



jpmonette/feed - RSS 2.0, JSON Feed 1.0, and Atom 1.0 generator for Node.js

Making content syndication simple and intuitive!

👩🏻‍💻 Developer Ready: Quickly generate syndication feeds for your Website.

💪🏼 Strongly Typed: Developed using TypeScript / type-safe.

🔒 Tested: Tests & snapshot for each syndication format to avoid regressions.

Getting Started

Installation

$ yarn add feed

Example

import { Feed } from "feed" ; const feed = new Feed({ title : "Feed Title" , description : "This is my personal feed!" , id : "http://example.com/" , link : "http://example.com/" , language : "en" , image : "http://example.com/image.png" , favicon : "http://example.com/favicon.ico" , copyright : "All rights reserved 2013, John Doe" , updated : new Date ( 2013 , 6 , 14 ), generator : "awesome" , feedLinks : { json : "https://example.com/json" , atom : "https://example.com/atom" }, author : { name : "John Doe" , email : "johndoe@example.com" , link : "https://example.com/johndoe" } }); posts.forEach( post => { feed.addItem({ title : post.title, id : post.url, link : post.url, description : post.description, content : post.content, author : [ { name : "Jane Doe" , email : "janedoe@example.com" , link : "https://example.com/janedoe" }, { name : "Joe Smith" , email : "joesmith@example.com" , link : "https://example.com/joesmith" } ], contributor : [ { name : "Shawn Kemp" , email : "shawnkemp@example.com" , link : "https://example.com/shawnkemp" }, { name : "Reggie Miller" , email : "reggiemiller@example.com" , link : "https://example.com/reggiemiller" } ], date : post.date, image : post.image }); }); feed.addCategory( "Technologie" ); feed.addContributor({ name : "Johan Cruyff" , email : "johancruyff@example.com" , link : "https://example.com/johancruyff" }); console .log(feed.rss2()); console .log(feed.atom1()); console .log(feed.json1());

Migrating from < 3.0.0

If you are migrating from a version older than 3.0.0 , be sure to update your import as we migrated to ES6 named imports.

If your environment supports the ES6 module syntax, you can import as described above:

import { Feed } from "feed" ;

Otherwise, you can stick with require() :

- const Feed = require('feed'); + const Feed = require('feed').Feed;

More Information

