each custom/default logger type, defined in the types option, can hold any of the following attributes: badge , label , color , logLevel & stream .

badge

Type: String

The icon corresponding to the logger.

label

Type: String

The label used to identify the type of the logger.

color

Type: String

The color of the label, can be any of the foreground colors supported by chalk.

logLevel

Type: String

Default: 'info'

The log level corresponding to the logger. Messages originating from the logger are displayed only if the log level is greater or equal to the above described general logging level logLevel of the Signale instance.

stream

Type: stream.Writable|stream.Writable[]

Default: process.stdout

Destination to which the data is written, can be a single valid Writable stream or an array holding multiple valid Writable streams.

Scoped Loggers

To create a scoped logger from scratch, define the scope field inside the options object and pass it as argument to a new signale instance.

const {Signale} = require ( 'signale' ); const options = { scope : 'global scope' }; const global = new Signale(options); global.success( 'Successful Operation' );

To create a scoped logger based on an already existing one, use the scope() function, which will return a new signale instance, inheriting all custom loggers, timers, secrets, streams, configuration, log level, interactive mode & disabled statuses from the initial one.

const signale = require ( 'signale' ); const global = signale.scope( 'global scope' ); global.success( 'Hello from the global scope' ); function foo ( ) { const outer = global.scope( 'outer' , 'scope' ); outer.success( 'Hello from the outer scope' ); setTimeout( () => { const inner = outer.scope( 'inner' , 'scope' ); inner.success( 'Hello from the inner scope' ); }, 500 ); } foo();

Interactive Loggers

To initialize an interactive logger, create a new signale instance with the interactive attribute set to true . While into the interactive mode, previously logged messages originating from an interactive logger, will be overridden only by new ones originating from the same or a different interactive logger. Note that regular messages originating from regular loggers are not overridden by the interactive ones.

const {Signale} = require ( 'signale' ); const interactive = new Signale({ interactive : true , scope : 'interactive' }); interactive.await( '[%d/4] - Process A' , 1 ); setTimeout( () => { interactive.success( '[%d/4] - Process A' , 2 ); setTimeout( () => { interactive.await( '[%d/4] - Process B' , 3 ); setTimeout( () => { interactive.error( '[%d/4] - Process B' , 4 ); setTimeout( () => {}, 1000 ); }, 1000 ); }, 1000 ); }, 1000 );

Writable Streams

By default, all signale instances log their messages to the process.stdout stream. This can be modified, to match your own preference, through the stream property, where you can define a single or multiple valid Writable streams, which will be used by all logger types to log your data. Additionally, it is possible to define one or more Writable streams exclusively for a specific logger type, thus write data independently from the rest logger types.

const {Signale} = require ( 'signale' ); const options = { stream : process.stderr, types : { error : { stream : [process.stdout, process.stderr] } } }; const signale = new Signale(options); signale.success( 'Message will appear on `process.stderr`' ); signale.error( 'Message will appear on both `process.stdout` & `process.stderr`' );

Secrets Filtering

By utilizing the secrets option, secrets and other sensitive information can be filtered out from the body as well as the metadata, i.e. scope names etc, of to-be-logged messages. The option is part of the configuration object passed to a Signale instance on its initialization, and is of type Array<String|Number> . The array can hold multiple secrets, all of which are removed, if present, from the to-be-logged messages and are replaced with the default '[secure]' string. Additionally, when the unary signale.scope(name) function is used, the returned Signale instance inherits all the secrets belonging to its parent. The secrets checking process is performed in a case-sensitive manner. Also, the unary signale.addSecrets() and the nullary signale.clearSecrets() functions are available through the API for adding and clearing secrets respectively.

It is critical and highly recommended to not type directly secrets in your code, thus the following example serves only as a simple & easily reproducible usage demonstration.

const {Signale} = require ( 'signale' ); const [USERNAME, TOKEN] = [ 'klaussinani' , 'token' ]; const logger1 = new Signale({ secrets : [USERNAME, TOKEN] }); logger1.log( '$ exporting USERNAME=%s' , USERNAME); logger1.log( '$ exporting TOKEN=%s' , TOKEN); const logger2 = logger1.scope( 'parent' ); logger2.log( '$ exporting USERNAME=%s' , USERNAME); logger2.log( '$ exporting TOKEN=%s' , TOKEN);

Timers

Timer are managed by the time() and timeEnd() functions. A unique label can be used to identify a timer on initialization, though if none is provided the timer will be assigned one automatically. In addition, calling the timeEnd() function without a specified label will have as effect the termination of the most recently initialized timer, that was created without providing a label.

const signale = require ( 'signale' ); signale.time( 'test' ); signale.time(); signale.time(); setTimeout( () => { signale.timeEnd(); signale.timeEnd(); signale.timeEnd( 'test' ); }, 500 );

Configuration

Global

To enable global configuration define the options under the signale namespace in your package.json .

The following illustrates all the available options with their respective default values.

{ "signale" : { "displayScope" : true , "displayBadge" : true , "displayDate" : false , "displayFilename" : false , "displayLine" : false , "displayLabel" : true , "displayTimestamp" : false , "underlineLabel" : true , "underlineMessage" : false , "underlinePrefix" : false , "underlineSuffix" : false , "uppercaseLabel" : false , "timeZone" : "America/Argentina/Buenos_Aires" , "formatDate" : "YYYY-MM-DD" , "formatTime" : "HH:mm:ss" } }

View all of the available options in detail. displayScope Type: Boolean

Default: true Display the scope name of the logger. displayBadge Type: Boolean

Default: true Display the badge of the logger. Type: Boolean

Default: false Display the current local date in YYYY-MM-DD format. displayFilename Type: Boolean

Default: false Display the name of the file that the logger is reporting from. displayLine Type: Boolean

Default: true Display the line of the file that the logger is reporting from. displayLabel Type: Boolean

Default: true Display the label of the logger. Type: Boolean

Default: false Display the current local time in HH:MM:SS format. underlineLabel Type: Boolean

Default: true Underline the logger label. underlineMessage Type: Boolean

Default: false Underline the logger message. underlinePrefix Type: Boolean

Default: false Underline the logger prefix. underlineSuffix Type: Boolean

Default: false Underline the logger suffix. uppercaseLabel Type: Boolean

Default: false Display the label of the logger in uppercase. timeZone Type: String

Default: America/Argentina/Buenos_Aires Time zone configuration. List of time zones Type: String

Default: YYYY-MM-DD Setting to format the date. List of formats formatTime Type: String

Default: HH:mm:ss a Setting to format the time. List of formats

Local

To enable local configuration call the config() function on your signale instance. Local configurations will always override any pre-existing configuration inherited from package.json .

In the following example, loggers in the foo.js file will run under their own configuration, overriding the package.json one.

const signale = require ( 'signale' ); signale.config({ displayFilename : true , displayTimestamp : true , displayDate : false }); signale.success( 'Hello from the Global scope' );

Also, scoped loggers can have their own independent configuration, overriding the one inherited by the parent instance or package.json .

const signale = require ( 'signale' ); signale.config({ displayFilename : true , displayTimestamp : true , displayDate : false }); signale.success( 'Hello from the Global scope' ); function foo ( ) { const fooLogger = signale.scope( 'foo scope' ); fooLogger.config({ displayFilename : true , displayTimestamp : false , displayDate : true }); fooLogger.success( 'Hello from the Local scope' ); } foo();

API

logger

Type: Function

Can be any default or custom logger.

message

Type: String

Can be one or more comma delimited strings.

const signale = require ( 'signale' ); signale.success( 'Successful operation' ); signale.success( 'Successful' , 'operation' ); signale.success( 'Successful %s' , 'operation' );

errorObj

Type: Error Object

Can be any error object.

const signale = require ( 'signale' ); signale.error( new Error ( 'Unsuccessful operation' ));

messageObj

Type: Object

Can be an object holding the prefix , message and suffix attributes, with prefix and suffix always prepended and appended respectively to the logged message .

const signale = require ( 'signale' ); signale.complete({ prefix : '[task]' , message : 'Fix issue #59' , suffix : '(@klaussinani)' }); signale.complete({ prefix : '[task]' , message : [ 'Fix issue #%d' , 59 ], suffix : '(@klaussinani)' });

Defines the scope name of the logger.

name

Type: String

Can be one or more comma delimited strings.

const signale = require ( 'signale' ); const foo = signale.scope( 'foo' ); const fooBar = signale.scope( 'foo' , 'bar' ); foo.success( 'foo' ); fooBar.success( 'foo bar' );

Clears the scope name of the logger.

const signale = require ( 'signale' ); const foo = signale.scope( 'foo' ); foo.success( 'foo' ); foo.unscope(); foo.success( 'foo' );

Sets the configuration of an instance overriding any existing global or local configuration.

settingsObj

Type: Object

Can hold any of the documented options.

const signale = require ( 'signale' ); signale.config({ displayFilename : true , displayTimestamp : true , displayDate : true }); signale.success( 'Successful operations' );

Return Type: String

Sets a timers and accepts an optional label. If none provided the timer will receive a unique label automatically.

Returns a string corresponding to the timer label.

label

Type: String

Label corresponding to the timer. Each timer must have its own unique label.

const signale = require ( 'signale' ); signale.time(); signale.time(); signale.time( 'label' );

Return Type: Object

Deactivates the timer to which the given label corresponds. If no label is provided the most recent timer, that was created without providing a label, will be deactivated.

Returns an object {label, span} holding the timer label and the total running time.

label

Type: String

Label corresponding to the timer, each timer has its own unique label.

const signale = require ( 'signale' ); signale.time(); signale.time(); signale.time( 'label' ); signale.timeEnd(); signale.timeEnd(); signale.timeEnd( 'label' );

Disables the logging functionality of all loggers belonging to a specific instance.

const signale = require ( 'signale' ); signale.success( 'foo' ); signale.disable(); signale.success( 'foo' );

Enables the logging functionality of all loggers belonging to a specific instance.

const signale = require ( 'signale' ); signale.disable(); signale.success( 'foo' ); signale.enable(); signale.success( 'foo' );

Checks whether the logging functionality of a specific instance is enabled.

const signale = require ( 'signale' ); signale.success( 'foo' ); signale.isEnabled(); signale.disable(); signale.success( 'foo' ); signale.isEnabled();

Adds new secrets/sensitive-information to the targeted Signale instance.

secrets

Type: (String|Number)[]

Array holding the secrets/sensitive-information to be filtered out.

const signale = require ( 'signale' ); signale.log( '$ exporting USERNAME=%s' , 'klaussinani' ); signale.addSecrets([ 'klaussinani' ]); signale.log( '$ exporting USERNAME=%s' , 'klaussinani' );

Removes all secrets/sensitive-information from the targeted Signale instance.

const signale = require ( 'signale' ); signale.addSecrets([ 'klaussinani' ]); signale.log( '$ exporting USERNAME=%s' , 'klaussinani' ); signale.clearSecrets(); signale.log( '$ exporting USERNAME=%s' , 'klaussinani' );

Development

For more info on how to contribute to the project, please read the contributing guidelines.

Fork the repository and clone it to your machine

Navigate to your local fork: cd signale

Install the project dependencies: npm install or yarn install

or Lint code for errors: npm test or yarn test

License

MIT